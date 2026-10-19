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Official Race Results for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix

Following post-race inspection at Phoenix Raceway, Tyler Reddick was named the official winner of the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500, the 7th race of the Chase.
Toby Christie|
23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates his victory in the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates his victory in the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 23XI Racing team are the official winners of the race. Reddick, who won five of the opening nine races of the season, took his first win since the ninth race of the campaign.

Reddick, 30, now has 14 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 251st career start. The native of Corning, California, led the race just once, but once he took the lead with 18 laps remaining, he never looked back.

There were a total of 21 lead changes among 10 drivers in the race. Christopher Bell led the most laps in the race, with 85 laps led. Joey Logano, the sixth-place finisher, won Stages 1 and 2 in the event.

Ryan Blaney earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 27.101-second lap on Lap 2.

The race featured 6 cautions for 43 laps. Reddick's official margin of victory over Blaney was 0.801 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 1 minute, and 23 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 103.207 mph.

Freeway Insurance 500 Official Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

312

61

2

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

312

48

3

9

Chase Elliott (C)

312

39

4

20

Christopher Bell (C)

312

49

5

67

Corey Heim (i) *

312

0

6

22

Joey Logano (C)

312

51

7

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

312

30

8

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

312

44

9

1

Ross Chastain

312

31

10

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

312

27

11

21

Josh Berry

312

34

12

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

312

25

13

4

Noah Gragson

312

24

14

34

Todd Gilliland

312

25

15

38

Zane Smith

312

22

16

6

Brad Keselowski

312

21

17

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

312

26

18

60

Ryan Preece (C)

312

19

19

2

Austin Cindric (C)

312

18

20

88

Connor Zilisch #

312

17

21

24

William Byron (C)

312

21

22

17

Chris Buescher (C)

312

15

23

16

AJ Allmendinger

312

14

24

33

Austin Hill (i)

312

0

25

43

Erik Jones

312

12

26

97

Shane van Gisbergen

312

11

27

41

Cole Custer

312

10

28

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

311

21

29

48

Alex Bowman

311

8

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

311

7

31

10

Ty Dillon

310

6

32

35

Riley Herbst

308

5

33

42

John Hunter Nemechek

307

4

34

5

Kyle Larson (C)

281

3

35

51

Cody Ware

220

2

36

71

Michael McDowell

201

1

37

3

Austin Dillon

155

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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