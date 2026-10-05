Official Race Results for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Chase Briscoe and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the race. Briscoe, who also won at Chicagoland Speedway, now has two wins this season.
Briscoe, 31, now has seven career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 212th career start. The native of Mitchell, Indiana, led the race three times for a race-high 175 laps. Briscoe took the lead for the final time on a pass of Christopher Bell during a green-flag pit sequence with 40 laps to go.
There were a total of 12 lead changes among seven drivers in the race. While Briscoe led the most laps, three other drivers (Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Blaney) led 10 or more laps.
Briscoe, who won Stages 1 and 2 of Sunday's race, was one point shy of scoring maximum points on the day, as he failed to earn the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race. Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap of the race with a 29.572-second lap on Lap 3.
The race featured 4 cautions for 21 laps. Briscoe's official margin of victory over Kyle Larson was 1.376 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 4 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 147.363 mph.
South Point 400 Official Race Results
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
267
75
2
5
Kyle Larson (C)
267
36
3
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
267
41
4
2
Austin Cindric (C)
267
48
5
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
267
47
6
24
William Byron (C)
267
34
7
9
Chase Elliott (C)
267
34
8
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
267
39
9
97
Shane van Gisbergen
267
28
10
22
Joey Logano (C)
267
32
11
48
Alex Bowman
267
28
12
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
267
28
13
17
Chris Buescher (C)
267
26
14
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
267
28
15
16
AJ Allmendinger
267
22
16
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
267
22
17
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
267
20
18
35
Riley Herbst
267
19
19
3
Austin Dillon
267
18
20
4
Noah Gragson
267
17
21
71
Michael McDowell
267
17
22
33
Austin Hill (i)
266
0
23
20
Christopher Bell (C)
266
31
24
6
Brad Keselowski
266
13
25
43
Erik Jones
266
12
26
21
Josh Berry
266
11
27
41
Cole Custer
266
10
28
60
Ryan Preece (C)
265
9
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
265
8
30
1
Ross Chastain
265
7
31
10
Ty Dillon
265
6
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
264
5
33
34
Todd Gilliland
264
4
34
51
Cody Ware
263
3
35
88
Connor Zilisch #
262
2
36
38
Zane Smith
262
1
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie