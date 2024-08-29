2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule
On Thursday, August 29, NASCAR revealed the 2025 schedules for all three of its National Series. Here is the complete 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, which includes some changes from the 2024 schedule including an Easter weekend trip to Rockingham Speedway.
Race No.
Date
Track
TV
1
Saturday,
Daytona International Speedway
The CW
2
Saturday,
Atlanta Motor Speedway
The CW
3
Saturday,
Circuit of the Americas
The CW
4
Saturday,
Phoenix Raceway
The CW
5
Saturday,
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The CW
6
Saturday,
Homestead-Miami Speedway
The CW
7
Saturday,
Martinsville Speedway
The CW
8
Saturday,
Darlington Raceway
The CW
9
Saturday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
The CW
10
Saturday,
Rockingham Speedway
The CW
11
Saturday,
Talladega Superspeedway
The CW
12
Saturday,
Texas Motor Speedway
The CW
13
Saturday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway
The CW
14
Saturday,
Nashville Superspeedway
The CW
15
Saturday,
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)
The CW
16
Saturday,
Pocono Raceway
The CW
17
Friday,
Atlanta Motor Speedway
The CW
18
Saturday,
Chicago Street Race
The CW
19
Saturday,
Sonoma Raceway
The CW
20
Saturday,
Dover Motor Speedway
The CW
21
Saturday,
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The CW
22
Saturday,
Iowa Speedway
The CW
23
Saturday,
Watkins Glen International
The CW
24
Friday,
Daytona International Speedway
The CW
25
Saturday,
Portland International Raceway
The CW
26
Saturday,
World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway)
The CW
Playoffs
Round of 12
27
Friday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
The CW
28
Saturday,
Kansas Speedway
The CW
29
Saturday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
The CW
Playoffs
Round of 8
30
Saturday,
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The CW
31
Saturday,
Talladega Superspeedway
The CW
32
Saturday,
Martinsville Speedway
The CW
Playoffs
Championship 4
33
Saturday,
Phoenix Raceway
The CW