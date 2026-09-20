Official Race Results for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske team are the official winners of the race. Logano has taken his third win of the season.
Larson, the 36-year-old three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 40 career victories over his 644-race NASCAR Cup Series career. The native of Middletown, CT, led the race two times for a total of 93 laps. Logano took the lead for good on a pass of Carson Hocevar with 7 laps to go.
There were a total of 13 lead changes among six drivers in the race. Ryan Blaney led the most laps, with 202 laps led in the event.
Kyle Larson, who claimed the series point lead on Saturday night, snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race, a 15.337-second lap on Lap 8. Logano won Stage 1 of the race, while Blaney won Stage 2.
The race featured 10 cautions for 78 laps. Logano's official margin of victory over Kyle Larson was 1.248 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 2 minutes, and 20 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 87.697 mph.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Official Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
22
Joey Logano (C)
500
73
2
5
Kyle Larson (C)
500
47
3
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
500
41
4
20
Christopher Bell (C)
500
39
5
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
500
47
6
21
Josh Berry
500
38
7
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
500
36
8
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
500
37
9
24
William Byron (C)
500
31
10
60
Ryan Preece (C)
500
27
11
2
Austin Cindric (C)
500
30
12
1
Ross Chastain
500
32
13
17
Chris Buescher (C)
499
25
14
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
498
23
15
6
Brad Keselowski
498
24
16
4
Noah Gragson
498
21
17
3
Austin Dillon
498
20
18
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
497
19
19
34
Todd Gilliland
497
18
20
97
Shane van Gisbergen
497
17
21
71
Michael McDowell
497
16
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
497
15
23
9
Chase Elliott (C)
497
14
24
88
Connor Zilisch #
496
13
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
495
12
26
41
Cole Custer
495
11
27
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
494
10
28
38
Zane Smith
494
9
29
33
Austin Hil (i)
494
0
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
490
7
31
51
Cody Ware
489
6
32
43
Erik Jones
483
5
33
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
457
19
34
35
Riley Herbst
432
3
35
48
Alex Bowman
428
2
36
10
Ty Dillon
402
1
37
66*
Josh Bilicki (i)
338
0
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie