Race Results: 2025 NCTS UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Matthew T. Thacker, NKP

Layne Riggs is back in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The Front Row Motorsports driver parked his No. 34 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150 on the front straightaway after Thursday’s 250-lapper, in which Riggs led 110 circuits – second to only Corey Heim, who paced the field for 122 laps.

It’s the third victory of the season for Riggs, who is now locked into the ‘Round of 8’ and will head to next weekend’s event at New Hampshire without a worry in the world. Riggs’ other victories this season came at Pocono Raceway and Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Ben Rhodes was chasing down the No. 34 Ford F-150 during the final stage of Thursday’s event, but couldn’t make the pass work, and would have to settle for second-place. Corey Heim, Ty Majeski, and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top-five.

Tanner Gray, Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara, Corey LaJoie and Matt Crafton completed the top-10. Other post-season drivers outside the top-10 include: Kaden Honeycutt (12th), Rajah Caruth (15th), Tyler Ankrum (20th), Grant Enfinger (21st), Chandler Smith (30th), and Jake Garcia (33rd).

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

34

Layne Riggs (P)

250

2

99

Ben Rhodes

250

0.759

3

11

Corey Heim (P)

250

5.216

4

98

Ty Majeski (P)

250

5.607

5

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

250

7.862

6

15

Tanner Gray

250

9.413

7

81

Connor Mosack

250

9.930

8

44

Andres Perez De Lara

250

10.776

9

77

Corey LaJoie

250

13.601

10

88

Matt Crafton

250

14.075

11

7

Corey Day

250

14.453

12

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

250

15.066

13

17

Gio Ruggiero

250

15.583

14

75

Parker Kligerman

249

1 lap

15

71

Rajah Caruth

249

1 lap

16

42

Matt Mills

249

1 lap

17

26

Dawson Sutton

249

1 lap

18

41

Conner Jones

249

1 lap

19

45

Bayley Currey

249

1 lap

20

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

249

1 lap

21

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

249

1 lap

22

91

Jack Wood

249

1 lap

23

62

Cole Butcher

248

2 laps

24

1

Brent Crews

248

2 laps

25

20

Stefan Parsons

247

3 laps

26

5

Toni Breidinger

243

7 laps

27

76

Spencer Boyd

242

8 laps

28

22

Josh Reaume

241

9 laps

29

35

Greg Van Alst

239

11laps

30

38

Chandler Smith (P)

236

14 laps

31

33

Mason Maggio

232

18 laps

32

02

Treyten Lapcevich

227

23 laps

33

13

Jake Garcia (P)

219

31 laps

34

6

Norm Benning

21

229 laps

35

74

Caleb Costner

19

231 laps

36

2

Clayton Green

9

241 laps

