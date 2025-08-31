Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland
Connor Zilisch's unstoppable season continued on Saturday evening at Portland International Raceway as the JR Motorsports rookie contender picked up his eighth win of the season as he held off William Sawalich by 1.572 seconds in a wild finish to the Pacific Office Automation 147.
The win marks the 10th win of Zilisch's 28-race career as he took a win at Watkins Glen International in his series debut in 2024.
After a victory at Daytona International Speedway last week, where he was relieved mid-race by Parker Kligerman, the driver took a decisive win in his first full race behind the wheel since breaking his collarbone two races ago in victory lane at Watkins Glen.
Five rookie contenders finished inside the top-six of the race. Nick Sanchez finished third ahead of Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill, who rounded out the top-five finishers in Saturday's race.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. Race 25 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch # (S1) (S2) (X)
78
--
2
18
William Sawalich #
78
1.572
3
48
Nick Sanchez #
78
2.955
4
16
Christian Eckes #
78
3.732
5
21
Austin Hill
78
4.035
6
1
Carson Kvapil #
78
4.990
7
27
Jeb Burton
78
5.479
8
32
Austin Green
78
5.919
9
31
Blaine Perkins
78
6.620
10
2
Jesse Love
78
7.411
11
10
Daniel Dye #
78
7.923
12
25
Harrison Burton
78
8.692
13
44
Brennan Poole
78
8.707
14
54
Taylor Gray #
78
8.922
15
7
Justin Allgaier
78
9.320
16
41
Sam Mayer
78
10.031
17
51
Jeremy Clements
78
10.075
18
20
Brandon Jones
78
11.398
19
28
Joey Hand
78
11.443
20
24
Alon Day
78
12.135
21
71
Ryan Ellis
78
13.073
22
8
Sammy Smith
78
13.435
23
91
Josh Williams
78
14.993
24
39
Ryan Sieg
78
15.221
25
14
Garrett Smithley
78
15.360
26
53
Kyle Sieg
78
16.164
27
00
Sheldon Creed
78
20.279
28
70
Thomas Annunziata
78
28.149
29
35
Takuma Koga
75
3 laps
30
4
Parker Retzlaff
74
4 laps
31
19
Jack Perkins
71
7 laps
32
26
Dean Thompson #
71
7 laps
33
42
Anthony Alfredo
63
15 laps
34
99
Matt DiBenedetto
56
22 laps
35
11
Will Brown
49
29 laps
36
07
Alex Labbe
49
29 laps
37
45
Vicente Salas
43
35 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap