NASCAR Officially Reveals 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
On Thursday, August 29, NASCAR officially revealed the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. As previously announced, the season will be kicked off at the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, which will host The Clash, an annual preseason exhibition event. While only an exhibition event, this will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has competed at Bowman Gray since the 1971 season.
Related: 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule |2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule
As a result of the addition of Bowman Gray, the LA Memorial Coliseum, which hosted The Clash from 2022 to 2024, will not return to the schedule in 2025.
The Daytona 500 will continue its role in the season-opening points race, a distinction the crown jewel event at Daytona International Speedway has held since the 1982 season.
Among the notable changes to the schedule include the previously announced June date in Mexico City, which will replace the spring race at Richmond Raceway as Richmond will carry just one race date in 2025. The event in Mexico City will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race to be contested internationally since 1958.
The lone off weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 will be Easter weekend, which will mark the first time since the 2021 season that the NASCAR Cup Series will not compete on Easter Sunday.
There will be an in-season tournament, which will take place during the five-race TNT Sports stretch on the schedule beginning with Atlanta Motor Speedway in June, and concluding with the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July. The driver who wins the tournament will take home a $1-million prize.
Homestead-Miami Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Atlanta Motor Speedway, which all are playing host to a Playoff race in 2024, will move out of the Playoffs for the 2025 season. Darlington Raceway's Southern 500, World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), and New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take the three vacant race dates inside the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Talladega Superspeedway's Playoff race will also see a date shift as the 500-mile, 188-lap event around the 2.66-mile superspeedway will move to the 34th race of the season, which means a driver could theoretically advance to the Championship 4 with a win at Talladega.
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Race No.
Date
Track
TV Partner
--
Sunday
Bowman Gray Stadium
FOX Sports
--
Thursday
Daytona International Speedway
FOX Sports
--
Thursday
Daytona International Speedway
FOX Sports
1
Sunday
Daytona International Speedway
FOX Sports
2
Sunday
Atlanta Motor Speedway
FOX Sports
3
Sunday
Circuit of the Americas
FOX Sports
4
Sunday
Phoenix Raceway
FOX Sports
5
Sunday
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports
6
Sunday
Homestead-Miami Speedway
FOX Sports
7
Sunday
Martinsville Speedway
FOX Sports
8
Sunday
Darlington Raceway
FOX Sports
9
Sunday
Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX Sports
10
Sunday
Talladega Superspeedway
FOX Sports
11
Sunday
Texas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports
12
Sunday
Kansas Speedway
FOX Sports
--
Sunday
North Wilkesboro Speedway
FOX Sports
13
Sunday
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Prime Video
14
Sunday
Nashville Superspeedway
Prime Video
15
Sunday
Michigan International Speedway
Prime Video
16
Sunday
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Prime Video
17
Sunday
Pocono Raceway
Prime Video
18*
Saturday
Atlanta Motor Speedway
TNT Sports
19*
Sunday
Chicago Street Race
TNT Sports
20*
Sunday
Sonoma Raceway
TNT Sports
21*
Sunday
Dover Motor Speedway
TNT Sports
22*
Sunday
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Brickyard 400)
TNT Sports
23
Sunday
Iowa Speedway
NBC Sports
24
Sunday
Watkins Glen International
NBC Sports
25
Saturday
Richmond Raceway
NBC Sports
26
Saturday
Daytona International Speedway
NBC Sports
PLAYOFFS
Round of 16
27
Sunday
Darlington Raceway (Southern 500)
NBC Sports
28
Sunday
World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway)
NBC Sports
29
Saturday
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBC Sports
PLAYOFFS
Round of 12
30
Sunday
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBC Sports
31
Sunday
Kansas Speedway
NBC Sports
32
Sunday
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
NBC Sports
PLAYOFFS
Round of 8
33
Sunday
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBC Sports
34
Sunday
Talladega Superspeedway
NBC Sports
35
Sunday
Martinsville Speedway
NBC Sports
PLAYOFFS
Championship 4
36
Sunday
Phoenix Raceway
NBC Sports
*indicates in-season tournament races.