Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas
Carson Hocevar emerged victorious in a wild late-race battle with Layne Riggs for the win in Saturday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event in Kansas.
After contact was exchanged on the final lap, Hocevar was able to work his way back around to the finish line 0.262-seconds ahead of Riggs for the race win, while William Byron finished third.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway. Race 9 of 25.
Pos
Truck
Driver
Laps
Status
1
7
Carson Hocevar (i) (S2) (x)
134
Running
2
34
Layne Riggs
134
Running
3
07
William Byron (i)
134
Running
4
11
Corey Heim (S1)
134
Running
5
17
Gio Ruggiero #
134
Running
6
52
Stewart Friesen
134
Running
7
1
Brandon Jones (i)
134
Running
8
13
Jake Garcia
134
Running
9
45
Kaden Honeycutt
134
Running
10
9
Grant Enfinger
134
Running
11
19
Daniel Hemric
134
Running
12
99
Ben Rhodes
134
Running
13
42
Matt Mills
134
Running
14
88
Matt Crafton
134
Running
15
98
Ty Majeski
134
Running
16
26
Dawson Sutton #
134
Running
17
18
Tyler Ankrum
134
Running
18
38
Chandler Smith
134
Running
19
81
Connor Mosack #
134
Running
20
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
134
Running
21
5
Toni Breidinger #
134
Running
22
71
Rajah Caruth
133
Running
23
2
Cody Dennison
133
Running
24
76
Spencer Boyd
132
Running
25
91
Jack Wood
132
Running
26
22
Morgen Baird
131
Running
27
44
Bayley Currey
130
Running
28
15
Tanner Gray
128
Out
29
33
Frankie Muniz #
94
Out
30
02
Nathan Byrd
72
Out
31
66
Luke Baldwin
17
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap