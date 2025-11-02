NASCAR Cup Championship Up For Grabs at Phoenix; Live Race Updates
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (scheduled to take place at 3:00 PM ET on NBC) marks the final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and at the end of the day, the series champion will be crowned.
Four drivers, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Chase Briscoe, who each have solid career track records at Phoenix Raceway, will square off, and the highest-finishing of the four will be forever etched in the history books as the 2025 series champion.
Welcome to the Racing America On SI live-race updates page for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. This page will serve as your guide leading up to and throughout Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Playoff finale. This page will be updated with key pre-race updates, in-race updates such as lead changes, and video highlights of crashes or incidents. Also included will be stage and race results, and much more. Continue checking back for additional updates.
Pre-Race Updates
NASCAR Reveals Pre-Race Festivities Schedule
- Invocation: 3:15:40 PM ET
- National Anthem: 3:16:30 PM ET
- Command to Start Engines: 3:25:00 PM ET
- Green Flag: 3:34:00 PM ET
There is only one car that will drop to the rear prior to the green flag of Sunday's race, and it is the driver who was already slated to start last. AJ Allmendinger, who suffered a hard crash in Friday's practice and had to go to a backup car, will start at the rear of the field.
Tires Not Expected to Be A Troubling Issue in Race
While left-side tires were coming apart in a matter of a few laps in Friday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session, Goodyear and the teams are confident that the issue was that teams were being too aggressive with ultra-low tire pressures in the 50-minute practice session.
While it'll be something to keep an eye on early in the race, tires are expected to hold in Sunday's event. However, tires will be a key component of how the race plays out. The tire compound this weekend will be a soft left and right tire, which will lead to fall off, and there will be comers and goers throughout the race.
Whoever comes up with the best balance of charging hard, while not abusing their tires, will likely carry a massive advantage.
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Team Spent Saturday Night Scraping No. 1 Pit Stall
After the No. 1 pit stall at Phoenix Raceway proved to be super slippery for Corey Heim and Carson Kvapil in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Races on Friday and Saturday night, Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team, which earned the No. 1 pit stall by way of taking the pole for the race on Saturday, spent extra time on Saturday night scraping the pit stall clean.
According to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota enlisted 22 people who spent two and a half hours working to remove the built up tire rubber, and gunk that had led to a slippery surface.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Pre-Race Information
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock and HBO Max. The race broadcast will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 2.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's event. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's event in Arizona, amounts to a total of $12,394,135.
The race distance is a total of 312 laps around the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, which equates to a race distance of 312 miles. The Championship Race will be broken up into three stages. Stage 1 will end at Lap 60, Stage 2 will end at Lap 185, and the final stage of the race will conclude at the end of Lap 312, barring an overtime finish.
Sunday's event is the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. At the conclusion of the event, the highest-finishing driver of the four-driver Championship 4 field will be awarded the Bill France Cup, the award given to the series champion.
Joey Logano is the defending winner of this event, and with the win, he took home the 2024 championship.
Starting Lineup
Denny Hamlin, who is seeking his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship, will do so from the pole position in Sunday's Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin topped a strong qualifying session for championship contenders.
Fellow Championship 4 contenders William Byron, and Kyle Larson will start from second and third, while Chase Briscoe, the final championship contender, will start from the 12th position.
The highest-finishing NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 contender in Sunday's race will walk away as the champion at the end of the race.
Pos
Car
Driver
1
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
2
24
William Byron (P)
3
5
Kyle Larson (P)
4
2
Austin Cindric
5
12
Ryan Blaney
6
77
Carson Hocevar
7
21
Josh Berry
8
48
Alex Bowman
9
17
Chris Buescher
10
22
Joey Logano
