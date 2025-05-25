XFINITY: Sammy Smith (Weights) Disqualified From 5th at Charlotte
Post-race inspection following Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been completed, and the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports team and its driver, William Byron, have been officially declared the winners of the race.
However, fifth-place finisher Sammy Smith has been disqualified from the race due to his No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet failing to meet the minimum weight requirement in post-race inspection. As a result, Smith will be credited with a last-place (38th) finish.
The official top-10 finishers in Saturday's race were William Byron, Connor Zilisch, Nick Sanchez, Justin Allgaier, Dean Thompson, Josh Williams, Austin Hill, Ryan Ellis, Christian Eckes, and Sheldon Creed.
Creed's No. 00 Haas Factory Team Ford Mustang Dark Horse had one unsecured lug nut in post-race inspection, which will result in a monetary fine for the team. Creed will maintain his 10th-place finish.
NASCAR also announced that it will take Nick Sanchez's No. 48 car, Dean Thompson's No. 26 car, and Ryan Sieg's No. 39 car to the NASCAR R&D center for further inspection.