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Official Race Results for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte

Following post-race inspection at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe was named the official winner of the 2026 Bank of America 400, the 6th race of the Chase.
Toby Christie|
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe (19) and his crew celebrate the win during the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe (19) and his crew celebrate the win during the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Chase Briscoe and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the race. Briscoe, who won last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has now won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races.

Briscoe, 31, now has eight career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 213th career start. The native of Mitchell, Indiana, led the race two times for 62 laps. Briscoe took the lead for the final time on a pass of Christopher Bell with 60 laps to go.

There were a total of 11 lead changes among five drivers in the race. Kyle Larson, who won Stage 1 from pole position, led the most laps in the race with 97 laps led. Christopher Bell, the Stage 2 winner, led 93 laps in the race.

Larson also earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 29.369-second lap on Lap 2.

The race featured 6 cautions for 33 laps. Briscoe's official margin of victory over Bell was 0.029 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 11 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 139.561 mph.

South Point 400 Official Race Results

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

267

68

2

20

Christopher Bell (C)

267

53

3

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

267

44

4

21

Josh Berry

267

36

5

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

267

40

6

5

Kyle Larson (C)

267

49

7

97

Shane van Gisbergen

267

30

8

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

267

41

9

22

Joey Logano (C)

267

28

10

17

Chris Buescher (C)

267

29

11

67

Corey Heim (i) *

267

0

12

9

Chase Elliott (C)

267

27

13

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

267

29

14

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

267

27

15

60

Ryan Preece (C)

267

22

16

1

Ross Chastain

267

21

17

2

Austin Cindric (C)

267

32

18

35

Riley Herbst

267

19

19

71

Michael McDowell

267

18

20

38

Zane Smith

267

17

21

88

Connor Zilisch #

267

16

22

34

Todd Gilliland

267

15

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

267

14

24

43

Erik Jones

267

13

25

4

Noah Gragson

267

12

26

3

Austin Dillon

267

11

27

41

Cole Custer

267

10

28

16

AJ Allmendinger

266

9

29

6

Brad Keselowski

266

8

30

10

Ty Dillon

266

7

31

51

Cody Ware

266

6

32

33

Austin Hill (i)

265

0

33

44

BJ McLeod *

264

4

34

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

259

3

35

42

John Hunter Nemechek

259

2

36

66

Gray Gaulding (i) *

201

0

37

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

76

1

38

48

Alex Bowman

76

1

39

24

William Byron (C)

76

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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