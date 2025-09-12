Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Joseph Srigley

Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will lead the field to green in Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway – the playoff opener for the second-tier series in 2025.

Allgaier, driving the No. 7 Precision Build / BRANDT Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, posted the quickest lap in Friday afternoon’s qualifying session to earn his 11th career pole, in what will be his 498th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sam Mayer of Haas Factory Team will roll from the outside of the front row, with non-playoff driver Aric Almirola (driving the owner’s playoffs-eligible No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing) in third place. Rookie drivers Connor Zilisch and Taylor Gray. William Sawalich was sixth fastest in qualifying, with Harrison Burton, Ryan Sieg, Jesse Love, and Sheldon Creed rounding out the top-10.

Other NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs drivers in the field for Friday’s 300-lapper include Carson Kvapil (P11), Sammy Smith (P14), Nick Sanchez (P20), Austin Hill (P21), and Brandon Jones (P22).

The Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will take place at 7:30 PM ET on The CW, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Food City 300 Starting Lineup:

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

15.843

121.113

2

41

Sam Mayer (P)

15.937

120.399

3

19

Aric Almirola

15.947

120.324

4

88

Connor Zilisch (P)

15.952

120.286

5

54

Taylor Gray (P)

15.976

120.105

6

18

William Sawalich

16.022

119.760

7

25

Harrison Burton (P)

16.023

119.753

8

39

Ryan Sieg

16.047

119.574

9

2

Jesse Love (P)

16.049

119.559

10

00

Sheldon Creed (P)

16.057

119.499

11

1

Carson Kvapil (P)

16.073

119.380

12

16

Christian Eckes

16.083

119.306

13

35

Stefan Parsons

16.107

119.128

14

8

Sammy Smith (P)

16.129

118.966

15

4

Parker Retzlaff

16.152

118.796

16

26

Dean Thompson

16.163

118.716

17

17

Corey Day

16.167

118.686

18

44

Brennan Poole

16.168

118.679

19

27

Jeb Burton

16.209

118.379

20

48

Nick Sanchez (P)

16.211

118.364

21

21

Austin Hill (P)

16.212

118.357

22

20

Brandon Jones (P)

16.215

118.335

23

70

Leland Honeyman

16.226

118.255

24

24

Jeffrey Earnhardt

16.229

118.233

25

99

Matt DiBenedetto

16.261

118.000

26

51

Jeremy Clements

16.273

117.913

27

42

Anthony Alfredo

16.305

117.682

28

11

Brenden Queen

16.309

117.653

29

71

Ryan Ellis

16.351

117.351

30

28

Kyle Sieg

16.412

116.914

31

10

Daniel Dye

16.434

116.758

32

91

Josh Bilicki

16.544

115.982

33

45

Josh Williams

16.579

115.737

34

14

Logan Bearden

16.659

115.181

35

07

Carson Ware

16.736

114.651

36

53

Joey Gase

16.738

114.637

37

32

Austin Green

16.750

114.555

38

31

Blaine Perkins

No Time

0.000

