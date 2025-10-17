Racing America Logo

Ruggiero Takes First Career Truck Win With Help From Heim; Results

Toby Christie

John K Harrelson | Lumen Digital Agency for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Gio Ruggiero captured his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory with help from his TRICON Garage teammate Corey Heim in a closing-lap duel against Spire Motorsports teammates Corey LaJoie and Rajah Caruth.

“It feels great. It’s a great accomplishment," Ruggiero said of the win. "We’ve been working so hard at this all year, and to win in my rookie season like this is awesome, especially with the last couple of weeks with the top-fives and top-threes that we’ve had. I think we can have a good end to our season and have a good chance to win at Martinsville or Phoenix.”

After the Spire duo fizzled as they got crossed up on the exit of Turn 4, Heim, who has collected an NASCAR Truck Series all-time record 10 wins this season, never left the rear bumper of his 19-year-old teammate in a march to the finish line.

The youngster from Seekonk, MA, was very thankful for Heim's help throughout Friday's race.

“Yeah, it was great. [Corey Heim] did a great job all day helping me. He was the best pusher, and I was really happy when he was behind me for sure. I knew I had a good shot there at the end," Ruggiero said. "I just didn’t want to let our group down. We had such a fast truck, and I know a superspeedway can be a bit of a wild card race sometimes, but I feel like truckwise we dominated this one.”

Ruggiero, the leading Rookie of the Year contender this year, held on to take the victory by a margin of 0.059 seconds. With the win, Ruggiero becomes the first driver to record a victory behind the wheel of a TRICON Garage, aside from Heim, since the company rebranded from DGR-Crosley heading into the 2022 season.

The win, in a race where Ruggiero started from the pole, comes in the young driver's 23rd career start.

Ty Majeski, who nearly saw his position in the Playoff standings sink on Friday afternoon, was able to rebound from an early crash on Lap 4 to finish third, which minimized the damage incurred on the day. Majeski will exit Talladega just five points below the cutline heading into the final race of the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.

Dawson Sutton, one of Ruggiero's fellow rookie competitors, would secure a solid fourth-place finish, while Playoff contender Layne Riggs would come back from a pair of incidents to finish fifth. It was a rough day overall for Riggs, who was unable to turn a lap in qualifying due to an unapproved adjustment found on his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 following pre-race inspection.

While Riggs fought hard to end the day, he remains below the Playoff cutline, mostly due to missing out on Stage Points due to the incidents. He now sits six points below the cutline heading into next weekend's event at Martinsville.

Tyler Ankrum (Playoff contender), Matt Crafton, Corey LaJoie, Rajah Caruth (Playoff contender), and Kaden Honeycutt (Playoff contender) rounded out the top-10 finishers in the race.

While Caruth was unable to shove LaJoie to victory, and they faded to finishes of eighth and ninth when they became disconnected, Caruth bolstered his Championship 4 hopes on a day, where he collected his first Stage win of the season in Stage 1, and captured a third-place finish in Stage 2.

Caruth rocketed to second in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff standings.

While it was a good day for some of the Playoff contenders, and a rally finish for some others, it was a horrendous points day for two of the championship hopefuls.

Daniel Hemric suffered a cut tire and massive damage around the mid-way point of the event, and would finish 34th, while Grant Enfinger would see his day end in a crash on Lap 4 after an errant shove from Chandler Smith. Enfinger would be credited with a 36th-place result.

Here are the results from Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

17

Gio Ruggiero (S2) #

90

--

2

11

Corey Heim (P)

90

0.059

3

98

Ty Majeski (P)

90

0.185

4

26

Dawson Sutton #

90

0.218

5

34

Layne Riggs (P)

90

0.320

6

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

90

0.374

7

88

Matt Crafton

90

0.389

8

77

Corey LaJoie

90

0.398

9

71

Rajah Caruth (P) (S2)

90

0.445

10

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

90

0.469

11

16

Kris Wright (i)

90

0.474

12

15

Tanner Gray

90

0.475

13

7

JJ Yeley (i)

90

0.595

14

81

Connor Mosack #

90

0.604

15

76

Spencer Boyd

90

0.665

16

99

Ben Rhodes (X)

90

0.688

17

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

90

0.706

18

02

Nathan Byrd

90

0.780

19

42

Matt Mills

90

0.840

20

33

Frankie Muniz #

90

0.872

21

91

Jack Wood

90

0.928

22

38

Chandler Smith

90

1.631

23

66

Luke Fenhaus

90

5.244

24

2

Josh Reaume

89

1 lap

25

35

Greg Van Alst

88

2 laps

26

75

Parker Kligerman

87

3 laps

27

69

Tyler Tomassi (i)

87

3 laps

28

1

Bret Holmes

87

3 laps

29

13

Jake Garcia

87

3 laps

30

22

Jason White

83

Out

31

45

Bayley Currey

68

Out

32

6

Norm Benning

55

Out

33

5

Toni Breidinger #

54

Out

34

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

52

Out

35

74

Caleb Costner

43

Out

36

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

3

Out

(P) indicates Playoff driver
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Grid (1 race remaining in Round of 8):

1. Corey Heim (locked in)
2. Rajah Caruth, +14 points
3. Tyler Ankrum, +8
4. Kaden Honeycutt, +5
CUTLINE
5. Ty Majeski, -5
6. Layne Riggs, -6
7. Daniel Hemric, -32
8. Grant Enfinger, -40

Next up for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the Slim Jim 200 at Matinsville Speedway on Friday, October 24. That race will be televised by FS1 with coverage set to kick off at 6:00 PM ET. The NASCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of that event.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News