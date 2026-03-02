NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at COTA Race Results
That is what we call a hot streak, folks. Tyler Reddick emerged victorious again on Sunday afternoon as he won the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, marking his third consecutive win to start the NASCAR Cup Series season, a feat that had never been accomplished before.
And Reddick had to do it the hard way as he beat Shane van Gisbergen, the best road racer in the sport, head-to-head for the win.
Christopher Bell finished third behind Reddick and van Gisbergen, while Ty Gibbs and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10 finishers in Sunday's race in Austin, Texas.
DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
Points
1
45
Tyler Reddick
95
--
61
2
97
Shane van Gisbergen
95
3.944
45
3
20
Christopher Bell
95
4.705
34
4
54
Ty Gibbs (S2)
95
8.152
48
5
71
Michael McDowell
95
10.423
40
6
5
Kyle Larson
95
12.719
31
7
9
Chase Elliott
95
14.197
33
8
12
Ryan Blaney
95
14.213
33
9
16
AJ Allmendinger
95
14.894
43
10
11
Denny Hamlin
95
15.424
28
11
23
Bubba Wallace
95
18.834
31
12
8
Kyle Busch
95
19.736
25
13
24
William Byron
95
21.438
26
14
88
Connor Zilisch #
95
23.589
23
15
22
JoeyLogano
95
23.946
22
16
10
Ty Dillon
95
25.462
21
17
42
John Hunter Nemechek
95
25.650
20
18
60
Ryan Preece
95
26.276
19
19
3
Austin Dillon
95
29.805
18
20
6
Brad Keselowski
95
31.278
17
21
34
Todd Gilliland
95
32.311
23
22
4
Noah Gragson
95
33.718
15
23
35
Riley Herbst
95
35.123
14
24
17
Chris Buescher
95
35.834
20
25
7
Daniel Suarez
95
35.912
20
26
21
Josh Berry
95
37.169
11
27
33*
Jesse Love (i)
95
39.086
0
28
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
95
41.900
9
29
41
Cole Custer
95
43.951
11
30
51
Cody Ware
95
46.933
7
31
77
Carson Hocevar
95
67.424
8
32
2
Austin Cindric
95
91.014
5
33
38
Zane Smith
95
96.260
4
34
43
Erik Jones
93
2 laps
3
35
1
Ross Chastain (S1) (X)
93
2 laps
13
36
48
Alex Bowman
89
6 laps
5
37
19
Chase Briscoe
62
(OUT)
1
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* "Open" entry
(i) Driver ineligible to score points
Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 53 seconds
Average Speed: 76.474 mph
Margin of Victory: 3.944 seconds
Cautions: 3 for 10 laps
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers
