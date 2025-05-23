William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Reach Four-Year Contract Extension
William Byron will remain the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet through the 2029 NASCAR Cup Series season as the driver and team announced a four-year contract extension on Friday morning.
Byron, 27, has racked up 14 wins through his 264 career NASCAR Cup Series starts, and the driver, who has competed as a Championship 4 contender in each of the last two seasons, won his second consecutive Daytona 500 to open the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports' team owner, feels Byron has all of the tools to become one of the all-time greats, and he's proud to keep the driver inside the Hendrick Motorsports family for another four seasons.
“William is the real deal,” said Hendrick in a press release. “What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic. You see it in the great ones – the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William. On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader. We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together.”
13 of Byron's 14 wins have come since he was re-paired with crew chief Rudy Fugle, with whom he won seven races with in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as a rookie in 2016.
“We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,” said Byron, who is in his eighth full-time season in the Cup Series. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick. We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.”
The native of Charlotte, North Carolina, will celebrate his contract extension by competing at his home track, Charlotte Motor Speedway, this weekend. Byron will look to add a win in the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR's four crown jewel events, to his resume, which already includes wins in the Daytona 500 (2024 and 2025).