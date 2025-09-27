XFINITY: Brandon Jones Drives to Third Xfinity Win at Kansas Speedway
After capturing the victory in Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, Brandon Jones is taking his quest for a maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series championship one step further.
The Atlanta, Georgia-native was able to put his No. 20 Menards Toyota GR Supra back in Victory Lane on Saturday, securing what is his seventh win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series -- three of which have come at the 1.5-mile racetrack located in Kansas City.
"That was exactly like how we needed that to go down, those huge second-place stages - first would have been nice, but I'm not going to get greedy with that - two really solid stages, and just no mistakes," said Jones. "The entire day was so well executed... that's probably by far in my career my most well executed race."
Starting Saturday's 300-mile contest from the pole, Jones was able to pace the field for a grand total of 54 circuits, second to only Justin Allgaier. Allgaier, who paced the field for 79 laps, gave up the lead on Lap 163 after electing to stay on the racetrack on old tires with 40 laps remaining, hoping for another caution -- which never ended up coming.
On the preferred strategy, Jones was able to drive away from the pack throughout the final 40 laps of the race, crossing the start-finish line 2.787 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Connor Zilisch.
Zilisch, driving the No. 88 Carolina Carports Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, achieved the unthinkable with yet another fantastic finish on Saturday. The 19-year-old driver picked up his 16th consecutive top-five result in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition -- surpassing Sam Ard (1983/4) as having the longest streak of top-fives in the history of the second-tier series.
Austin Hill rebounded from a poor result in the NASCAR Xfinity Series post-season opener at Bristol Motor Speedway to put himself back in contention to advance to the semi-final round of the Playoffs, putting together a third-place result -- his best finish since June at Mexico City.
Sammy Smith put together an excellent points day at Kansas Speedway, finishing inside the top-five in fourth. Sheldon Creed, still looking for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, rounded out the top-five.
Taylor Gray came home in sixth-place, with Jesse Love, Nick Sanchez, Brenden Queen, and Dean Thompson rounding out the top-10. Following the race, The CW Sports reported that Love, driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet, went to the infield care center dealing with dehydration.
Justin Allgaier, after choosing to stay on the racetrack with older tires with 40 laps to go, ended up falling back to 13th, and without another caution, was unable to come back to pit road to get his final set of tires.
Carson Kvapil (15th), Sam Mayer (16th), and Harrison Burton (20th) were the other NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs drivers who failed to finish inside the top-10.
Leaving Kansas, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will prepare to head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL next weekend where the series will eliminate four drivers from postseason contention.
The Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte's ROVAL will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 5:00 PM ET on The CW, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.