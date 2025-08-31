Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

Toby Christie

Connor Zilisch's unstoppable season continued on Saturday evening at Portland International Raceway as the JR Motorsports rookie contender picked up his eighth win of the season as he held off William Sawalich by 1.572 seconds in a wild finish to the Pacific Office Automation 147.

The win marks the 10th win of Zilisch's 28-race career as he took a win at Watkins Glen International in his series debut in 2024.

After a victory at Daytona International Speedway last week, where he was relieved mid-race by Parker Kligerman, the driver took a decisive win in his first full race behind the wheel since breaking his collarbone two races ago in victory lane at Watkins Glen.

Five rookie contenders finished inside the top-six of the race. Nick Sanchez finished third ahead of Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill, who rounded out the top-five finishers in Saturday's race.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. Race 25 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch # (S1) (S2) (X)

78

--

2

18

William Sawalich #

78

1.572

3

48

Nick Sanchez #

78

2.955

4

16

Christian Eckes #

78

3.732

5

21

Austin Hill

78

4.035

6

1

Carson Kvapil #

78

4.990

7

27

Jeb Burton

78

5.479

8

32

Austin Green

78

5.919

9

31

Blaine Perkins

78

6.620

10

2

Jesse Love

78

7.411

11

10

Daniel Dye #

78

7.923

12

25

Harrison Burton

78

8.692

13

44

Brennan Poole

78

8.707

14

54

Taylor Gray #

78

8.922

15

7

Justin Allgaier

78

9.320

16

41

Sam Mayer

78

10.031

17

51

Jeremy Clements

78

10.075

18

20

Brandon Jones

78

11.398

19

28

Joey Hand

78

11.443

20

24

Alon Day

78

12.135

21

71

Ryan Ellis

78

13.073

22

8

Sammy Smith

78

13.435

23

91

Josh Williams

78

14.993

24

39

Ryan Sieg

78

15.221

25

14

Garrett Smithley

78

15.360

26

53

Kyle Sieg

78

16.164

27

00

Sheldon Creed

78

20.279

28

70

Thomas Annunziata

78

28.149

29

35

Takuma Koga

75

3 laps

30

4

Parker Retzlaff

74

4 laps

31

19

Jack Perkins

71

7 laps

32

26

Dean Thompson #

71

7 laps

33

42

Anthony Alfredo

63

15 laps

34

99

Matt DiBenedetto

56

22 laps

35

11

Will Brown

49

29 laps

36

07

Alex Labbe

49

29 laps

37

45

Vicente Salas

43

35 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

