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Official Race Results for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

Post-race inspection is clear, which means Joey Logano officially took an opportunistic win in the Bristol Night Race; here are the full race results.
Toby Christie|
Sep 19, 2026; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; Team Penske driver Joey Logano (22) leads Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar (77) during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2026; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; Team Penske driver Joey Logano (22) leads Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar (77) during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske team are the official winners of the race. Logano has taken his third win of the season.

Larson, the 36-year-old three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 40 career victories over his 644-race NASCAR Cup Series career. The native of Middletown, CT, led the race two times for a total of 93 laps. Logano took the lead for good on a pass of Carson Hocevar with 7 laps to go.

There were a total of 13 lead changes among six drivers in the race. Ryan Blaney led the most laps, with 202 laps led in the event.

Kyle Larson, who claimed the series point lead on Saturday night, snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race, a 15.337-second lap on Lap 8. Logano won Stage 1 of the race, while Blaney won Stage 2.

The race featured 10 cautions for 78 laps. Logano's official margin of victory over Kyle Larson was 1.248 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 2 minutes, and 20 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 87.697 mph.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Official Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

22

Joey Logano (C)

500

73

2

5

Kyle Larson (C)

500

47

3

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

500

41

4

20

Christopher Bell (C)

500

39

5

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

500

47

6

21

Josh Berry

500

38

7

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

500

36

8

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

500

37

9

24

William Byron (C)

500

31

10

60

Ryan Preece (C)

500

27

11

2

Austin Cindric (C)

500

30

12

1

Ross Chastain

500

32

13

17

Chris Buescher (C)

499

25

14

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

498

23

15

6

Brad Keselowski

498

24

16

4

Noah Gragson

498

21

17

3

Austin Dillon

498

20

18

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

497

19

19

34

Todd Gilliland

497

18

20

97

Shane van Gisbergen

497

17

21

71

Michael McDowell

497

16

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

497

15

23

9

Chase Elliott (C)

497

14

24

88

Connor Zilisch #

496

13

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

495

12

26

41

Cole Custer

495

11

27

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

494

10

28

38

Zane Smith

494

9

29

33

Austin Hil (i)

494

0

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

490

7

31

51

Cody Ware

489

6

32

43

Erik Jones

483

5

33

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

457

19

34

35

Riley Herbst

432

3

35

48

Alex Bowman

428

2

36

10

Ty Dillon

402

1

37

66*

Josh Bilicki (i)

338

0

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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