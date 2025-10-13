NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Race Results
Denny Hamlin scored his milestone 60th career NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which draws him into a tie with Kevin Harvick for the 10th-most wins in NASCAR Cup Series history.
With the win, Hamlin has advanced to the Championship 4 field at Phoenix Raceway, where he will attempt to hoist the Bill France Cup for the first time.
The 44-year-old driver came to life on the final restart of the 267-lap event at the 1.5-mile speedway, and prevailed in a hard-fought battle with Kyle Larson for the runner-up spot before charging easily past Chase Briscoe, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate who was on only two fresh tires, to take the race lead, and win.
Larson and Christopher Bell also worked around Briscoe to finish second and third, while Briscoe held onto the third-place result. Tyler Reddick would end the day as the highest non-Playoff contender with a fifth-place result.
Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-10 finishers.
Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Race 33 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
1
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
267
2
5
Kyle Larson (P)
267
3
20
Chistopher Bell (P)
267
4
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
267
5
45*
Tyler Reddick
267
6
22
Joey Logano (P)
267
7
48
Alex Bowman
267
8
8
Kyle Busch
267
9
60
Ryan Preece
267
10
6
Brad Keselowski
267
11
2
Austin Cindric
267
12
17
Chris Buescher
267
13
4*
Noah Gragson
267
14
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
267
15
43
Erik Jones
267
16
71
Michael McDowell
267
17
35*
Riley Herbst #
267
18
9
Chase Elliott (P)
267
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
267
20
99
Daniel Suarez
267
21
34*
Todd Gilliland
267
22
23*
Bubba Wallace
267
23
1
Ross Chastain
267
24
38*
Zane Smith
267
25
3
Austin Dillon
267
26
21
Josh Berry
266
27
7
Justin Haley
266
28
41
Cole Custer
266
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
265
30
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
263
31
78*
Katherine Legge
261
32
77
Carson Hocevar
252
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
245
34
54
Ty Gibbs
244
35
51
Cody Ware
243
36
24
William Byron (P)
235
37
10
Ty Dillon
233
38
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
70
(P) indicates a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points