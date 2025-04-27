Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
Austin Cindric captured his third career NASCAR Cup Series win in a dramatic photo-finish over Ryan Preece in Sunday's Jack Link's 500. Cindric won by a slim margin of 0.022 seconds.
Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Joey Logano rounded out the remainder of the top-five finishers.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Race 10 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Team
Laps
1
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
188
2
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
188
3
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
188
4
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
188
5
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
188
6
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
188
7
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
188
8
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
188
9
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
188
10
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
188
11
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
188
12
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
188
13
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
188
14
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
188
15
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
188
16
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
188
17
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
188
18
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
188
19
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
188
20
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
188
21
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
188
22
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
188
23
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
188
24
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
188
25
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
188
26
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
188
27
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
188
28
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
188
29
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
188
30
62
Anthony Alfredo * (i)
Beard Motorsports
188
31
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
187
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
187
33
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
186
34
44
JJ Yeley *
NY Racing Team
186
35
78
BJ McLeod *
Live Fast Motorsports
71
36
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
51
37
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
51
38
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
42
39
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
42
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points