NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid After New Hampshire

Toby Christie

Sep 21, 2025; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) salutes fans after winning the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
/ Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney was able to defend a flurry of challenges from Josh Berry over the closing laps of Sunday's Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to claim his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. With the win, Blaney automatically secured his advancement to the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.

Race Results: Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire

Nine of the 12 Playoff drivers recorded top-12 finishes in Sunday's race. However, it was a rough afternoon for Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace. All three drivers finished outside of the top-15.

Wallace's No. 23 team simply missed the setup on his car, it seemed, as he faded from relevancy after the opening five laps of the race, and he was never able to work his way back into contention. Wallace finished 26th, one lap off pace.

Tyler Reddick suffered from brake issues on Sunday. While his brakes held together for the duration of the 301 laps, he struggled to a 21st-place finish.

Ross Chastain (-12 points), Austin Cindric (-19), Tyler Reddick (-23), and Bubba Wallace (-27) are the four drivers who will head into next weekend's event at Kansas Speedway.

Here is the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid following the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (the first of three races in the Round of 12):


Rank


Car


Driver


Points

+/-
Cutline

Playoff
Pts

1

12

Ryan Blaney (W)

3,084

ADV

33

2

24

William Byron

3,082

+47

32

3

5

Kyle Larson

3,076

+41

32

4

20

Christopher Bell

3,064

+29

28

5

11

Denny Hamlin

3,062

+27

34

6

22

Joey Logano

3,059

+24

8

7

9

Chase Elliott

3,049

+14

13

8

19

Chase Briscoe

3,047

+12

18

--

--

CUTLINE

-----

---

---

9

1

Ross Chastain

3,035

-12

7

10

2

Austin Cindric

3,028

-19

8

11

45

Tyler Reddick

3,024

-23

6

12

23

Bubba Wallace

3,020

-27

9

--

--

ELIMINATED

-----

---

---

13

48

Alex Bowman

2,081

ELIM

0

14

3

Austin Dillon

2,076

ELIM

0

15

88

Shane van Gisbergen

2,059

ELIM

0

16

21

Josh Berry

2,053

ELIM

0

(W) indicates a driver with a win in this round that has locked advancement to Round of 8

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

