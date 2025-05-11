Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas

Toby Christie

Lesley Ann Miller | LAT Images for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Carson Hocevar emerged victorious in a wild late-race battle with Layne Riggs for the win in Saturday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event in Kansas.

After contact was exchanged on the final lap, Hocevar was able to work his way back around to the finish line 0.262-seconds ahead of Riggs for the race win, while William Byron finished third.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway. Race 9 of 25.

Pos

Truck

Driver

Laps

Status

1

7

Carson Hocevar (i) (S2) (x)

134

Running

2

34

Layne Riggs

134

Running

3

07

William Byron (i)

134

Running

4

11

Corey Heim (S1)

134

Running

5

17

Gio Ruggiero #

134

Running

6

52

Stewart Friesen

134

Running

7

1

Brandon Jones (i)

134

Running

8

13

Jake Garcia

134

Running

9

45

Kaden Honeycutt

134

Running

10

9

Grant Enfinger

134

Running

11

19

Daniel Hemric

134

Running

12

99

Ben Rhodes

134

Running

13

42

Matt Mills

134

Running

14

88

Matt Crafton

134

Running

15

98

Ty Majeski

134

Running

16

26

Dawson Sutton #

134

Running

17

18

Tyler Ankrum

134

Running

18

38

Chandler Smith

134

Running

19

81

Connor Mosack #

134

Running

20

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

134

Running

21

5

Toni Breidinger #

134

Running

22

71

Rajah Caruth

133

Running

23

2

Cody Dennison

133

Running

24

76

Spencer Boyd

132

Running

25

91

Jack Wood

132

Running

26

22

Morgen Baird

131

Running

27

44

Bayley Currey

130

Running

28

15

Tanner Gray

128

Out

29

33

Frankie Muniz #

94

Out

30

02

Nathan Byrd

72

Out

31

66

Luke Baldwin

17

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Toby Christie
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

