Starting Lineup: 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway
Denny Hamlin, for the second straight weekend, will lead the field to green in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs event, winning the pole for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Hamlin collects his 46th pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his third of the season, as Toyota GAZOO Racing searches for its 200th win at NASCAR's top-level.
Kyle Larson will start from second, with Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top-five starters for Sunday's 300-mile contest. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, and Zane Smith completed the top-10.
Other NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers outside the top-10 include Josh Berry (12th), Joey Logano (13th), Bubba Wallace (14th), Austin Dillon (15th), Shane van Gisbergen (18th), Chase Elliott (19th), and Alex Bowman (25th).
The Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway will take place Sunday, September 7 at 3:00pm ET on USA.
Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup:
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
11
Denny Hamlin
32.330
139.180
2
5
Kyle Larson
32.351
139.099
3
19
Chase Briscoe
32.397
139.190
4
1
Ross Chastain
32.408
138.855
5
12
Ryan Blaney
32.432
138.752
6
24
William Byron
32.467
138.602
7
45
Tyler Reddick
32.501
138.457
8
20
Christopher Bell
32.512
138.410
9
2
Austin Cindric
32.351
138.160
10
38
Zane Smith
32.674
137.724
11
17
Chris Buescher
32.689
137.661
12
21
Josh Berry
32.698
137.623
13
22
Joey Logano
32.719
137.535
14
23
Bubba Wallace
32.739
137.451
15
3
Austin Dillon
32.757
137.375
16
43
Erik Jones
32.760
137.363
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
32.764
137.346
18
88
Shane van Gisbergen
32.765
137.342
19
9
Chase Elliott
32.799
137.199
20
42
John Hunter Nemechek
32.852
136.978
21
54
Ty Gibbs
32.889
136.824
22
8
Kyle Busch
32.952
136.562
23
6
Brad Keselowski
32.957
136.542
24
4
Noah Gragson
32.993
136.393
25
48
Alex Bowman
33.005
136.343
26
99
Daniel Suarez
33.038
136.207
27
77
Carson Hocevar
33.133
135.816
28
71
Michael McDowell
33.197
135.554
29
41
Cole Custer
33.201
135.538
30
34
Todd Gilliland
33.230
135.420
31
7
Justin Haley
33.252
135.330
32
60
Ryan Preece
33.282
135.208
33
35
Riley Herbst
33.417
134.662
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
33.538
134.176
35
10
Ty Dillon
33.635
133.789
36
51
Cody Ware
33.650
133.730