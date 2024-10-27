Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead
Tyler Reddick took home the win in an electric finish to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE was able to blast past fellow Playoff contender and defending series champion Ryan Blaney on the final turn of the final lap to take the win.
With the win, Reddick has advanced to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. One race remains for drivers to lock themselves into the Championship 4.
Denny Hamlin finished third ahead of Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and William Byron, who made it an all-Playoff driver top-six. The other two Playoff contenders Kyle Larson and Joey Logano finished 13th and 28th respectively.
Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.
Pos
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
267
Running
2
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
267
Running
3
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
267
Running
4
20
Christopher Bell (P)
267
Running
5
9
Chase Elliott (P)
267
Running
6
24
William Byron (P)
267
Running
7
48
Alex Bowman
267
Running
8
16
AJ Allmendinger(i)
267
Running
9
77
Carson Hocevar #
267
Running
10
41
Ryan Preece
267
Running
11
4
Josh Berry #
267
Running
12
14
Chase Briscoe
267
Running
13
5
Kyle Larson (P)
267
Running
14
34
Michael McDowell
267
Running
15
17
Chris Buescher
267
Running
16
99
Daniel Suarez
267
Running
17
6
Brad Keselowski
267
Running
18
23
Bubba Wallace
267
Running
19
10
Noah Gragson
267
Running
20
38
Todd Gilliland
267
Running
21
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
267
Running
22
43
Erik Jones
267
Running
23
19
Martin Truex Jr.
267
Running
24
21
Harrison Burton
267
Running
25
3
Austin Dillon
267
Running
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
267
Running
27
2
Austin Cindric
267
Running
28
22
Joey Logano (P)
267
Running
29
31
Daniel Hemric
267
Running
30
71
Zane Smith #
267
Running
31
8
Kyle Busch
267
Running
32
15
Kaz Grala #
267
Running
33
1
Ross Chastain
267
Running
34
7
Justin Haley
266
Running
35
51
Corey LaJoie
266
Running
36
54
Ty Gibbs
261
Running
37
66
Chad Finchum(i)
258
Running
38
44
JJ Yeley(i)
223
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points