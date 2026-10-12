Official Race Results for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Chase Briscoe and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the race. Briscoe, who won last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has now won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races.

Briscoe, 31, now has eight career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 213th career start. The native of Mitchell, Indiana, led the race two times for 62 laps. Briscoe took the lead for the final time on a pass of Christopher Bell with 60 laps to go.

There were a total of 11 lead changes among five drivers in the race. Kyle Larson, who won Stage 1 from pole position, led the most laps in the race with 97 laps led. Christopher Bell, the Stage 2 winner, led 93 laps in the race.

Larson also earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 29.369-second lap on Lap 2.

The race featured 6 cautions for 33 laps. Briscoe's official margin of victory over Bell was 0.029 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 11 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 139.561 mph.

South Point 400 Official Race Results

Pos Car Driver Laps Points 1 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 267 68 2 20 Christopher Bell (C) 267 53 3 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 267 44 4 21 Josh Berry 267 36 5 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 267 40 6 5 Kyle Larson (C) 267 49 7 97 Shane van Gisbergen 267 30 8 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 267 41 9 22 Joey Logano (C) 267 28 10 17 Chris Buescher (C) 267 29 11 67 Corey Heim (i) * 267 0 12 9 Chase Elliott (C) 267 27 13 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 267 29 14 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 267 27 15 60 Ryan Preece (C) 267 22 16 1 Ross Chastain 267 21 17 2 Austin Cindric (C) 267 32 18 35 Riley Herbst 267 19 19 71 Michael McDowell 267 18 20 38 Zane Smith 267 17 21 88 Connor Zilisch # 267 16 22 34 Todd Gilliland 267 15 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 267 14 24 43 Erik Jones 267 13 25 4 Noah Gragson 267 12 26 3 Austin Dillon 267 11 27 41 Cole Custer 267 10 28 16 AJ Allmendinger 266 9 29 6 Brad Keselowski 266 8 30 10 Ty Dillon 266 7 31 51 Cody Ware 266 6 32 33 Austin Hill (i) 265 0 33 44 BJ McLeod * 264 4 34 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 259 3 35 42 John Hunter Nemechek 259 2 36 66 Gray Gaulding (i) * 201 0 37 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 76 1 38 48 Alex Bowman 76 1 39 24 William Byron (C) 76 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry