Race Results: 2025 NCTS UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Layne Riggs is back in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
The Front Row Motorsports driver parked his No. 34 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150 on the front straightaway after Thursday’s 250-lapper, in which Riggs led 110 circuits – second to only Corey Heim, who paced the field for 122 laps.
It’s the third victory of the season for Riggs, who is now locked into the ‘Round of 8’ and will head to next weekend’s event at New Hampshire without a worry in the world. Riggs’ other victories this season came at Pocono Raceway and Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Ben Rhodes was chasing down the No. 34 Ford F-150 during the final stage of Thursday’s event, but couldn’t make the pass work, and would have to settle for second-place. Corey Heim, Ty Majeski, and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top-five.
Tanner Gray, Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara, Corey LaJoie and Matt Crafton completed the top-10. Other post-season drivers outside the top-10 include: Kaden Honeycutt (12th), Rajah Caruth (15th), Tyler Ankrum (20th), Grant Enfinger (21st), Chandler Smith (30th), and Jake Garcia (33rd).
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
34
Layne Riggs (P)
250
2
99
Ben Rhodes
250
0.759
3
11
Corey Heim (P)
250
5.216
4
98
Ty Majeski (P)
250
5.607
5
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
250
7.862
6
15
Tanner Gray
250
9.413
7
81
Connor Mosack
250
9.930
8
44
Andres Perez De Lara
250
10.776
9
77
Corey LaJoie
250
13.601
10
88
Matt Crafton
250
14.075
11
7
Corey Day
250
14.453
12
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
250
15.066
13
17
Gio Ruggiero
250
15.583
14
75
Parker Kligerman
249
1 lap
15
71
Rajah Caruth
249
1 lap
16
42
Matt Mills
249
1 lap
17
26
Dawson Sutton
249
1 lap
18
41
Conner Jones
249
1 lap
19
45
Bayley Currey
249
1 lap
20
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
249
1 lap
21
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
249
1 lap
22
91
Jack Wood
249
1 lap
23
62
Cole Butcher
248
2 laps
24
1
Brent Crews
248
2 laps
25
20
Stefan Parsons
247
3 laps
26
5
Toni Breidinger
243
7 laps
27
76
Spencer Boyd
242
8 laps
28
22
Josh Reaume
241
9 laps
29
35
Greg Van Alst
239
11laps
30
38
Chandler Smith (P)
236
14 laps
31
33
Mason Maggio
232
18 laps
32
02
Treyten Lapcevich
227
23 laps
33
13
Jake Garcia (P)
219
31 laps
34
6
Norm Benning
21
229 laps
35
74
Caleb Costner
19
231 laps
36
2
Clayton Green
9
241 laps