XFINITY: Brenden Queen Joins Kaulig Racing for Series Debut at Bristol
Brenden Queen, the current points leader in the ARCA Menards Series, has been tapped by NASCAR Xfinity Series organization Kaulig Racing to make his series debut in next weekend's Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Queen, who is affectionately known to his fans as “Butterbean”, will get his first opportunity to compete in the second-tier division on Friday, September 12, where he will pilot the No. 11 Chevrolet for the Matt Kaulig-owned operation.
"It's been a dream of mine to get a chance to drive in the Xfinity Series," said Queen. "I can't thank everyone at Kaulig Racing enough for making that dream become a reality. I'm fortunate to have this opportunity, and I can't wait to get to Bristol and give the team all I've got and have a solid day."
The Chesapeake, Virginia-native is the defending champion of the zMAX CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour and currently competes for Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) in the ARCA Menards Series, where he currently boasts a series-high six victories and three pole awards in 2025.
"We're super excited to be a part of Brenden's next steps in his racing career," said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. "He has made a splash in the ARCA Menards Series and is an all-around great short track racer, so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Xfinity Series under the lights at Bristol."
Queen is no stranger to competing at a high-level when it comes to the short tracks, having captured three consecutive track championships at Langley Speedway in 2020, 2021, and 2022 in the Late Model Stock Car division.
The 27-year-old driver has also made four starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series over the last two seasons, picking up a career-best finish of fourth at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May 2024, driving the No. 1 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage.
As part of his debut weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Queen will be running double-duty at a half-mile racetrack, competing in the ARCA Menards Series event on Thursday evening and the Xfinity Series event on Friday.
The Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will take place on Friday, September 12 at 7:30 PM ET, with coverage on The CW, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.