XFINITY: Daniel Dye Lands Full-Time Xfinity Gig for Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing has tapped current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Daniel Dye to pilot one of the team's full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series entries next season.
The race-winning organization, which currently fields a fourth, part-time entry for the Dye in the second-tier series, announced its newest hire on Friday at the Chevrolet Experience Center in the infield of Daytona International Speedway.
Dye will drive Kaulig's No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time basis, beginning with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15.
“I’ve really enjoyed driving the Xfinity car this year, and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue working with Kaulig Racing in 2025,” said Daniel Dye. “It’s been a fun experience learning the car and trying to navigate the different feeling compared to the truck. I’m looking forward to finishing out the season, running for the Truck Championship and making the most of my remaining races in the No. 10.”
The 20-year-old racer is the second possible candidate for Rookie of The Year honors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, joining up-and-coming prodigy Connor Zilisch, who will drive the JR Motorsports No. 88 next season.
A native of Deland, Florida, Dye competes for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he's carried the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado team to the post-season, which is set to begin Sunday at The Milwaukee Mile.
In 39 career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, Dye has recorded a single top-five result (a runner-up finish at Nashville in June) and seven top-10 finishes, six of which have come as a McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver.
At the start of the year, Dye joined Kaulig Racing for a partial schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, committing to a 10-race schedule. Through the first seven events of the agreement, Dye has recorded a pair of top-10 finishes at Iowa Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the latter where he scored a career-best seventh.
“Daniel [Dye] has done a really great job for our team this season,” said team president Chris Rice. “He is invested in our program and putting in the time and effort to keep getting better. I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with him throughout the season, and we’re looking forward to having him with us full time in 2025.”
Since first joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, Kaulig Racing has found a significant amount of success with various competitors, capturing a total of 26 victories in the last nine seasons, 15 of which have come courtesy of NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger.
The organization also fields a two-car program in the NASCAR Cup Series, currently for Daniel Hemric and a variety of other driver, where in the team's five-year tenure, AJ Allmendinger has managed to earn a pair of victories, one at Indianapolis in 2021 and the other at Charlotte's ROVAL last October.
Additional announcements surrounding sponsorship and personnel for Dye's Xfinity Series campaign in 2025 will be made at a later date.