Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire

Toby Christie

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious over Josh Berry in the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Ryan Blaney emerged victorious over Josh Berry in the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney was able to capture his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as he was able to hold off all challenges from Josh Berry over the closing laps of the race.

For Blaney, who also won Stage 1 of the race, the win marks his third of the season, and the win will advance the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Blaney is now a 16-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the latest win came in his 372nd career start.

Berry rallied from getting spun by Shane van Gisbergen at the beginning of Stage 2, to record a runner-up finish.

Behind Blaney and Berry, regular-season championship winner William Byron finished third. Joey Logano, who started the race from the pole position, led 147 laps and won Stage 2, would end the day with a fourth-place result.

Chase Elliott rallied back from a 27th-place starting spot to finish fifth, which bolstered his championship hopes.

Here are the finishes for the 12 Playoff drivers: Ryan Blaney (1st), William Byron (3rd), Joey Logano (4th), Chase Elliott (5th), Christopher Bell (6th), Kyle Larson (7th), Ross Chastain (9th), Chase Briscoe (10th), Denny Hamlin (12th), Austin Cindric (17th), Tyler Reddick (21st), and Bubba Wallace (26th).

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race 30 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

12

Ryan Blaney (P) (S1)

301

--

2

21

Josh Berry

301

0.937

3

24

William Byron (P)

301

3.082

4

22

Joey Logano (P) (S2)

301

5.365

5

9

Chase Elliott (P)

301

6.838

6

20

Christopher Bell (P)

301

7.138

7

5

Kyle Larson (P)

301

8.745

8

71

Michael McDowell

301

9.016

9

1

Ross Chastain (P)

301

10.435

10

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

301

11.945

11

77

Carson Hocevar (X)

301

12.481

12

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

301

12.488

13

3

Austin Dillon

301

13.347

14

60

Ryan Preece

301

14.154

15

48

Alex Bowman

301

15.231

16

4*

Noah Gragson

301

15.886

17

2

Austin Cindric (P)

301

16.955

18

17

Chris Buescher

301

17.312

19

34*

Todd Gilliland

301

17.658

20

16

AJ Allmendinger

301

18.198

21

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

301

19.652

22

35*

Riley Herbst #

301

23.006

23

6

Brad Keselowski

301

26.316

24

41

Cole Custer

301

27.520

25

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

300

1 lap

26

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

300

1 lap

27

38*

Zane Smith

300

1 lap

28

43

Erik Jones

300

1 lap

29

10

Ty Dillon

300

1 lap

30

8

Kyle Busch

297

4 laps

31

51

Cody Ware

296

5 laps

32

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

250

51 laps

33

7

Justin Haley

207

94 laps

34

42

John Hunter Nemechek

146

Out

35

54

Ty Gibbs

134

Out

36

99

Daniel Suarez

117

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results