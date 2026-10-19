Official Race Results for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 23XI Racing team are the official winners of the race. Reddick, who won five of the opening nine races of the season, took his first win since the ninth race of the campaign.
Reddick, 30, now has 14 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 251st career start. The native of Corning, California, led the race just once, but once he took the lead with 18 laps remaining, he never looked back.
There were a total of 21 lead changes among 10 drivers in the race. Christopher Bell led the most laps in the race, with 85 laps led. Joey Logano, the sixth-place finisher, won Stages 1 and 2 in the event.
Ryan Blaney earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 27.101-second lap on Lap 2.
The race featured 6 cautions for 43 laps. Reddick's official margin of victory over Blaney was 0.801 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 1 minute, and 23 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 103.207 mph.
Freeway Insurance 500 Official Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
312
61
2
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
312
48
3
9
Chase Elliott (C)
312
39
4
20
Christopher Bell (C)
312
49
5
67
Corey Heim (i) *
312
0
6
22
Joey Logano (C)
312
51
7
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
312
30
8
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
312
44
9
1
Ross Chastain
312
31
10
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
312
27
11
21
Josh Berry
312
34
12
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
312
25
13
4
Noah Gragson
312
24
14
34
Todd Gilliland
312
25
15
38
Zane Smith
312
22
16
6
Brad Keselowski
312
21
17
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
312
26
18
60
Ryan Preece (C)
312
19
19
2
Austin Cindric (C)
312
18
20
88
Connor Zilisch #
312
17
21
24
William Byron (C)
312
21
22
17
Chris Buescher (C)
312
15
23
16
AJ Allmendinger
312
14
24
33
Austin Hill (i)
312
0
25
43
Erik Jones
312
12
26
97
Shane van Gisbergen
312
11
27
41
Cole Custer
312
10
28
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
311
21
29
48
Alex Bowman
311
8
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
311
7
31
10
Ty Dillon
310
6
32
35
Riley Herbst
308
5
33
42
John Hunter Nemechek
307
4
34
5
Kyle Larson (C)
281
3
35
51
Cody Ware
220
2
36
71
Michael McDowell
201
1
37
3
Austin Dillon
155
1
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie