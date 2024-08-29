Racing America Logo

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Toby Christie

Aug 23, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Cars are three deep coming out of turn three during the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Cars are three deep coming out of turn three during the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 29, NASCAR revealed the 2025 schedules for all three of its National Series. Here is the complete 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, which includes some changes from the 2024 schedule including an Easter weekend trip to Rockingham Speedway.

Race No.

Date

Track

TV

1

Saturday,
Feb. 15

Daytona International Speedway

The CW

2

Saturday,
Feb. 22

Atlanta Motor Speedway

The CW

3

Saturday,
Mar. 1

Circuit of the Americas

The CW

4

Saturday,
Mar. 8

Phoenix Raceway

The CW

5

Saturday,
Mar. 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The CW

6

Saturday,
Mar. 22

Homestead-Miami Speedway

The CW

7

Saturday,
Mar. 29

Martinsville Speedway

The CW

8

Saturday,
Apr. 5

Darlington Raceway

The CW

9

Saturday,
Apr. 12

Bristol Motor Speedway

The CW

10

Saturday,
Apr. 19

Rockingham Speedway

The CW

11

Saturday,
Apr. 27

Talladega Superspeedway

The CW

12

Saturday,
May 3

Texas Motor Speedway

The CW

13

Saturday,
May 24

Charlotte Motor Speedway

The CW

14

Saturday,
May 31

Nashville Superspeedway

The CW

15

Saturday,
June 14

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)

The CW

16

Saturday,
June 21

Pocono Raceway

The CW

17

Friday,
June 27

Atlanta Motor Speedway

The CW

18

Saturday,
July 5

Chicago Street Race

The CW

19

Saturday,
July 12

Sonoma Raceway

The CW

20

Saturday,
July 19

Dover Motor Speedway

The CW

21

Saturday,
July 26

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The CW

22

Saturday,
Aug. 2

Iowa Speedway

The CW

23

Saturday,
Aug. 9

Watkins Glen International

The CW

24

Friday,
Aug. 22

Daytona International Speedway

The CW

25

Saturday,
Aug. 30

Portland International Raceway

The CW

26

Saturday,
Sept. 6

World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway)

The CW

Playoffs

Round of 12

27

Friday,
Sept. 12

Bristol Motor Speedway

The CW

28

Saturday,
Sept. 27

Kansas Speedway

The CW

29

Saturday,
Oct. 4

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

The CW

Playoffs

Round of 8

30

Saturday,
Oct. 11

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The CW

31

Saturday,
Oct. 18

Talladega Superspeedway

The CW

32

Saturday,
Oct. 25

Martinsville Speedway

The CW

Playoffs

Championship 4

33

Saturday,
Nov. 1

Phoenix Raceway

The CW

