Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead

Tyler Reddick took home the win in an electric finish to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE was able to blast past fellow Playoff contender and defending series champion Ryan Blaney on the final turn of the final lap to take the win.

With the win, Reddick has advanced to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. One race remains for drivers to lock themselves into the Championship 4.

Denny Hamlin finished third ahead of Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and William Byron, who made it an all-Playoff driver top-six. The other two Playoff contenders Kyle Larson and Joey Logano finished 13th and 28th respectively.

Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.

Pos

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

267

Running

2

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

267

Running

3

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

267

Running

4

20

Christopher Bell (P)

267

Running

5

9

Chase Elliott (P)

267

Running

6

24

William Byron (P)

267

Running

7

48

Alex Bowman

267

Running

8

16

AJ Allmendinger(i)

267

Running

9

77

Carson Hocevar #

267

Running

10

41

Ryan Preece

267

Running

11

4

Josh Berry #

267

Running

12

14

Chase Briscoe

267

Running

13

5

Kyle Larson (P)

267

Running

14

34

Michael McDowell

267

Running

15

17

Chris Buescher

267

Running

16

99

Daniel Suarez

267

Running

17

6

Brad Keselowski

267

Running

18

23

Bubba Wallace

267

Running

19

10

Noah Gragson

267

Running

20

38

Todd Gilliland

267

Running

21

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

267

Running

22

43

Erik Jones

267

Running

23

19

Martin Truex Jr.

267

Running

24

21

Harrison Burton

267

Running

25

3

Austin Dillon

267

Running

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

267

Running

27

2

Austin Cindric

267

Running

28

22

Joey Logano (P)

267

Running

29

31

Daniel Hemric

267

Running

30

71

Zane Smith #

267

Running

31

8

Kyle Busch

267

Running

32

15

Kaz Grala #

267

Running

33

1

Ross Chastain

267

Running

34

7

Justin Haley

266

Running

35

51

Corey LaJoie

266

Running

36

54

Ty Gibbs

261

Running

37

66

Chad Finchum(i)

258

Running

38

44

JJ Yeley(i)

223

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

