NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Watkins Glen
A non-Playoff contender (Chris Buescher) winning Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen means that no additional Playoff driver will join Joey Logano as locked into the Round of 12 heading into next weekend's final race of the Round of 16, which will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway.
After a mixed bag of results for Playoff contenders at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, Christopher Bell is atop the championship standings as he sits 46 points above the Playoff cutline.
Chase Briscoe, who recovered from a 21-point defecit to the cutline following an early-race crash at Atlanta by finishing sixth at Watkins Glen, will head into next weekend's Round of 12 deciding race six points above the cutline. Ty Gibbs, who has the same point total as Briscoe, will be the final driver above the cutline by way of a tiebreaker (best finish in the round).
Denny Hamlin (-6), Brad Keselowski (-12), Martin Truex Jr. (-14), and Harrison Burton (-20) are the four drivers on the outside looking in with one race remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16.
Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Rank
Driver
Points
+/- Cutline
Playoff Pts
1
Christopher Bell
2089
+46
32
2
Austin Cindric
2086
+43
8
3
Joey Logano
2084
LOCKED IN
12
4
Alex Bowman
2084
+41
5
5
Daniel Suarez
2079
+36
6
6
Tyler Reddick
2073
+30
28
7
Chase Elliott
2073
+30
14
8
Ryan Blaney
2072
+29
19
9
Kyle Larson
2069
+26
40
10
William Byron
2068
+25
22
11
Chase Briscoe
2049
+6
5
12
Ty Gibbs
2049
+6
4
*Cutline*
13
Denny Hamlin
2043
-6
15
14
Brad Keselowski
2037
-12
8
15
Martin Truex Jr.
2035
-14
5
16
Harrison Burton
2029
-20
5