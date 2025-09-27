Racing America Logo

Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

Chris Buescher is looking to avenge his heartbreaking Kansas Speedway defeat by 0.001 seconds, a season ago, this weekend, and he kicked off the bid to win Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 by turning the fastest lap in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice.

Buescher turned a fast lap time of 30.672 seconds, which equates to a 176.056 mph average around the 1.5-mile speedway. Buescher topped Zane Smith, who has had a decent season behind the wheel of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang.

Denny Hamlin was the top Playoff contender in the session as he clocked in third-fastest, and he was ahead of Bubba Wallace, another Playoff contender who drives the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota.

John Hunter Nemechek was fifth-fastest.

Here are where all of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers ranked in the session: Denny Hamlin (3rd), Bubba Wallace (4th), Chase Briscoe (8th), Kyle Larson (12th), Chase Elliott (13th), Tyler Reddick (14th), Christopher Bell (17th), Austin Cindric (20th), William Byron (23rd), Ross Chastain (31st), Joey Logano (35th), and Ryan Blaney (36th).

Logano and Blaney suffered flat tires during the practice session, and Blaney slammed the outside wall due to his flat tire.

Here are the complete results from Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Race 31 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

17

Chris Buescher

30.672

176.056

2

38*

Zane Smith

30.735

175.695

3

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

30.737

175.684

4

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

30.741

175.661

5

42

John Hunter Nemechek

30.763

175.536

6

43

Erik Jones

30.776

175.461

7

7

Justin Haley

30.792

175.370

8

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

30.801

175.319

9

34*

Todd Gilliland

30.806

175.291

10

10

Ty Dillon

30.823

175.194

11

41

Cole Custer

30.839

175.103

12

5

Kyle Larson (P)

30.855

175.012

13

9

Chase Elliott (P)

30.860

174.984

14

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

30.867

174.944

15

16

AJ Allmendinger

30.869

174.933

16

71

Michael McDowell

30.871

174.921

17

20

Christopher Bell (P)

30.878

174.882

18

4*

Noah Gragson

30.882

174.859

19

54

Ty Gibbs

30.883

174.853

20

2

Austin Cindric (P)

30.907

174.718

21

99

Daniel Suarez

30.938

174.543

22

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

30.940

174.531

23

24

William Byron (P)

30.974

174.340

24

21

Josh Berry

30.974

174.340

25

77

Carson Hocevar

30.990

174.250

26

3

Austin Dillon

31.004

174.171

27

35*

Riley Herbst #

31.031

174.020

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

31.034

174.003

29

60

Ryan Preece

31.046

173.935

30

51

Cody Ware

31.088

173.700

31

1

Ross Chastain (P)

31.124

173.500

32

6

Brad Keselowski

31.187

173.149

33

8

Kyle Busch

31.244

172.833

34

48

Alex Bowman

31.272

172.678

35

22

Joey Logano (P)

31.492

171.472

36

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

31.678

170.465

37

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

32.115

168.146

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

