Rookie Ruggiero Takes Talladega Pole; Full Love's RV Stop 225 Lineup
Gio Ruggiero, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year point leader, rose to the occasion at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday afternoon and captured his second career pole position, and will lead the field to green in the Love's RV Stop 225.
The 19-year-old TRICON Garage driver snagged his latest pole position with a 54.267-second (176.461 mph) lap time around the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Ruggiero clocked in ahead of second-place qualifer Ty Majeski by a razor-thin margin of 0.025 seconds.
Corey Heim, who was by far the fastest driver in the opening round of the qualifying session, was only able to muster the third-fastest lap time in the second session. Heim is locked into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4 by virtue of his 10th win of the season, which came in the opening race of the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
The top-10 qualifiers from Round 1 advanced to the final round of qualifying, where they battled for the pole position.
Matt Crafton, who will retire from full-time competition at the end of the season, secured a solid fourth-place starting spot behind the wheel of his No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150.
Kaden Honeycutt (Playoff contender), Luke Fenhaus, Ben Rhodes, Tyler Ankrum (Playoff Contender), Bret Holmes, and Tanner Gray rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Friday afternoon's event at Talladega Superspeedway.
Rajah Caruth, another of the Playoff contenders, was the first driver on the outside looking in of the top-10 of the Round 1 qualifying results, which meant he was stuck with an 11th-place starting spot. Caruth will be joined in Row 6 by Dawson Sutton, a Rookie of the Year contender.
Grant Enfinger (15th), Daniel Hemric (17th), and Layne Riggs (36th) were the bottom three Playoff contenders in the qualifying session.
Riggs was deemed ineligible to turn a qualifying lap after NASCAR officials noticed his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team making an illegal adjustment to their Ford F-150 following pre-race inspection, which took place prior to Friday's qualifying session.
The native of Bahama, NC, enters the race one point below the cutline after a frustrating start to the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Roval a couple of weeks ago.
Here is the official starting lineup for Friday afternoon's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RZV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway (Race 23 of 25):
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
98
Ty Majeski (P)
54.267
176.461
2
17
Gio Ruggiero #
54.292
176.380
3
11
Corey Heim (P)
54.308
176.330
4
88
Matt Crafton
54.353
176.182
5
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
54.412
175.991
6
66
Luke Fenhaus
54.444
175.887
7
99
Ben Rhodes
54.455
175.852
8
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
54.486
175.752
9
1
Bret Holmes
54.536
175.590
10
15
Tanner Gray
54.556
175.526
11
71
Rajah Caruth (P)
54.709
175.035
12
26
Dawson Sutton #
54.715
175.016
13
16
Kris Wright (i)
54.757
174.882
14
81
Connor Mosack #
54.776
174.821
15
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
54.785
174.792
16
7
JJ Yeley (i)
54.787
174.786
17
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
54.849
174.588
18
77
Corey LaJoie
54.897
174.436
19
76
Spencer Boyd
54.932
174.325
20
45
Bayley Currey
55.045
173.967
21
75
Parker Kligerman
55.086
173.837
22
44
Andres Perez de Lara #
55.096
173.806
23
42
Matt Mills
55.111
173.758
24
91
Jack Wood
55.117
173.729
25
38
Chandler Smith
55.120
173.730
26
13
Jake Garcia
55.214
173.434
27
69
Tyler Tomassi (i)
55.223
173.406
28
33
Frankie Muniz #
55.253
173.212
29
2
Josh Reaume
55.275
173.243
30
5
Tony Breidinger #
55.363
172.968
31
02
Nathan Byrd
55.387
172.893
32
6
Norm Benning
55.457
172.674
33
22
Jason White
55.935
171.199
34
35
Greg Van Alst
56.218
170.337
35
74
Caleb Costner
0.000
0.000
36
34
Layne Riggs (P)
0.000
0.000
(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points