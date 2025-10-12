Live Race Updates: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas
Sunday's South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (scheduled to take place at 5:30 PM ET on USA Network) marks the opening race of three in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.
While the eight drivers still fighting for a chance at the Bill France Cup will have a lot of anxiety over the next three weeks, as they attempt to secure their place in the Championship 4 field, Sunday's race provides the first opportunity for one of the eight to automatically secure their place in the championship fight.
Welcome to the Racing America On SI live-race updates page for the South Point 400. This page will serve as your guide leading up to and throughout Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Playoff event. This page will be updated with key pre-race updates, in-race updates such as lead changes, and video highlights of crashes or incidents. Also included will be stage and race results, and much more. Continue checking back for additional updates.
Pre-Race Updates
South Point 400 Pre-Race Information
The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised on USA Network and can be streamed on the HBO Max streaming platform, as well as the NBC Sports App. The race broadcast will begin at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 12.
The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's event. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's event in Sin City, amounts to a total of $9,797,935.
The race distance is a total of 267 laps around the 1.5-mile intermediate oval, which equates to a race distance of 400.5 miles. The South Point 400 will be broken up into three stages. Stage 1 will end at Lap 80, Stage 2 will end at Lap 165, and the final stage of the race will conclude at the end of Lap 267, barring an overtime finish.
Sunday's event is the opening race of the three-race Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Should a playoff-eligible driver win the race, they will be automatically locked into the Championship 4 and will compete for the Bill France Cup at Phoenix Raceway next month.
Joey Logano is the defending winner of the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400. The win in this race a year ago allowed him to join the Championship 4 field at Phoenix, where he ultimately capped off his third career NASCAR Cup Series championship. Logano is in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and a win on Sunday would allow Logano to head to Phoenix with a championship once again on his mind.
Starting Lineup
Hamlin Grabs Pole in Round of 8 Opener at Las Vegas
Denny Hamlin, who enters Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8-opening race as the No. 1 seed, will start the 400-mile contest from the pole position. Hamlin, 44, cranked out an impressive 29.213-second (184.849 mph) lap time in Saturday's qualifying session to take the pole.
Hamlin, who admits his team has always struggled to get off on the right foot in qualifying at Las Vegas, is extremely encouraged by the effort leading into Sunday's race.
"I felt good about it, truthfully," Hamlin said of his qualifying lap. "There wasn't a whole lot left out there for it, but great job with this ampm team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice, as well. Gotta work on it on the long run for tomorrow. But Saturday has really been our Achilles heel at this racetrack. That's a great way to turn that around."
It was a clean sweep of the top-three starting spots for Joe Gibbs Racing, as Hamlin's fellow Playoff-contending teammates Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell will start Sunday's race from second and third. The top-six qualifiers were all Playoff contenders, and just one Playoff contender, Ryan Blaney (14th), will start outside the top-10 on Sunday.
South Point 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
1
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
2
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
3
20
Christopher Bell (P)
4
9
Chase Elliott (P)
5
24
William Byron (P)
6
5
Kyle Larson (P)
7
23
Bubba Wallace
8
45
Tyler Reddick
9
22
Joey Logano (P)
10
54
Ty Gibbs
Playoff Picture (Heading Into Las Vegas)
Heading into the Round of 8 of the Playoffs, which kick off with Sunday's race at Las Vegas, none of the eight drivers in the Playoff field have a point cushion that would be considered 'comfortable'.
Denny Hamlin, the No. 1 seed coming into the day, holds just an eight-point advantage over Christopher Bell, the first driver on the outside looking in of the Playoff cutline. Bell (-4 points), Chase Elliott (-14), Chase Briscoe (-14), and Joey Logano (-24) are the four drivers sitting below the cutline heading into the opening race of the round.
Rank
Car
Driver
Cutline
1
11
Denny Hamlin
+8
2
12
Ryan Blaney
+6
3
5
Kyle Larson
+4
4
24
William Byron
+4
CUTLINE
5
20
Christopher Bell
-4
6
9
Chase Elliott
-14
7
19
Chase Briscoe
-14
8
22
Joey Logano
-24