Race Results: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL
Kyle Larson put on another driving clinic in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, the final race of the three-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.
With the win, his series-leading sixth of the 2024 season, Larson was one of the eight drivers to advance to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday.
Larson finished the race 1.511 seconds ahead of fellow Playoff contender Christopher Bell, who came home second in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE. The entire top-five finishing order was filled with Playoff contenders including William Byron (third), Austin Cindric (fourth), and Chase Elliott (fifth).
Here are the complete race results for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400:
Pos
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
5
Kyle Larson (P)
109
Running
2
20
Christopher Bell (P)
109
Running
3
24
William Byron (P)
109
Running
4
2
Austin Cindric (P)
109
Running
5
9
Chase Elliott (P)
109
Running
6
16
AJ Allmendinger(i)
109
Running
7
13
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
109
Running
8
22
Joey Logano (P)
109
Running
9
23
Bubba Wallace
109
Running
10
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
109
Running
11
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
109
Running
12
77
Carson Hocevar #
109
Running
13
8
Kyle Busch
109
Running
14
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
109
Running
15
34
Michael McDowell
109
Running
16
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
109
Running
17
17
Chris Buescher
109
Running
18
48
Alex Bowman (P)
109
Running
19
38
Todd Gilliland
109
Running
20
71
Zane Smith #
109
Running
21
21
Harrison Burton
109
Running
22
19
Martin Truex Jr.
109
Running
23
4
Josh Berry #
109
Running
24
6
Brad Keselowski
109
Running
25
31
Daniel Hemric
109
Running
26
41
Ryan Preece
109
Running
27
7
Justin Haley
109
Running
28
15
Kaz Grala #
109
Running
29
1
Ross Chastain
109
Running
30
66
Josh Bilicki(i)
109
Running
31
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
108
Running
32
10
Noah Gragson
108
Running
33
3
Austin Dillon
107
Running
34
43
Erik Jones
56
Out
35
42
John Hunter Nemechek
55
Out
36
54
Ty Gibbs
54
Out
37
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
41
Out
38
51
Corey LaJoie
3
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points