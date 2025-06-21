Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Toby Christie

Chase Elliott, who was a late announcement for Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR Xfinity Series program for this weekend's race at Pocono Raceway, rocketed to the pole position in qualifying for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday at Pocono Raceway. The driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a pole-winning lap time of 54.209 seconds (166.024 mph), which was enough to top Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones for the pole.

Jones clocked in 0.161 seconds off of the fast time set by Elliott, and will lineup alongside the driver of the No. 17 Chevrolet on the front row of Saturday's race.

A pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contenders, Nick Sanchez and William Sawalich, will start from the third and fourth positions, while Ryan Sieg, who enters this race just outside of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff cutline, will start fifth on Saturday afternoon.

Justin Allgaier, the fastest driver in Saturday morning's NASCAR Xfinity Series practice session, will start from the eighth position as he was foiled by rising track temperatures throughout the qualifying session. As he went out late in the session, he didn't get as favorable track conditions as some of the other fast cars at the 2.5-mile triangular speedway.

Connor Zilisch, likewise, was the next-to-last car to go out on the track in Saturday's qualifying session and was only able to muster the ninth-best qualifying speed. However, Zilisch has shown great speed so far this weekend and should be a contender for the race win with Dale Earnhardt Jr. serving as his crew chief in place of the suspended Mardy Lindley.

This will mark the first-ever time that Earnhardt has performed as a crew chief in the NASCAR National Series.

Here is the full official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway. Race 16 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

17

Chase Elliott (i)

54.209

166.024

2

20

Brandon Jones

54.370

165.532

3

48

Nick Sanchez #

54.414

165.399

4

18

William Sawalich #

54.430

165.350

5

39

Ryan Sieg

54.482

165.192

6

41

Sam Mayer

54.525

165.062

7

54

Taylor Gray #

54.531

165.044

8

7

Justin Allgaier

54.584

164.883

9

88

Connor Zilisch #

54.631

164.742

10

2

Jesse Love

54.638

164.721

11

99

Matt DiBenedetto

54.728

164.450

12

00

Sheldon Creed

54.746

164.396

13

8

Sammy Smith

54.774

164.312

14

21

Austin Hill

54.865

164.039

15

16

Christian Eckes #

55.072

163.422

16

25

Harrison Burton

55.081

163.396

17

19

Justin Bonsignore

55.083

163.390

18

10

Daniel Dye #

55.112

163.304

19

44

Brennan Poole

55.120

163.280

20

27

Jeb Burton

55.125

163.265

21

51

Jeremy Clements

55.155

163.177

22

1

Carson Kvapil #

55.231

162.952

23

4

Parker Retzlaff

55.428

162.373

24

71

Ryan Ellis

55.461

162.276

25

26

Dean Thompson #

55.482

162.215

26

11

Josh Williams

55.589

161.903

27

31

Blaine Perkins

55.647

161.734

28

42

Anthony Alfredo

55.676

161.650

29

45

Mason Massey

55.862

161.111

30

5

Kris Wright

56.045

160.585

31

91

Josh Bilicki

56.151

160.282

32

14

Garrett Smithley

56.625

158.940

33

35

Carson Ware

57.203

157.334

34

74

Dawson Cram

57.541

156.410

35

07

Patrick Emerling

60.945

147.674

36

70

Leland Honeyman

100.496

89.556

37

28

Kyle Sieg

0.000

0.000

38

53

Logan Bearden

0.000

0.000

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

