NASCAR Officially Reveals 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Addition of Bowman Gray and Mexico City, Revamped Playoff Tracks highlight big changes to 2025 Cup Series schedule.

Toby Christie

Talladega Superspeedway will move to the middle race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, which was released on Thursday.
On Thursday, August 29, NASCAR officially revealed the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. As previously announced, the season will be kicked off at the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, which will host The Clash, an annual preseason exhibition event. While only an exhibition event, this will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has competed at Bowman Gray since the 1971 season.

As a result of the addition of Bowman Gray, the LA Memorial Coliseum, which hosted The Clash from 2022 to 2024, will not return to the schedule in 2025.

The Daytona 500 will continue its role in the season-opening points race, a distinction the crown jewel event at Daytona International Speedway has held since the 1982 season.

Among the notable changes to the schedule include the previously announced June date in Mexico City, which will replace the spring race at Richmond Raceway as Richmond will carry just one race date in 2025. The event in Mexico City will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race to be contested internationally since 1958.

The lone off weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 will be Easter weekend, which will mark the first time since the 2021 season that the NASCAR Cup Series will not compete on Easter Sunday.

There will be an in-season tournament, which will take place during the five-race TNT Sports stretch on the schedule beginning with Atlanta Motor Speedway in June, and concluding with the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July. The driver who wins the tournament will take home a $1-million prize.

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Atlanta Motor Speedway, which all are playing host to a Playoff race in 2024, will move out of the Playoffs for the 2025 season. Darlington Raceway's Southern 500, World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), and New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take the three vacant race dates inside the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Talladega Superspeedway's Playoff race will also see a date shift as the 500-mile, 188-lap event around the 2.66-mile superspeedway will move to the 34th race of the season, which means a driver could theoretically advance to the Championship 4 with a win at Talladega.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Race No.

Date

Track

TV Partner

--

Sunday
Feb. 2

Bowman Gray Stadium
(The Clash)

FOX Sports

--

Thursday
Feb. 13

Daytona International Speedway
(Duel 1)

FOX Sports

--

Thursday
Feb. 13

Daytona International Speedway
(Duel 2)

FOX Sports

1

Sunday
Feb. 16

Daytona International Speedway
(Daytona 500)

FOX Sports

2

Sunday
Feb. 23

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX Sports

3

Sunday
March 2

Circuit of the Americas

FOX Sports

4

Sunday
March 9

Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports

5

Sunday
March 16

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports

6

Sunday
March 23

Homestead-Miami Speedway

FOX Sports

7

Sunday
March 30

Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports

8

Sunday
April 6

Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports

9

Sunday
April 13

Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports

10

Sunday
April 27

Talladega Superspeedway

FOX Sports

11

Sunday
May 4

Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports

12

Sunday
May 11

Kansas Speedway

FOX Sports

--

Sunday
May 18

North Wilkesboro Speedway
(All-Star)

FOX Sports

13

Sunday
May 25

Charlotte Motor Speedway
(Coca-Cola 600)

Prime Video

14

Sunday
June 1

Nashville Superspeedway

Prime Video

15

Sunday
June 8

Michigan International Speedway

Prime Video

16

Sunday
June 15

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
(Mexico City)

Prime Video

17

Sunday
June 22

Pocono Raceway

Prime Video

18*

Saturday
June 28

Atlanta Motor Speedway

TNT Sports

19*

Sunday
July 6

Chicago Street Race

TNT Sports

20*

Sunday
July 13

Sonoma Raceway

TNT Sports

21*

Sunday
July 20

Dover Motor Speedway

TNT Sports

22*

Sunday
July 27

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Brickyard 400)

TNT Sports

23

Sunday
August 3

Iowa Speedway

NBC Sports

24

Sunday
August 10

Watkins Glen International

NBC Sports

25

Saturday
August 16

Richmond Raceway

NBC Sports

26

Saturday
August 23

Daytona International Speedway

NBC Sports

PLAYOFFS

Round of 16

27

Sunday
August 31

Darlington Raceway (Southern 500)

NBC Sports

28

Sunday
September 7

World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway)

NBC Sports

29

Saturday
September 13

Bristol Motor Speedway

NBC Sports

PLAYOFFS

Round of 12

30

Sunday
September 21

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NBC Sports

31

Sunday
September 28

Kansas Speedway

NBC Sports

32

Sunday
October 5

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

NBC Sports

PLAYOFFS

Round of 8

33

Sunday
October 12

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBC Sports

34

Sunday
October 19

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC Sports

35

Sunday
October 26

Martinsville Speedway

NBC Sports

PLAYOFFS

Championship 4

36

Sunday
November 2

Phoenix Raceway

NBC Sports

*indicates in-season tournament races.

