Race Results: NASCAR Cup Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

Toby Christie

Aug 31, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) drives out of turn one during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) drives out of turn one during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe took the win in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. While the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota dominated the race by leading 309 of 367 laps, it took holding off a fierce charge from Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones in the closing laps to pull off the win.

Briscoe would hold off Reddick by 0.408 seconds, and as a result, he took his second consecutive win in the Southern 500 at Darlington. With the win, Briscoe will move into the Round of 12 of the Playoffs.

It was a mixed night for Playoff contenders, but no Playoff driver had a worse outing than Josh Berry, who finished 38th. Berry came into the race with high hopes, but they were dashed as he crashed on the opening lap of the race.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Race 27 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

19

Chase Briscoe (P) (S1) (S2)

367

--

2

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

367

0.408

3

43

Erik Jones

367

0.537

4

42

John Hunter Nemechek

367

1.250

5

16

AJ Allmendinger

367

6.158

6

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

367

6.712

7

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

367

12.013

8

8

Kyle Busch

367

12.140

9

77

Carson Hocevar

367

15.230

10

17

Chris Buescher

367

15.381

11

1

Ross Chastain (P)

367

15.791

12

2

Austin Cindric (P)

367

17.158

13

38*

Zane Smith

367

17.866

14

4*

Noah Gragson

367

19.705

15

6

Brad Keselowski

367

23.077

16

60

Ryan Preece

367

24.184

17

9

Chase Elliott (P)

367

24.395

18

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

367

25.407

19

5

Kyle Larson (P)

367

26.858

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

367

27.533

21

24

William Byron (P)

367

28.003

22

54

Ty Gibbs

367

28.583

23

3

Austin Dillon (P)

367

29.462

24

41

Cole Custer

367

30.388

25

99

Daniel Suarez

366

1 lap

26

34*

Todd Gilliland

366

1 lap

27

7

Justin Haley

366

1 lap

28

35*

Riley Herbst #

366

1 lap

29

20

Christopher Bell (P)

365

2 laps

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

365

2 laps

31

48

Alex Bowman (P)

365

2 laps

32

88

Shane van Gisbergen # (P)

365

2 laps

33

71

Michael McDowell

365

2 laps

34

10

Ty Dillon

365

2 laps

35

66*

Timmy Hill (i)

354

13 laps

36

44*

Derek Kraus

282

Out

37

51

Cody Ware

249

Out

38

21

Josh Berry (P) (X)

239

128 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

