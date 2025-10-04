Racing America Logo

Zilisch Lands 8th Xfinity Pole of Season; Roval Starting Lineup

Toby Christie

Casey Calhoun | Racing America on SI

We're running out of superlatives to heap onto the shoulders of 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, who captured his eighth pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Saturday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The driver of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet turned a fast lap of 85.054 seconds (96.503 mph), which was nearly a half-second faster than the next closest competitor.

Zilisch will attempt to collect his 10th win of his Rookie of the Year campaign on Saturday afternoon in the Blue Cross NC 250.

Justin Allgaier, Zilisch's JR Motorsports teammate and the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will lineup alongside on the front row as he secured the second starting spot. Connor Mosack, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil made it a complete sweep of the top-five starting spots for JR Motorsports, a team that has had its foot on the throat of the competition all season long in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Heading into this weekend's race, JR Motorsports has won 16 of the 28 races of the season.

Corey Day, the young Hendrick Motorsports development driver, will start from sixth in the No. 17 HMS Chevrolet, while Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Kaz Grala, and Austin Green rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Saturday afternoon's race.

This event will serve as the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12. Zilisch, Brandon Jones, and Justin Allgaier have already locked their positions in the Round of 8 prior to Saturday's race, but there are still five spots up for grabs.

Here are the starting spots for all of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff contenders:

Zilisch (1st), Allgaier (2nd), Sammy Smith (4th), Carson Kvapil (5th), Sam Mayer (7th), Jesse Love (8th), Aric Almirola (11th), Sheldon Creed (13th), Nick Sanchez (14th), Austin Hill (16th), Taylor Gray (17th), Brandon Jones (23rd), and Harrison Burton (28th).

With 42 cars attempting to secure a spot in the 38-car field, four drivers and teams were sent back to their shops after the qualifying session. Those that failed to make the race included Garrett Smithley, Thomas Annunziata, Austin J. Hill, and Andrew Patterson.

Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Race 29 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

88

Connor Zilisch # (P)

85.054

96.503

2

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

85.514

95.984

3

9

Connor Mosack (i)

85.797

95.668

4

8

Sammy Smith (P)

85.973

95.472

5

1

Carson Kvapil # (P)

86.047

95.390

6

17

Corey Day

86.260

95.154

7

41

Sam Mayer (P)

86.375

95.027

8

2

Jesse Love (P)

86.390

95.011

9

24

Kaz Grala (i)

86.412

94.987

10

87

Austin Green

86.472

94.921

11

19

Aric Almirola

86.516

94.873

12

44

Brennan Poole

86.533

94.854

13

00

Sheldon Creed (P)

86.565

94.819

14

48

Nick Sanchez # (P)

86.590

94.792

15

18

William Sawalich #

86.608

94.772

16

21

Austin Hill (P)

86.657

94.718

17

54

Taylor Gray # (P)

86.659

94.716

18

16

Christian Eckes #

86.663

94.712

19

50

Preston Pardus

86.735

94.633

20

99

Matt DiBenedetto

86.789

94.574

21

07

Alex Labbe

86.842

94.516

22

39

Ryan Sieg

86.920

94.432

23

20

Brandon Jones (P)

87.052

94.288

24

91

Josh Bilicki

87.058

94.282

25

53

Sage Karam

87.084

94.254

26

4

Parker Retzlaff

87.105

94.231

27

11

Daniel Hemric (i)

87.113

94.222

28

25

Harrison Burton (P)

87.157

94.175

29

71

Ryan Ellis

87.323

93.996

30

27

Jeb Burton

87.372

93.943

31

92

Leland Honeyman

87.506

93.799

32

45

Josh Williams

87.517

93.787

33

26

Dean Thompson #

87.562

93.739

34

42

Anthony Alfredo

87.645

93.651

35

31

Blaine Perkins

87.663

93.631

36

51

Jeremy Clements

88.143

93.121

37

28

Kyle Sieg

88.513

92.732

38

10

Daniel Dye #

89.002

92.223

DNQ

14

Garrett Smithley

87.994

93.279

DNQ

70

Thomas Annunziata

88.238

93.021

DNQ

35

Austin J. Hill

88.574

92.668

DNQ

32

Andrew Patterson

89.584

91.624

(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

