NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Las Vegas

Toby Christie

One spot in the four-driver Championship 4 field for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway has been filled as Joey Logano scored an impressive win via strategy Sunday in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While Logano is locked into the Championship 4, Christopher Bell mightily improved his hopes for a third-consecutive Championship 4 appearance despite suffering a heartbreaking runner-up finish on a day, where the Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 155 of the 267 laps in the race.

Bell exits Las Vegas with a 42-point cushion over the Playoffs cutline.

Kyle Larson (+35), and William Byron (+27) are the other two drivers currently above the cutline following Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here are the updated 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings after the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race of the three-race Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs:

Rank

Driver

Points

+/- Cutline

1

Joey Logano

Advanced

LOCKED IN

2

Christopher Bell

4086

+42

3

Kyle Larson

4079

+35

4

William Byron

4071

+27

*CUTLINE*

5

Denny Hamlin

4044

-27

6

Tyler Reddick

4041

-30

7

Ryan Blaney

4024

-47

8

Chase Elliott

4018

-53

*ELIMINATED*

9

Alex Bowman

2232

ELIMINATED

10

Martin Truex Jr.

2194

ELIMINATED

11

Austin Cindric

2179

ELIMINATED

12

Daniel Suarez

2164

ELIMINATED

13

Ty Gibbs

2162

ELIMINATED

14

Brad Keselowski

2127

ELIMINATED

15

Chase Briscoe

2121

ELIMINATED

16

Harrison Burton

2087

ELIMINATED

