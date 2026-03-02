NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at COTA Race Results

That is what we call a hot streak, folks. Tyler Reddick emerged victorious again on Sunday afternoon as he won the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, marking his third consecutive win to start the NASCAR Cup Series season, a feat that had never been accomplished before.

And Reddick had to do it the hard way as he beat Shane van Gisbergen, the best road racer in the sport, head-to-head for the win.

Christopher Bell finished third behind Reddick and van Gisbergen, while Ty Gibbs and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10 finishers in Sunday's race in Austin, Texas.

DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff Points 1 45 Tyler Reddick 95 -- 61 2 97 Shane van Gisbergen 95 3.944 45 3 20 Christopher Bell 95 4.705 34 4 54 Ty Gibbs (S2) 95 8.152 48 5 71 Michael McDowell 95 10.423 40 6 5 Kyle Larson 95 12.719 31 7 9 Chase Elliott 95 14.197 33 8 12 Ryan Blaney 95 14.213 33 9 16 AJ Allmendinger 95 14.894 43 10 11 Denny Hamlin 95 15.424 28 11 23 Bubba Wallace 95 18.834 31 12 8 Kyle Busch 95 19.736 25 13 24 William Byron 95 21.438 26 14 88 Connor Zilisch # 95 23.589 23 15 22 JoeyLogano 95 23.946 22 16 10 Ty Dillon 95 25.462 21 17 42 John Hunter Nemechek 95 25.650 20 18 60 Ryan Preece 95 26.276 19 19 3 Austin Dillon 95 29.805 18 20 6 Brad Keselowski 95 31.278 17 21 34 Todd Gilliland 95 32.311 23 22 4 Noah Gragson 95 33.718 15 23 35 Riley Herbst 95 35.123 14 24 17 Chris Buescher 95 35.834 20 25 7 Daniel Suarez 95 35.912 20 26 21 Josh Berry 95 37.169 11 27 33* Jesse Love (i) 95 39.086 0 28 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 95 41.900 9 29 41 Cole Custer 95 43.951 11 30 51 Cody Ware 95 46.933 7 31 77 Carson Hocevar 95 67.424 8 32 2 Austin Cindric 95 91.014 5 33 38 Zane Smith 95 96.260 4 34 43 Erik Jones 93 2 laps 3 35 1 Ross Chastain (S1) (X) 93 2 laps 13 36 48 Alex Bowman 89 6 laps 5 37 19 Chase Briscoe 62 (OUT) 1

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

# Rookie of the Year contender

* "Open" entry

(i) Driver ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 53 seconds

Average Speed: 76.474 mph

Margin of Victory: 3.944 seconds

Cautions: 3 for 10 laps

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers