NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Bristol
Kyle Larson picked up his second win of the 2025 season in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the driver collected max points (60) on the path to the win. With the dominant run, Larson sits fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, 42 points behind William Byron, the series points leader.
RESULTS: Food City 500 at Bristol
Byron, who finished sixth, saw his point lead drop from 49 markers ahead of Sunday's race at Bristol to 30 points over Denny Hamlin at the conclusion of the weekend. Hamlin, who had won the previous two NASCAR Cup Series races prior to Bristol, finished runner-up in the Food City 500.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
346
--
8
2
11
Denny Hamlin
316
-30
12
3
20
Christopher Bell
305
-41
16
4
5
Kyle Larson
304
-42
14
5
9
Chase Elliott
278
-68
0
6
12
Ryan Blaney
275
-71
2
7
45
Tyler Reddick
274
-72
0
8
23
Bubba Wallace
251
-95
1
9
22
Joey Logano
245
-101
2
10
48
Alex Bowman
244
-102
0
11
1
Ross Chastain
229
-117
0
12
17
Chris Buescher
227
-119
0
13
19
Chase Briscoe
213
-133
0
14
60
Ryan Preece
201
-145
1
15
8
Kyle Busch
200
-146
0
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
198
-148
0
17
21
Josh Berry
179
-167
6
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
176
-170
0
19
71
Michael McDowell
174
-172
0
20
54
Ty Gibbs
171
-175
0
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
171
-175
0
22
2
Austin Cindric
171
-175
1
23
7
Justin Haley
164
-182
0
24
38
Zane Smith
161
-185
0
25
77
Carson Hocevar
157
-189
0
26
3
Austin Dillon
155
-191
0
27
99
Daniel Suarez
151
-195
0
28
34
Todd Bodine
150
-196
0
29
10
Ty Dillon
146
-200
0
30
43
Erik Jones
139
-207
0
31
6
Brad Keselowski
132
-214
0
32
4
Noah Gragson
122
-224
0
33
35
Riley Herbst #
101
-245
0
34
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
98
-248
0
35
41
Cole Custer
85
-261
0
36
51
Cody Ware
45
-301
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
34
-312
0
38
01
Corey LaJoie *
24
-322
0
39
Katherine Legge
7
-339
0
40
JJ Yeley
4
-342
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-344
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-345
0
43
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-345
0
44
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-346
0
45
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-346
0
46
Austin Hill (i)
0
-346
0
47
33
Jesse Love (i)
0
-346
0
48
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-346
0
49
66
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-346
0
50
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-346
0
51
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-346
0
52
Helio Castroneves (i)
0
-346
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points