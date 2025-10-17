Racing America Logo

Rookie Ruggiero Takes Talladega Pole; Full Love's RV Stop 225 Lineup

Toby Christie

Gio Ruggiero will lead the field to green in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega.
Gio Ruggiero, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year point leader, rose to the occasion at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday afternoon and captured his second career pole position, and will lead the field to green in the Love's RV Stop 225.

The 19-year-old TRICON Garage driver snagged his latest pole position with a 54.267-second (176.461 mph) lap time around the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Ruggiero clocked in ahead of second-place qualifer Ty Majeski by a razor-thin margin of 0.025 seconds.

Corey Heim, who was by far the fastest driver in the opening round of the qualifying session, was only able to muster the third-fastest lap time in the second session. Heim is locked into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4 by virtue of his 10th win of the season, which came in the opening race of the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The top-10 qualifiers from Round 1 advanced to the final round of qualifying, where they battled for the pole position.

Matt Crafton, who will retire from full-time competition at the end of the season, secured a solid fourth-place starting spot behind the wheel of his No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150.

Kaden Honeycutt (Playoff contender), Luke Fenhaus, Ben Rhodes, Tyler Ankrum (Playoff Contender), Bret Holmes, and Tanner Gray rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Friday afternoon's event at Talladega Superspeedway.

Rajah Caruth, another of the Playoff contenders, was the first driver on the outside looking in of the top-10 of the Round 1 qualifying results, which meant he was stuck with an 11th-place starting spot. Caruth will be joined in Row 6 by Dawson Sutton, a Rookie of the Year contender.

Grant Enfinger (15th), Daniel Hemric (17th), and Layne Riggs (36th) were the bottom three Playoff contenders in the qualifying session.

Riggs was deemed ineligible to turn a qualifying lap after NASCAR officials noticed his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team making an illegal adjustment to their Ford F-150 following pre-race inspection, which took place prior to Friday's qualifying session.

The native of Bahama, NC, enters the race one point below the cutline after a frustrating start to the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Roval a couple of weeks ago.

Here is the official starting lineup for Friday afternoon's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RZV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway (Race 23 of 25):

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

98

Ty Majeski (P)

54.267

176.461

2

17

Gio Ruggiero #

54.292

176.380

3

11

Corey Heim (P)

54.308

176.330

4

88

Matt Crafton

54.353

176.182

5

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

54.412

175.991

6

66

Luke Fenhaus

54.444

175.887

7

99

Ben Rhodes

54.455

175.852

8

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

54.486

175.752

9

1

Bret Holmes

54.536

175.590

10

15

Tanner Gray

54.556

175.526

11

71

Rajah Caruth (P)

54.709

175.035

12

26

Dawson Sutton #

54.715

175.016

13

16

Kris Wright (i)

54.757

174.882

14

81

Connor Mosack #

54.776

174.821

15

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

54.785

174.792

16

7

JJ Yeley (i)

54.787

174.786

17

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

54.849

174.588

18

77

Corey LaJoie

54.897

174.436

19

76

Spencer Boyd

54.932

174.325

20

45

Bayley Currey

55.045

173.967

21

75

Parker Kligerman

55.086

173.837

22

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

55.096

173.806

23

42

Matt Mills

55.111

173.758

24

91

Jack Wood

55.117

173.729

25

38

Chandler Smith

55.120

173.730

26

13

Jake Garcia

55.214

173.434

27

69

Tyler Tomassi (i)

55.223

173.406

28

33

Frankie Muniz #

55.253

173.212

29

2

Josh Reaume

55.275

173.243

30

5

Tony Breidinger #

55.363

172.968

31

02

Nathan Byrd

55.387

172.893

32

6

Norm Benning

55.457

172.674

33

22

Jason White

55.935

171.199

34

35

Greg Van Alst

56.218

170.337

35

74

Caleb Costner

0.000

0.000

36

34

Layne Riggs (P)

0.000

0.000

(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

