Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega

Toby Christie

Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (47) celebrates a win after the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (47) celebrates a win after the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pulled off the win in a wild NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. Stenhouse won the race by a narrow victory margin of 0.006 seconds over Brad Keselowski.

The victory marks the fourth of the Mississippi native's NASCAR Cup Series career.

RELATED: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Talladega

Here are the complete race results from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, race 31 of 36.

Pos

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

195

Running

2

6

Brad Keselowski

195

Running

3

24

William Byron (P)

195

Running

4

5

Kyle Larson (P)

195

Running

5

43

Erik Jones

195

Running

6

20

Christopher Bell (P)

195

Running

7

7

Justin Haley

195

Running

8

3

Austin Dillon

195

Running

9

23

Bubba Wallace

195

Running

10

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

195

Running

11

19

Martin Truex Jr.

195

Running

12

15

Cody Ware

195

Running

13

54

Ty Gibbs

195

Running

14

77

Carson Hocevar #

195

Running

15

16

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

195

Running

16

48

Alex Bowman (P)

195

Running

17

17

Chris Buescher

195

Running

18

51

Corey LaJoie

195

Running

19

8

Kyle Busch

195

Running

20

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

195

Running

21

71

Zane Smith #

195

Running

22

78

BJ McLeod(i)

195

Running

23

38

Todd Gilliland

194

Running

24

62

Anthony Alfredo(i)

194

Running

25

10

Noah Gragson

194

Running

26

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

194

Running

27

44

JJ Yeley(i)

193

Running

28

13

AJ Allmendinger(i)

193

Running

29

9

Chase Elliott (P)

190

Running

30

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

189

Running

31

42

John Hunter Nemechek

188

Running

32

2

Austin Cindric (P)

183

Out

33

22

Joey Logano (P)

183

Out

34

21

Harrison Burton

183

Out

35

41

Ryan Preece

183

Out

36

4

Josh Berry #

183

Out

37

34

Michael McDowell

183

Out

38

31

Daniel Hemric

183

Out

39

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

124

Out

40

1

Ross Chastain

120

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results