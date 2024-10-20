NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Las Vegas
One spot in the four-driver Championship 4 field for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway has been filled as Joey Logano scored an impressive win via strategy Sunday in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
RELATED: South Point 400 Race Results
While Logano is locked into the Championship 4, Christopher Bell mightily improved his hopes for a third-consecutive Championship 4 appearance despite suffering a heartbreaking runner-up finish on a day, where the Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 155 of the 267 laps in the race.
Bell exits Las Vegas with a 42-point cushion over the Playoffs cutline.
Kyle Larson (+35), and William Byron (+27) are the other two drivers currently above the cutline following Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Here are the updated 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings after the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race of the three-race Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs:
Rank
Driver
Points
+/- Cutline
1
Joey Logano
Advanced
LOCKED IN
2
Christopher Bell
4086
+42
3
Kyle Larson
4079
+35
4
William Byron
4071
+27
*CUTLINE*
5
Denny Hamlin
4044
-27
6
Tyler Reddick
4041
-30
7
Ryan Blaney
4024
-47
8
Chase Elliott
4018
-53
*ELIMINATED*
9
Alex Bowman
2232
ELIMINATED
10
Martin Truex Jr.
2194
ELIMINATED
11
Austin Cindric
2179
ELIMINATED
12
Daniel Suarez
2164
ELIMINATED
13
Ty Gibbs
2162
ELIMINATED
14
Brad Keselowski
2127
ELIMINATED
15
Chase Briscoe
2121
ELIMINATED
16
Harrison Burton
2087
ELIMINATED