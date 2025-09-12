Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will lead the field to green in Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway – the playoff opener for the second-tier series in 2025.
Allgaier, driving the No. 7 Precision Build / BRANDT Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, posted the quickest lap in Friday afternoon’s qualifying session to earn his 11th career pole, in what will be his 498th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Sam Mayer of Haas Factory Team will roll from the outside of the front row, with non-playoff driver Aric Almirola (driving the owner’s playoffs-eligible No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing) in third place. Rookie drivers Connor Zilisch and Taylor Gray. William Sawalich was sixth fastest in qualifying, with Harrison Burton, Ryan Sieg, Jesse Love, and Sheldon Creed rounding out the top-10.
Other NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs drivers in the field for Friday’s 300-lapper include Carson Kvapil (P11), Sammy Smith (P14), Nick Sanchez (P20), Austin Hill (P21), and Brandon Jones (P22).
The Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will take place at 7:30 PM ET on The CW, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Food City 300 Starting Lineup:
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
7
Justin Allgaier (P)
15.843
121.113
2
41
Sam Mayer (P)
15.937
120.399
3
19
Aric Almirola
15.947
120.324
4
88
Connor Zilisch (P)
15.952
120.286
5
54
Taylor Gray (P)
15.976
120.105
6
18
William Sawalich
16.022
119.760
7
25
Harrison Burton (P)
16.023
119.753
8
39
Ryan Sieg
16.047
119.574
9
2
Jesse Love (P)
16.049
119.559
10
00
Sheldon Creed (P)
16.057
119.499
11
1
Carson Kvapil (P)
16.073
119.380
12
16
Christian Eckes
16.083
119.306
13
35
Stefan Parsons
16.107
119.128
14
8
Sammy Smith (P)
16.129
118.966
15
4
Parker Retzlaff
16.152
118.796
16
26
Dean Thompson
16.163
118.716
17
17
Corey Day
16.167
118.686
18
44
Brennan Poole
16.168
118.679
19
27
Jeb Burton
16.209
118.379
20
48
Nick Sanchez (P)
16.211
118.364
21
21
Austin Hill (P)
16.212
118.357
22
20
Brandon Jones (P)
16.215
118.335
23
70
Leland Honeyman
16.226
118.255
24
24
Jeffrey Earnhardt
16.229
118.233
25
99
Matt DiBenedetto
16.261
118.000
26
51
Jeremy Clements
16.273
117.913
27
42
Anthony Alfredo
16.305
117.682
28
11
Brenden Queen
16.309
117.653
29
71
Ryan Ellis
16.351
117.351
30
28
Kyle Sieg
16.412
116.914
31
10
Daniel Dye
16.434
116.758
32
91
Josh Bilicki
16.544
115.982
33
45
Josh Williams
16.579
115.737
34
14
Logan Bearden
16.659
115.181
35
07
Carson Ware
16.736
114.651
36
53
Joey Gase
16.738
114.637
37
32
Austin Green
16.750
114.555
38
31
Blaine Perkins
No Time
0.000