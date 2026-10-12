Official Race Results for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Chase Briscoe and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the race. Briscoe, who won last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has now won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races.
Briscoe, 31, now has eight career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 213th career start. The native of Mitchell, Indiana, led the race two times for 62 laps. Briscoe took the lead for the final time on a pass of Christopher Bell with 60 laps to go.
There were a total of 11 lead changes among five drivers in the race. Kyle Larson, who won Stage 1 from pole position, led the most laps in the race with 97 laps led. Christopher Bell, the Stage 2 winner, led 93 laps in the race.
Larson also earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 29.369-second lap on Lap 2.
The race featured 6 cautions for 33 laps. Briscoe's official margin of victory over Bell was 0.029 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 11 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 139.561 mph.
South Point 400 Official Race Results
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
267
68
2
20
Christopher Bell (C)
267
53
3
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
267
44
4
21
Josh Berry
267
36
5
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
267
40
6
5
Kyle Larson (C)
267
49
7
97
Shane van Gisbergen
267
30
8
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
267
41
9
22
Joey Logano (C)
267
28
10
17
Chris Buescher (C)
267
29
11
67
Corey Heim (i) *
267
0
12
9
Chase Elliott (C)
267
27
13
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
267
29
14
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
267
27
15
60
Ryan Preece (C)
267
22
16
1
Ross Chastain
267
21
17
2
Austin Cindric (C)
267
32
18
35
Riley Herbst
267
19
19
71
Michael McDowell
267
18
20
38
Zane Smith
267
17
21
88
Connor Zilisch #
267
16
22
34
Todd Gilliland
267
15
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
267
14
24
43
Erik Jones
267
13
25
4
Noah Gragson
267
12
26
3
Austin Dillon
267
11
27
41
Cole Custer
267
10
28
16
AJ Allmendinger
266
9
29
6
Brad Keselowski
266
8
30
10
Ty Dillon
266
7
31
51
Cody Ware
266
6
32
33
Austin Hill (i)
265
0
33
44
BJ McLeod *
264
4
34
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
259
3
35
42
John Hunter Nemechek
259
2
36
66
Gray Gaulding (i) *
201
0
37
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
76
1
38
48
Alex Bowman
76
1
39
24
William Byron (C)
76
1
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie