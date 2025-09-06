Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Joseph Srigley

Denny Hamlin, for the second straight weekend, will lead the field to green in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs event, winning the pole for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hamlin collects his 46th pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his third of the season, as Toyota GAZOO Racing searches for its 200th win at NASCAR's top-level.

Kyle Larson will start from second, with Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top-five starters for Sunday's 300-mile contest. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, and Zane Smith completed the top-10.

Other NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers outside the top-10 include Josh Berry (12th), Joey Logano (13th), Bubba Wallace (14th), Austin Dillon (15th), Shane van Gisbergen (18th), Chase Elliott (19th), and Alex Bowman (25th).

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway will take place Sunday, September 7 at 3:00pm ET on USA.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup:

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

11

Denny Hamlin

32.330

139.180

2

5

Kyle Larson

32.351

139.099

3

19

Chase Briscoe

32.397

139.190

4

1

Ross Chastain

32.408

138.855

5

12

Ryan Blaney

32.432

138.752

6

24

William Byron

32.467

138.602

7

45

Tyler Reddick

32.501

138.457

8

20

Christopher Bell

32.512

138.410

9

2

Austin Cindric

32.351

138.160

10

38

Zane Smith

32.674

137.724

11

17

Chris Buescher

32.689

137.661

12

21

Josh Berry

32.698

137.623

13

22

Joey Logano

32.719

137.535

14

23

Bubba Wallace

32.739

137.451

15

3

Austin Dillon

32.757

137.375

16

43

Erik Jones

32.760

137.363

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

32.764

137.346

18

88

Shane van Gisbergen

32.765

137.342

19

9

Chase Elliott

32.799

137.199

20

42

John Hunter Nemechek

32.852

136.978

21

54

Ty Gibbs

32.889

136.824

22

8

Kyle Busch

32.952

136.562

23

6

Brad Keselowski

32.957

136.542

24

4

Noah Gragson

32.993

136.393

25

48

Alex Bowman

33.005

136.343

26

99

Daniel Suarez

33.038

136.207

27

77

Carson Hocevar

33.133

135.816

28

71

Michael McDowell

33.197

135.554

29

41

Cole Custer

33.201

135.538

30

34

Todd Gilliland

33.230

135.420

31

7

Justin Haley

33.252

135.330

32

60

Ryan Preece

33.282

135.208

33

35

Riley Herbst

33.417

134.662

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

33.538

134.176

35

10

Ty Dillon

33.635

133.789

36

51

Cody Ware

33.650

133.730

Published
Joseph Srigley
