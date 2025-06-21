Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 250
Chase Elliott, who was a late announcement for Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR Xfinity Series program for this weekend's race at Pocono Raceway, rocketed to the pole position in qualifying for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday at Pocono Raceway. The driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a pole-winning lap time of 54.209 seconds (166.024 mph), which was enough to top Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones for the pole.
Jones clocked in 0.161 seconds off of the fast time set by Elliott, and will lineup alongside the driver of the No. 17 Chevrolet on the front row of Saturday's race.
A pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contenders, Nick Sanchez and William Sawalich, will start from the third and fourth positions, while Ryan Sieg, who enters this race just outside of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff cutline, will start fifth on Saturday afternoon.
Justin Allgaier, the fastest driver in Saturday morning's NASCAR Xfinity Series practice session, will start from the eighth position as he was foiled by rising track temperatures throughout the qualifying session. As he went out late in the session, he didn't get as favorable track conditions as some of the other fast cars at the 2.5-mile triangular speedway.
Connor Zilisch, likewise, was the next-to-last car to go out on the track in Saturday's qualifying session and was only able to muster the ninth-best qualifying speed. However, Zilisch has shown great speed so far this weekend and should be a contender for the race win with Dale Earnhardt Jr. serving as his crew chief in place of the suspended Mardy Lindley.
This will mark the first-ever time that Earnhardt has performed as a crew chief in the NASCAR National Series.
Here is the full official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway. Race 16 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
17
Chase Elliott (i)
54.209
166.024
2
20
Brandon Jones
54.370
165.532
3
48
Nick Sanchez #
54.414
165.399
4
18
William Sawalich #
54.430
165.350
5
39
Ryan Sieg
54.482
165.192
6
41
Sam Mayer
54.525
165.062
7
54
Taylor Gray #
54.531
165.044
8
7
Justin Allgaier
54.584
164.883
9
88
Connor Zilisch #
54.631
164.742
10
2
Jesse Love
54.638
164.721
11
99
Matt DiBenedetto
54.728
164.450
12
00
Sheldon Creed
54.746
164.396
13
8
Sammy Smith
54.774
164.312
14
21
Austin Hill
54.865
164.039
15
16
Christian Eckes #
55.072
163.422
16
25
Harrison Burton
55.081
163.396
17
19
Justin Bonsignore
55.083
163.390
18
10
Daniel Dye #
55.112
163.304
19
44
Brennan Poole
55.120
163.280
20
27
Jeb Burton
55.125
163.265
21
51
Jeremy Clements
55.155
163.177
22
1
Carson Kvapil #
55.231
162.952
23
4
Parker Retzlaff
55.428
162.373
24
71
Ryan Ellis
55.461
162.276
25
26
Dean Thompson #
55.482
162.215
26
11
Josh Williams
55.589
161.903
27
31
Blaine Perkins
55.647
161.734
28
42
Anthony Alfredo
55.676
161.650
29
45
Mason Massey
55.862
161.111
30
5
Kris Wright
56.045
160.585
31
91
Josh Bilicki
56.151
160.282
32
14
Garrett Smithley
56.625
158.940
33
35
Carson Ware
57.203
157.334
34
74
Dawson Cram
57.541
156.410
35
07
Patrick Emerling
60.945
147.674
36
70
Leland Honeyman
100.496
89.556
37
28
Kyle Sieg
0.000
0.000
38
53
Logan Bearden
0.000
0.000
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points