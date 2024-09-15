Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Watkins Glen

Chase Briscoe finds himself inside the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs cutline heading into the final race of the Round of 16 at Bristol.
/ Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A non-Playoff contender (Chris Buescher) winning Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen means that no additional Playoff driver will join Joey Logano as locked into the Round of 12 heading into next weekend's final race of the Round of 16, which will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After a mixed bag of results for Playoff contenders at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, Christopher Bell is atop the championship standings as he sits 46 points above the Playoff cutline.

Chase Briscoe, who recovered from a 21-point defecit to the cutline following an early-race crash at Atlanta by finishing sixth at Watkins Glen, will head into next weekend's Round of 12 deciding race six points above the cutline. Ty Gibbs, who has the same point total as Briscoe, will be the final driver above the cutline by way of a tiebreaker (best finish in the round).

Denny Hamlin (-6), Brad Keselowski (-12), Martin Truex Jr. (-14), and Harrison Burton (-20) are the four drivers on the outside looking in with one race remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16.

Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Rank

Driver

Points

+/- Cutline

Playoff Pts

1

Christopher Bell

2089

+46

32

2

Austin Cindric

2086

+43

8

3

Joey Logano

2084

LOCKED IN

12

4

Alex Bowman

2084

+41

5

5

Daniel Suarez

2079

+36

6

6

Tyler Reddick

2073

+30

28

7

Chase Elliott

2073

+30

14

8

Ryan Blaney

2072

+29

19

9

Kyle Larson

2069

+26

40

10

William Byron

2068

+25

22

11

Chase Briscoe

2049

+6

5

12

Ty Gibbs

2049

+6

4

*Cutline*

13

Denny Hamlin

2043

-6

15

14

Brad Keselowski

2037

-12

8

15

Martin Truex Jr.

2035

-14

5

16

Harrison Burton

2029

-20

5

Published
