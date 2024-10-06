Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pulled off the win in a wild NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. Stenhouse won the race by a narrow victory margin of 0.006 seconds over Brad Keselowski.
The victory marks the fourth of the Mississippi native's NASCAR Cup Series career.
Here are the complete race results from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, race 31 of 36.
Pos
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
195
Running
2
6
Brad Keselowski
195
Running
3
24
William Byron (P)
195
Running
4
5
Kyle Larson (P)
195
Running
5
43
Erik Jones
195
Running
6
20
Christopher Bell (P)
195
Running
7
7
Justin Haley
195
Running
8
3
Austin Dillon
195
Running
9
23
Bubba Wallace
195
Running
10
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
195
Running
11
19
Martin Truex Jr.
195
Running
12
15
Cody Ware
195
Running
13
54
Ty Gibbs
195
Running
14
77
Carson Hocevar #
195
Running
15
16
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
195
Running
16
48
Alex Bowman (P)
195
Running
17
17
Chris Buescher
195
Running
18
51
Corey LaJoie
195
Running
19
8
Kyle Busch
195
Running
20
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
195
Running
21
71
Zane Smith #
195
Running
22
78
BJ McLeod(i)
195
Running
23
38
Todd Gilliland
194
Running
24
62
Anthony Alfredo(i)
194
Running
25
10
Noah Gragson
194
Running
26
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
194
Running
27
44
JJ Yeley(i)
193
Running
28
13
AJ Allmendinger(i)
193
Running
29
9
Chase Elliott (P)
190
Running
30
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
189
Running
31
42
John Hunter Nemechek
188
Running
32
2
Austin Cindric (P)
183
Out
33
22
Joey Logano (P)
183
Out
34
21
Harrison Burton
183
Out
35
41
Ryan Preece
183
Out
36
4
Josh Berry #
183
Out
37
34
Michael McDowell
183
Out
38
31
Daniel Hemric
183
Out
39
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
124
Out
40
1
Ross Chastain
120
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points