Official Race Results for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske team are the official winners of the race. Logano has taken his third win of the season.

Larson, the 36-year-old three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 40 career victories over his 644-race NASCAR Cup Series career. The native of Middletown, CT, led the race two times for a total of 93 laps. Logano took the lead for good on a pass of Carson Hocevar with 7 laps to go.

There were a total of 13 lead changes among six drivers in the race. Ryan Blaney led the most laps, with 202 laps led in the event.

Kyle Larson, who claimed the series point lead on Saturday night, snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race, a 15.337-second lap on Lap 8. Logano won Stage 1 of the race, while Blaney won Stage 2.

The race featured 10 cautions for 78 laps. Logano's official margin of victory over Kyle Larson was 1.248 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 2 minutes, and 20 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 87.697 mph.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Official Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 22 Joey Logano (C) 500 73 2 5 Kyle Larson (C) 500 47 3 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 500 41 4 20 Christopher Bell (C) 500 39 5 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 500 47 6 21 Josh Berry 500 38 7 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 500 36 8 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 500 37 9 24 William Byron (C) 500 31 10 60 Ryan Preece (C) 500 27 11 2 Austin Cindric (C) 500 30 12 1 Ross Chastain 500 32 13 17 Chris Buescher (C) 499 25 14 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 498 23 15 6 Brad Keselowski 498 24 16 4 Noah Gragson 498 21 17 3 Austin Dillon 498 20 18 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 497 19 19 34 Todd Gilliland 497 18 20 97 Shane van Gisbergen 497 17 21 71 Michael McDowell 497 16 22 16 AJ Allmendinger 497 15 23 9 Chase Elliott (C) 497 14 24 88 Connor Zilisch # 496 13 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek 495 12 26 41 Cole Custer 495 11 27 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 494 10 28 38 Zane Smith 494 9 29 33 Austin Hil (i) 494 0 30 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 490 7 31 51 Cody Ware 489 6 32 43 Erik Jones 483 5 33 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 457 19 34 35 Riley Herbst 432 3 35 48 Alex Bowman 428 2 36 10 Ty Dillon 402 1 37 66* Josh Bilicki (i) 338 0

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry