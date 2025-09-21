NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid After New Hampshire
Ryan Blaney was able to defend a flurry of challenges from Josh Berry over the closing laps of Sunday's Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to claim his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. With the win, Blaney automatically secured his advancement to the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.
Race Results: Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire
Nine of the 12 Playoff drivers recorded top-12 finishes in Sunday's race. However, it was a rough afternoon for Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace. All three drivers finished outside of the top-15.
Wallace's No. 23 team simply missed the setup on his car, it seemed, as he faded from relevancy after the opening five laps of the race, and he was never able to work his way back into contention. Wallace finished 26th, one lap off pace.
Tyler Reddick suffered from brake issues on Sunday. While his brakes held together for the duration of the 301 laps, he struggled to a 21st-place finish.
Ross Chastain (-12 points), Austin Cindric (-19), Tyler Reddick (-23), and Bubba Wallace (-27) are the four drivers who will head into next weekend's event at Kansas Speedway.
Here is the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid following the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (the first of three races in the Round of 12):
+/-
Playoff
1
12
Ryan Blaney (W)
3,084
ADV
33
2
24
William Byron
3,082
+47
32
3
5
Kyle Larson
3,076
+41
32
4
20
Christopher Bell
3,064
+29
28
5
11
Denny Hamlin
3,062
+27
34
6
22
Joey Logano
3,059
+24
8
7
9
Chase Elliott
3,049
+14
13
8
19
Chase Briscoe
3,047
+12
18
--
--
CUTLINE
-----
---
---
9
1
Ross Chastain
3,035
-12
7
10
2
Austin Cindric
3,028
-19
8
11
45
Tyler Reddick
3,024
-23
6
12
23
Bubba Wallace
3,020
-27
9
--
--
ELIMINATED
-----
---
---
13
48
Alex Bowman
2,081
ELIM
0
14
3
Austin Dillon
2,076
ELIM
0
15
88
Shane van Gisbergen
2,059
ELIM
0
16
21
Josh Berry
2,053
ELIM
0
(W) indicates a driver with a win in this round that has locked advancement to Round of 8