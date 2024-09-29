Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
Ross Chastain finally snagged his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the seventh-generation watermelon famer did so by holding off NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender William Byron in the closing laps of Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Chastain crossed the finish line 0.388 seconds ahead of Byron. Behind Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five finishers in the event.
Here are the full race results for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, the opening race of the three-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.
Pos
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
1
Ross Chastain
267
Running
2
24
William Byron (P)
267
Running
3
19
Martin Truex Jr.
267
Running
4
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
267
Running
5
54
Ty Gibbs
267
Running
6
48
Alex Bowman (P)
267
Running
7
20
Christopher Bell (P)
267
Running
8
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
267
Running
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
267
Running
10
71
Zane Smith #
267
Running
11
17
Chris Buescher
267
Running
12
3
Austin Dillon
267
Running
13
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
267
Running
14
22
Joey Logano (P)
267
Running
15
51
Corey LaJoie
267
Running
16
41
Ryan Preece
267
Running
17
23
Bubba Wallace
267
Running
18
10
Noah Gragson
267
Running
19
8
Kyle Busch
267
Running
20
31
Daniel Hemric
267
Running
21
16
Ty Dillon(i)
267
Running
22
6
Brad Keselowski
267
Running
23
21
Harrison Burton
267
Running
24
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
267
Running
25
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
267
Running
26
5
Kyle Larson (P)
267
Running
27
38
Todd Gilliland
267
Running
28
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
267
Running
29
34
Michael McDowell
267
Running
30
42
John Hunter Nemechek
267
Running
31
15
Kaz Grala #
267
Running
32
77
Carson Hocevar #
267
Running
33
7
Justin Haley
266
Running
34
2
Austin Cindric (P)
263
Running
35
43
Erik Jones
263
Running
36
84
Jimmie Johnson
257
Running
37
44
JJ Yeley(i)
118
Out
38
4
Josh Berry #
0
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series championship points