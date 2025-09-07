Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway
Denny Hamlin, who started from the pole position in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, would go on to score his 59th career NASCAR Cup Series win on Sunday afternoon. Hamlin held off Chase Briscoe, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, by 1.620 seconds as he picked up his fifth win of the season.
Wih the win, Hamlin moves onto the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
The entire top-five was comprised of Playoff contenders as Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five finishers in the event.
Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Race 28 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Denny Hamlin (P) (X)
240
--
2
19
Chase Briscoe (P) (S1)
240
1.620
3
9
Chase Elliott (P)
240
2.236
4
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
240
2.748
5
22
Joey Logano (P)
240
5.540
6
42
John Hunter Nemechek
240
5.966
7
20
Christopher Bell (P)
240
6.401
8
23*
Bubba Wallace (P) (S2)
240
8.469
9
17
Chris Buescher
240
9.004
10
54
Ty Gibbs
240
10.492
11
24
William Byron (P)
240
10.753
12
5
Kyle Larson (P)
240
10.755
13
60
Ryan Preece
240
12.797
14
71
Michael McDowell
240
13.206
15
77
Carson Hocevar
240
14.384
16
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
240
14.484
17
6
Brad Keselowski
240
14.991
18
3
Austin Dillon (P)
240
15.040
19
2
Austin Cindric (P)
240
15.238
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
240
16.148
21
43
Erik Jones
240
16.994
22
8
Kyle Busch
240
17.603
23
16
AJ Allmendinger
240
17.818
24
1
Ross Chastain (P)
240
18.548
25
88
Shane van Gisbergen (P) #
240
18.721
26
48
Alex Bowman (P)
240
19.786
27
41
Cole Custer
240
20.669
28
7
Justin Haley
240
22.114
29
51
Cody Ware
240
22.689
30
4*
Noah Gragson
239
1 lap
31
35*
Riley Herbst #
239
1 lap
32
34*
Todd Gilliland
239
1 lap
33
38*
Zane Smith
239
1 lap
34
10
Ty Dillon
207
Out
35
99
Daniel Suarez
64
Out
36
21
Josh Berry (P)
35
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap