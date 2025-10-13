Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Race Results

Toby Christie

Oct 12, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Oct 12, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin scored his milestone 60th career NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which draws him into a tie with Kevin Harvick for the 10th-most wins in NASCAR Cup Series history.

With the win, Hamlin has advanced to the Championship 4 field at Phoenix Raceway, where he will attempt to hoist the Bill France Cup for the first time.

The 44-year-old driver came to life on the final restart of the 267-lap event at the 1.5-mile speedway, and prevailed in a hard-fought battle with Kyle Larson for the runner-up spot before charging easily past Chase Briscoe, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate who was on only two fresh tires, to take the race lead, and win.

Larson and Christopher Bell also worked around Briscoe to finish second and third, while Briscoe held onto the third-place result. Tyler Reddick would end the day as the highest non-Playoff contender with a fifth-place result.

Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-10 finishers.

Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Race 33 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

1

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

267

2

5

Kyle Larson (P)

267

3

20

Chistopher Bell (P)

267

4

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

267

5

45*

Tyler Reddick

267

6

22

Joey Logano (P)

267

7

48

Alex Bowman

267

8

8

Kyle Busch

267

9

60

Ryan Preece

267

10

6

Brad Keselowski

267

11

2

Austin Cindric

267

12

17

Chris Buescher

267

13

4*

Noah Gragson

267

14

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

267

15

43

Erik Jones

267

16

71

Michael McDowell

267

17

35*

Riley Herbst #

267

18

9

Chase Elliott (P)

267

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

267

20

99

Daniel Suarez

267

21

34*

Todd Gilliland

267

22

23*

Bubba Wallace

267

23

1

Ross Chastain

267

24

38*

Zane Smith

267

25

3

Austin Dillon

267

26

21

Josh Berry

266

27

7

Justin Haley

266

28

41

Cole Custer

266

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

265

30

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

263

31

78*

Katherine Legge

261

32

77

Carson Hocevar

252

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

245

34

54

Ty Gibbs

244

35

51

Cody Ware

243

36

24

William Byron (P)

235

37

10

Ty Dillon

233

38

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

70

(P) indicates a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
