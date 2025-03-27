Racing America Logo

Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the shortest track on the calendar, Martinsville Speedway, on Sunday, March 30.

Zach Evans

The next stop on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule its one of its most historic venues, Martinsville Speedway. The famed paper clip hosts the Cook Out 400, the first short track race of the 2025 season.

Fast Facts: Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

Date: March 30, 2025
Track: Martinsville Speedway (Ridgeway, Virginia)
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stages: 80/180/400
Defending Winner: William Byron

Cook Out 400 Schedule

Date

Time

Session

TV

Sat., Mar. 29

2:05 p.m. ET

Practice

Prime Video

Sat., Mar. 29

3:10 p.m. ET

Qualifying

Prime Video

Sun., Mar. 30

3:00 p.m. ET

Cook Out 400

FS1

Tick Tock, Racing for a Clock

Ryan Blaney celebrating his win in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Winning at Martinsville Speedway comes with one of the most memorable trophies in the sport. Since 1964, Martinsville winners have received a grandfather clock provided by Ridgeway Clocks.

The trophy is highly sought after, both for its unique nature and the meaning behind capturing a win at Martinsville. With the challenge of making hundreds of laps around the tight half-mile and overcoming the close-quarters racing that traditionally unfolds, any Martinsville victory is well-earned.

Richard Petty is the all-time leader for wins in NASCAR's premier series at Martinsville with 15, although three of those came before the origin of the grandfather clock tradition. Denny Hamlin leads current NASCAR Cup Series drivers with five Martinsville wins.

Experience Pays Off at Martinsville

Ryan Blaney (12) closes in on driver Brad Keselowski (6) during the Xfinity 500
Because of the unique challenges of Martinsville, it often rewards experienced drivers who have turned plenty of laps at the paperclip-shaped oval and know the ins and outs of putting together a good race there.

In the last 76 NASCAR Cup Series events at Martinsville, 73 have been won by a driver with at least 100 starts in the premier division. A driver hasn't scored their first NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville since Ricky Craven did so in 2001.

However, this doesn't mean count out the younger drivers in the sport, especially as competitors have gotten earlier and earlier starts to their NASCAR Cup Series journeys. The last seven Martinsville winners have all been 30 years old or younger.

It's Not How You Start

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads the field at the start during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Historically, Martinsville Speedway has rewarded qualifying up front. After all, it can be challenging to pass on the tight, relatively flat racing surface that has been part of the NASCAR schedule since 1949. The driver starting on pole has won 21 times at Martinsville.

However, the trend has taken a surprising direction in recent years. The last five Martinsville Speedway Cup Series events have been won by drivers starting outside the top 10. This race has been won by Kyle Larson from 19th in 2023 and by Wiliam Byron from 18th one year ago.

Will we see a shift back to the value of a good qualifying position this weekend, or will it be another driver coming from outside the first five rows to win the Cook Out 400?

