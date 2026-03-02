Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at COTA Race Results

Here are the complete race results from the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Toby Christie|
Mar 1, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) through turn 17 during the NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of the Americas.
Mar 1, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) through turn 17 during the NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of the Americas. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

That is what we call a hot streak, folks. Tyler Reddick emerged victorious again on Sunday afternoon as he won the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, marking his third consecutive win to start the NASCAR Cup Series season, a feat that had never been accomplished before.

And Reddick had to do it the hard way as he beat Shane van Gisbergen, the best road racer in the sport, head-to-head for the win.

Christopher Bell finished third behind Reddick and van Gisbergen, while Ty Gibbs and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10 finishers in Sunday's race in Austin, Texas.

DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

Points

1

45

Tyler Reddick

95

--

61

2

97

Shane van Gisbergen

95

3.944

45

3

20

Christopher Bell

95

4.705

34

4

54

Ty Gibbs (S2)

95

8.152

48

5

71

Michael McDowell

95

10.423

40

6

5

Kyle Larson

95

12.719

31

7

9

Chase Elliott

95

14.197

33

8

12

Ryan Blaney

95

14.213

33

9

16

AJ Allmendinger

95

14.894

43

10

11

Denny Hamlin

95

15.424

28

11

23

Bubba Wallace

95

18.834

31

12

8

Kyle Busch

95

19.736

25

13

24

William Byron

95

21.438

26

14

88

Connor Zilisch #

95

23.589

23

15

22

JoeyLogano

95

23.946

22

16

10

Ty Dillon

95

25.462

21

17

42

John Hunter Nemechek

95

25.650

20

18

60

Ryan Preece

95

26.276

19

19

3

Austin Dillon

95

29.805

18

20

6

Brad Keselowski

95

31.278

17

21

34

Todd Gilliland

95

32.311

23

22

4

Noah Gragson

95

33.718

15

23

35

Riley Herbst

95

35.123

14

24

17

Chris Buescher

95

35.834

20

25

7

Daniel Suarez

95

35.912

20

26

21

Josh Berry

95

37.169

11

27

33*

Jesse Love (i)

95

39.086

0

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

95

41.900

9

29

41

Cole Custer

95

43.951

11

30

51

Cody Ware

95

46.933

7

31

77

Carson Hocevar

95

67.424

8

32

2

Austin Cindric

95

91.014

5

33

38

Zane Smith

95

96.260

4

34

43

Erik Jones

93

2 laps

3

35

1

Ross Chastain (S1) (X)

93

2 laps

13

36

48

Alex Bowman

89

6 laps

5

37

19

Chase Briscoe

62

(OUT)

1

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* "Open" entry
(i) Driver ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 53 seconds
Average Speed: 76.474 mph
Margin of Victory: 3.944 seconds
Cautions: 3 for 10 laps
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/Results