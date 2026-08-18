With Addition Of Connor Zilisch, What Happens To Corey Day At HMS?

Following Monday's announcement that Hendrick Motorsports will enter into a multi-year contract with Connor Zilisch, who will serve as the driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series following Alex Bowman's retirement from full-time competition, many began to wonder what that meant for Corey Day's developmental path within the race team.

During Tuesday's introductory press conference for Zilisch, Rick Hendrick touched on the topic of Day. According to Hendrick, anyone worried about Day's future within the team has no reason to fret.

"First of all, Corey Day is a tremendous talent, and our plan is for him to be in our future for a long time," Hendrick explained.

Hendrick noted that Day, a talented racer from the dirt track world, is still getting acclimated to pavement oval racing, and that the signing of Zilisch doesn't affect any plans they have laid out for the 20-year-old full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series racer.

"People don't realize [Day has] only been on pavement about half a year, and so it's going to be good to watch him grow. And we have plans that go well beyond the next couple of years. So, when the timing's right, he'll move up, but, for right now, Corey's learning," Hendrick explained.

With a talented crop of racers already in the Hendrick Motorsports stable in 2027, and Zilisch set to take over for Bowman in 2028, the team doesn't have to rush Day's developmental path. But Hendrick doesn't want anyone to think adding Zilisch is in any way an indication that Hendrick Motorsports doesn't have excitement for Day's future with the organization.

"We want to run for the championship in the O'Reilly car next year, and so we're excited about him," Hendrick said. "I love the youth, I love the enthusiasm, I love the energy, and the talent."

Jeff Gordon echoed Hendrick's thoughts, and explained that at the end of the day, Hendrick Motorsports feels that Zilisch will be ready to plug and play in 2028, and immediately be able to contend for wins and possibly championships. However, Day likely won't be at that level by the start of the 2028 season.

"...I think Rick said it all about Corey and his future. We know there's a bright future there, but, you know, right now, Connor is prepared and ready to step in and be, in my opinion, when '28 comes around, a championship-caliber driver, and we're gonna make sure that he's got a championship-caliber race car and team to go along with that," Gordon explained.

Hendrick Motorsports will take the slow and steady path for Day, as they want the young racer to be as prepared as physically possible when he hits the ground running in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, whenever that may be.

But for now, Day will continue to build his racing chops on pavement from the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, as part of the Hendrick Motorsports developmental driving program.