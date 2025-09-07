Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Toby Christie

Sep 7, 2025; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Sep 7, 2025; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin, who started from the pole position in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, would go on to score his 59th career NASCAR Cup Series win on Sunday afternoon. Hamlin held off Chase Briscoe, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, by 1.620 seconds as he picked up his fifth win of the season.

Wih the win, Hamlin moves onto the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The entire top-five was comprised of Playoff contenders as Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five finishers in the event.

Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Race 28 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Denny Hamlin (P) (X)

240

--

2

19

Chase Briscoe (P) (S1)

240

1.620

3

9

Chase Elliott (P)

240

2.236

4

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

240

2.748

5

22

Joey Logano (P)

240

5.540

6

42

John Hunter Nemechek

240

5.966

7

20

Christopher Bell (P)

240

6.401

8

23*

Bubba Wallace (P) (S2)

240

8.469

9

17

Chris Buescher

240

9.004

10

54

Ty Gibbs

240

10.492

11

24

William Byron (P)

240

10.753

12

5

Kyle Larson (P)

240

10.755

13

60

Ryan Preece

240

12.797

14

71

Michael McDowell

240

13.206

15

77

Carson Hocevar

240

14.384

16

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

240

14.484

17

6

Brad Keselowski

240

14.991

18

3

Austin Dillon (P)

240

15.040

19

2

Austin Cindric (P)

240

15.238

20

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

240

16.148

21

43

Erik Jones

240

16.994

22

8

Kyle Busch

240

17.603

23

16

AJ Allmendinger

240

17.818

24

1

Ross Chastain (P)

240

18.548

25

88

Shane van Gisbergen (P) #

240

18.721

26

48

Alex Bowman (P)

240

19.786

27

41

Cole Custer

240

20.669

28

7

Justin Haley

240

22.114

29

51

Cody Ware

240

22.689

30

4*

Noah Gragson

239

1 lap

31

35*

Riley Herbst #

239

1 lap

32

34*

Todd Gilliland

239

1 lap

33

38*

Zane Smith

239

1 lap

34

10

Ty Dillon

207

Out

35

99

Daniel Suarez

64

Out

36

21

Josh Berry (P)

35

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results