Official Race Results for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 23XI Racing team are the official winners of the race. Reddick, who won five of the opening nine races of the season, took his first win since the ninth race of the campaign.

Reddick, 30, now has 14 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 251st career start. The native of Corning, California, led the race just once, but once he took the lead with 18 laps remaining, he never looked back.

There were a total of 21 lead changes among 10 drivers in the race. Christopher Bell led the most laps in the race, with 85 laps led. Joey Logano, the sixth-place finisher, won Stages 1 and 2 in the event.

Ryan Blaney earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 27.101-second lap on Lap 2.

The race featured 6 cautions for 43 laps. Reddick's official margin of victory over Blaney was 0.801 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 1 minute, and 23 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 103.207 mph.

Freeway Insurance 500 Official Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 312 61 2 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 312 48 3 9 Chase Elliott (C) 312 39 4 20 Christopher Bell (C) 312 49 5 67 Corey Heim (i) * 312 0 6 22 Joey Logano (C) 312 51 7 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 312 30 8 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 312 44 9 1 Ross Chastain 312 31 10 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 312 27 11 21 Josh Berry 312 34 12 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 312 25 13 4 Noah Gragson 312 24 14 34 Todd Gilliland 312 25 15 38 Zane Smith 312 22 16 6 Brad Keselowski 312 21 17 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 312 26 18 60 Ryan Preece (C) 312 19 19 2 Austin Cindric (C) 312 18 20 88 Connor Zilisch # 312 17 21 24 William Byron (C) 312 21 22 17 Chris Buescher (C) 312 15 23 16 AJ Allmendinger 312 14 24 33 Austin Hill (i) 312 0 25 43 Erik Jones 312 12 26 97 Shane van Gisbergen 312 11 27 41 Cole Custer 312 10 28 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 311 21 29 48 Alex Bowman 311 8 30 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 311 7 31 10 Ty Dillon 310 6 32 35 Riley Herbst 308 5 33 42 John Hunter Nemechek 307 4 34 5 Kyle Larson (C) 281 3 35 51 Cody Ware 220 2 36 71 Michael McDowell 201 1 37 3 Austin Dillon 155 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry