Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega

Austin Cindric captured his third career NASCAR Cup Series win in a dramatic photo-finish over Ryan Preece in Sunday's Jack Link's 500. Cindric won by a slim margin of 0.022 seconds.

Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Joey Logano rounded out the remainder of the top-five finishers.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Race 10 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Team

Laps

1

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

188

2

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

188

3

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

188

4

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

188

5

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

188

6

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

188

7

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

188

8

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

188

9

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

188

10

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

188

11

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

188

12

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

188

13

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

188

14

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

188

15

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

188

16

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

188

17

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

188

18

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

188

19

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

188

20

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

188

21

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

188

22

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

188

23

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

188

24

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

188

25

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

188

26

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

188

27

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

188

28

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

188

29

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

188

30

62

Anthony Alfredo * (i)

Beard Motorsports

188

31

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

187

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

187

33

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

186

34

44

JJ Yeley *

NY Racing Team

186

35

78

BJ McLeod *

Live Fast Motorsports

71

36

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

51

37

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

51

38

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

42

39

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

42

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

