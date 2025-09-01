Race Results: NASCAR Cup Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington
Chase Briscoe took the win in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. While the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota dominated the race by leading 309 of 367 laps, it took holding off a fierce charge from Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones in the closing laps to pull off the win.
Briscoe would hold off Reddick by 0.408 seconds, and as a result, he took his second consecutive win in the Southern 500 at Darlington. With the win, Briscoe will move into the Round of 12 of the Playoffs.
It was a mixed night for Playoff contenders, but no Playoff driver had a worse outing than Josh Berry, who finished 38th. Berry came into the race with high hopes, but they were dashed as he crashed on the opening lap of the race.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Race 27 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe (P) (S1) (S2)
367
--
2
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
367
0.408
3
43
Erik Jones
367
0.537
4
42
John Hunter Nemechek
367
1.250
5
16
AJ Allmendinger
367
6.158
6
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
367
6.712
7
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
367
12.013
8
8
Kyle Busch
367
12.140
9
77
Carson Hocevar
367
15.230
10
17
Chris Buescher
367
15.381
11
1
Ross Chastain (P)
367
15.791
12
2
Austin Cindric (P)
367
17.158
13
38*
Zane Smith
367
17.866
14
4*
Noah Gragson
367
19.705
15
6
Brad Keselowski
367
23.077
16
60
Ryan Preece
367
24.184
17
9
Chase Elliott (P)
367
24.395
18
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
367
25.407
19
5
Kyle Larson (P)
367
26.858
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
367
27.533
21
24
William Byron (P)
367
28.003
22
54
Ty Gibbs
367
28.583
23
3
Austin Dillon (P)
367
29.462
24
41
Cole Custer
367
30.388
25
99
Daniel Suarez
366
1 lap
26
34*
Todd Gilliland
366
1 lap
27
7
Justin Haley
366
1 lap
28
35*
Riley Herbst #
366
1 lap
29
20
Christopher Bell (P)
365
2 laps
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
365
2 laps
31
48
Alex Bowman (P)
365
2 laps
32
88
Shane van Gisbergen # (P)
365
2 laps
33
71
Michael McDowell
365
2 laps
34
10
Ty Dillon
365
2 laps
35
66*
Timmy Hill (i)
354
13 laps
36
44*
Derek Kraus
282
Out
37
51
Cody Ware
249
Out
38
21
Josh Berry (P) (X)
239
128 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap