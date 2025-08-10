XFINITY: Connor Zilisch Collects Sixth Win of 2025 at Watkins Glen
Author’s Note: Connor Zilisch, the winner of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Watkins Glen International, has been transported to a local hospital after falling off his racecar while celebrating in Victory Lane. According to NASCAR, the 19-year-old driver is awake and alert. Additional updates will come courtesy of JR Motorsports.
Watkins Glen International is a special place for Connor Zilisch.
The 19-year-old driver recorded his first career start in both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 2.45-mile racetrack, and at the same time, his first pole position in victory in the second-tier division.
Saturday’s Mission 200 wasn’t necessarily a first of any kind for the Mooresville, North Carolina-native, capturing his seventh win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and his second at the Watkins Glen, New York-based road course, but the victory remains just as special as all of the rest.
The driver of the No. 88 Registix Chevrolet was a dominant force in Saturday’s 82-lap contest, leading a race-high 60 laps and surviving several late-race restarts – one of which included a massive shot from Austin Hill heading into the first corner – to take home the victory.
Zilisch was able to make the final pass for the lead on a restart with four circuits remaining, after his teammate Sammy Smith got an excellent jump and took over the race-lead from the drop of the green flag. However, after stumbling through Turn 1, it didn’t take much for the No. 88 to get back through.
In the four-lap green-flag run to the finish, Zilisch pulled out to a 2.326-second advantage over second-place finisher Sam Mayer. Sammy Smith faded back to third in the closing laps, with Austin Hill and Carson Kvapil rounding out the top-five.
Justin Allgaier, Austin Green, Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-10 in a chaotic event at Watkins Glen.
Austin Hill, returning from a suspension after an incident at Indianapolis, was once again the center of controversy at Watkins Glen International, making contact with Michael McDowell at the exit of the carousal and triggering a massive 16-car pileup.
Only 25 drivers finished Saturday’s event at Watkins Glen, which was in part a product of the major wreck that caused a 45-minute stoppage in the action.
When Zilisch drove to Victory Lane and climbed from his car, the 19-year-old driver got his leg caught in the window and fell hard onto the ground, where he remained for several minutes after his fall. Zilisch was immediately helped by medical personnel and was eventually stretchered to the infield care center.
The JR Motorsports driver has since been transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No further updates, other than him being awake and alert have come through at this time.
With his victory, the sixth of 2025, the No. 88 moves to first place in the regular-season point standings over Justin Allgaier. Sam Mayer sits third in standings, just 24 markers behind. Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a trip to Daytona International Speedway, in two weeks.