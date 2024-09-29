Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

Toby Christie

Sep 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) is covered in confetti following his win at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) is covered in confetti following his win at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Ross Chastain finally snagged his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the seventh-generation watermelon famer did so by holding off NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender William Byron in the closing laps of Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Chastain crossed the finish line 0.388 seconds ahead of Byron. Behind Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five finishers in the event.

Here are the full race results for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, the opening race of the three-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.

Pos

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

1

Ross Chastain

267

Running

2

24

William Byron (P)

267

Running

3

19

Martin Truex Jr.

267

Running

4

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

267

Running

5

54

Ty Gibbs

267

Running

6

48

Alex Bowman (P)

267

Running

7

20

Christopher Bell (P)

267

Running

8

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

267

Running

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

267

Running

10

71

Zane Smith #

267

Running

11

17

Chris Buescher

267

Running

12

3

Austin Dillon

267

Running

13

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

267

Running

14

22

Joey Logano (P)

267

Running

15

51

Corey LaJoie

267

Running

16

41

Ryan Preece

267

Running

17

23

Bubba Wallace

267

Running

18

10

Noah Gragson

267

Running

19

8

Kyle Busch

267

Running

20

31

Daniel Hemric

267

Running

21

16

Ty Dillon(i)

267

Running

22

6

Brad Keselowski

267

Running

23

21

Harrison Burton

267

Running

24

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

267

Running

25

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

267

Running

26

5

Kyle Larson (P)

267

Running

27

38

Todd Gilliland

267

Running

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

267

Running

29

34

Michael McDowell

267

Running

30

42

John Hunter Nemechek

267

Running

31

15

Kaz Grala #

267

Running

32

77

Carson Hocevar #

267

Running

33

7

Justin Haley

266

Running

34

2

Austin Cindric (P)

263

Running

35

43

Erik Jones

263

Running

36

84

Jimmie Johnson

257

Running

37

44

JJ Yeley(i)

118

Out

38

4

Josh Berry #

0

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series championship points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

