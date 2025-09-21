Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire
Ryan Blaney was able to capture his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as he was able to hold off all challenges from Josh Berry over the closing laps of the race.
For Blaney, who also won Stage 1 of the race, the win marks his third of the season, and the win will advance the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Blaney is now a 16-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the latest win came in his 372nd career start.
Berry rallied from getting spun by Shane van Gisbergen at the beginning of Stage 2, to record a runner-up finish.
Behind Blaney and Berry, regular-season championship winner William Byron finished third. Joey Logano, who started the race from the pole position, led 147 laps and won Stage 2, would end the day with a fourth-place result.
Chase Elliott rallied back from a 27th-place starting spot to finish fifth, which bolstered his championship hopes.
Here are the finishes for the 12 Playoff drivers: Ryan Blaney (1st), William Byron (3rd), Joey Logano (4th), Chase Elliott (5th), Christopher Bell (6th), Kyle Larson (7th), Ross Chastain (9th), Chase Briscoe (10th), Denny Hamlin (12th), Austin Cindric (17th), Tyler Reddick (21st), and Bubba Wallace (26th).
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race 30 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
12
Ryan Blaney (P) (S1)
301
--
2
21
Josh Berry
301
0.937
3
24
William Byron (P)
301
3.082
4
22
Joey Logano (P) (S2)
301
5.365
5
9
Chase Elliott (P)
301
6.838
6
20
Christopher Bell (P)
301
7.138
7
5
Kyle Larson (P)
301
8.745
8
71
Michael McDowell
301
9.016
9
1
Ross Chastain (P)
301
10.435
10
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
301
11.945
11
77
Carson Hocevar (X)
301
12.481
12
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
301
12.488
13
3
Austin Dillon
301
13.347
14
60
Ryan Preece
301
14.154
15
48
Alex Bowman
301
15.231
16
4*
Noah Gragson
301
15.886
17
2
Austin Cindric (P)
301
16.955
18
17
Chris Buescher
301
17.312
19
34*
Todd Gilliland
301
17.658
20
16
AJ Allmendinger
301
18.198
21
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
301
19.652
22
35*
Riley Herbst #
301
23.006
23
6
Brad Keselowski
301
26.316
24
41
Cole Custer
301
27.520
25
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
300
1 lap
26
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
300
1 lap
27
38*
Zane Smith
300
1 lap
28
43
Erik Jones
300
1 lap
29
10
Ty Dillon
300
1 lap
30
8
Kyle Busch
297
4 laps
31
51
Cody Ware
296
5 laps
32
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
250
51 laps
33
7
Justin Haley
207
94 laps
34
42
John Hunter Nemechek
146
Out
35
54
Ty Gibbs
134
Out
36
99
Daniel Suarez
117
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap