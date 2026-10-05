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Official Race Results for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Following post-race inspection at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe was named the official winner of the 2026 South Point 400, the 5th race of the Chase.
Toby Christie|
Chase Briscoe celebrates a win in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in victory lane.
Chase Briscoe celebrates a win in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in victory lane. | Wes Masure III | Racing America On SI

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Chase Briscoe and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the race. Briscoe, who also won at Chicagoland Speedway, now has two wins this season.

Briscoe, 31, now has seven career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 212th career start. The native of Mitchell, Indiana, led the race three times for a race-high 175 laps. Briscoe took the lead for the final time on a pass of Christopher Bell during a green-flag pit sequence with 40 laps to go.

There were a total of 12 lead changes among seven drivers in the race. While Briscoe led the most laps, three other drivers (Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Blaney) led 10 or more laps.

Briscoe, who won Stages 1 and 2 of Sunday's race, was one point shy of scoring maximum points on the day, as he failed to earn the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race. Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap of the race with a 29.572-second lap on Lap 3.

The race featured 4 cautions for 21 laps. Briscoe's official margin of victory over Kyle Larson was 1.376 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 4 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 147.363 mph.

South Point 400 Official Race Results

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

267

75

2

5

Kyle Larson (C)

267

36

3

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

267

41

4

2

Austin Cindric (C)

267

48

5

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

267

47

6

24

William Byron (C)

267

34

7

9

Chase Elliott (C)

267

34

8

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

267

39

9

97

Shane van Gisbergen

267

28

10

22

Joey Logano (C)

267

32

11

48

Alex Bowman

267

28

12

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

267

28

13

17

Chris Buescher (C)

267

26

14

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

267

28

15

16

AJ Allmendinger

267

22

16

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

267

22

17

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

267

20

18

35

Riley Herbst

267

19

19

3

Austin Dillon

267

18

20

4

Noah Gragson

267

17

21

71

Michael McDowell

267

17

22

33

Austin Hill (i)

266

0

23

20

Christopher Bell (C)

266

31

24

6

Brad Keselowski

266

13

25

43

Erik Jones

266

12

26

21

Josh Berry

266

11

27

41

Cole Custer

266

10

28

60

Ryan Preece (C)

265

9

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

265

8

30

1

Ross Chastain

265

7

31

10

Ty Dillon

265

6

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

264

5

33

34

Todd Gilliland

264

4

34

51

Cody Ware

263

3

35

88

Connor Zilisch #

262

2

36

38

Zane Smith

262

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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