Race Results: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL

Toby Christie

Kyle Larson took the win in Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL over Christopher Bell.
Kyle Larson put on another driving clinic in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, the final race of the three-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.

With the win, his series-leading sixth of the 2024 season, Larson was one of the eight drivers to advance to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday.

Larson finished the race 1.511 seconds ahead of fellow Playoff contender Christopher Bell, who came home second in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE. The entire top-five finishing order was filled with Playoff contenders including William Byron (third), Austin Cindric (fourth), and Chase Elliott (fifth).

Here are the complete race results for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400:

Pos

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

5

Kyle Larson (P)

109

Running

2

20

Christopher Bell (P)

109

Running

3

24

William Byron (P)

109

Running

4

2

Austin Cindric (P)

109

Running

5

9

Chase Elliott (P)

109

Running

6

16

AJ Allmendinger(i)

109

Running

7

13

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

109

Running

8

22

Joey Logano (P)

109

Running

9

23

Bubba Wallace

109

Running

10

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

109

Running

11

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

109

Running

12

77

Carson Hocevar #

109

Running

13

8

Kyle Busch

109

Running

14

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

109

Running

15

34

Michael McDowell

109

Running

16

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

109

Running

17

17

Chris Buescher

109

Running

18

48

Alex Bowman (P)

109

Running

19

38

Todd Gilliland

109

Running

20

71

Zane Smith #

109

Running

21

21

Harrison Burton

109

Running

22

19

Martin Truex Jr.

109

Running

23

4

Josh Berry #

109

Running

24

6

Brad Keselowski

109

Running

25

31

Daniel Hemric

109

Running

26

41

Ryan Preece

109

Running

27

7

Justin Haley

109

Running

28

15

Kaz Grala #

109

Running

29

1

Ross Chastain

109

Running

30

66

Josh Bilicki(i)

109

Running

31

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

108

Running

32

10

Noah Gragson

108

Running

33

3

Austin Dillon

107

Running

34

43

Erik Jones

56

Out

35

42

John Hunter Nemechek

55

Out

36

54

Ty Gibbs

54

Out

37

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

41

Out

38

51

Corey LaJoie

3

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

