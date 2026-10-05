Official Race Results for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Chase Briscoe and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the race. Briscoe, who also won at Chicagoland Speedway, now has two wins this season.

Briscoe, 31, now has seven career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 212th career start. The native of Mitchell, Indiana, led the race three times for a race-high 175 laps. Briscoe took the lead for the final time on a pass of Christopher Bell during a green-flag pit sequence with 40 laps to go.

There were a total of 12 lead changes among seven drivers in the race. While Briscoe led the most laps, three other drivers (Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Blaney) led 10 or more laps.

Briscoe, who won Stages 1 and 2 of Sunday's race, was one point shy of scoring maximum points on the day, as he failed to earn the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race. Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap of the race with a 29.572-second lap on Lap 3.

The race featured 4 cautions for 21 laps. Briscoe's official margin of victory over Kyle Larson was 1.376 seconds, and the race, which took 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 4 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 147.363 mph.

South Point 400 Official Race Results

Pos Car Driver Laps Points 1 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 267 75 2 5 Kyle Larson (C) 267 36 3 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 267 41 4 2 Austin Cindric (C) 267 48 5 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 267 47 6 24 William Byron (C) 267 34 7 9 Chase Elliott (C) 267 34 8 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 267 39 9 97 Shane van Gisbergen 267 28 10 22 Joey Logano (C) 267 32 11 48 Alex Bowman 267 28 12 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 267 28 13 17 Chris Buescher (C) 267 26 14 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 267 28 15 16 AJ Allmendinger 267 22 16 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 267 22 17 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 267 20 18 35 Riley Herbst 267 19 19 3 Austin Dillon 267 18 20 4 Noah Gragson 267 17 21 71 Michael McDowell 267 17 22 33 Austin Hill (i) 266 0 23 20 Christopher Bell (C) 266 31 24 6 Brad Keselowski 266 13 25 43 Erik Jones 266 12 26 21 Josh Berry 266 11 27 41 Cole Custer 266 10 28 60 Ryan Preece (C) 265 9 29 42 John Hunter Nemechek 265 8 30 1 Ross Chastain 265 7 31 10 Ty Dillon 265 6 32 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 264 5 33 34 Todd Gilliland 264 4 34 51 Cody Ware 263 3 35 88 Connor Zilisch # 262 2 36 38 Zane Smith 262 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry