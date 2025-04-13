Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Bristol

Toby Christie

Kyle Larson picked up his second win of the 2025 season in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the driver collected max points (60) on the path to the win. With the dominant run, Larson sits fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, 42 points behind William Byron, the series points leader.

Byron, who finished sixth, saw his point lead drop from 49 markers ahead of Sunday's race at Bristol to 30 points over Denny Hamlin at the conclusion of the weekend. Hamlin, who had won the previous two NASCAR Cup Series races prior to Bristol, finished runner-up in the Food City 500.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

346

--

8

2

11

Denny Hamlin

316

-30

12

3

20

Christopher Bell

305

-41

16

4

5

Kyle Larson

304

-42

14

5

9

Chase Elliott

278

-68

0

6

12

Ryan Blaney

275

-71

2

7

45

Tyler Reddick

274

-72

0

8

23

Bubba Wallace

251

-95

1

9

22

Joey Logano

245

-101

2

10

48

Alex Bowman

244

-102

0

11

1

Ross Chastain

229

-117

0

12

17

Chris Buescher

227

-119

0

13

19

Chase Briscoe

213

-133

0

14

60

Ryan Preece

201

-145

1

15

8

Kyle Busch

200

-146

0

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

198

-148

0

17

21

Josh Berry

179

-167

6

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

176

-170

0

19

71

Michael McDowell

174

-172

0

20

54

Ty Gibbs

171

-175

0

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

171

-175

0

22

2

Austin Cindric

171

-175

1

23

7

Justin Haley

164

-182

0

24

38

Zane Smith

161

-185

0

25

77

Carson Hocevar

157

-189

0

26

3

Austin Dillon

155

-191

0

27

99

Daniel Suarez

151

-195

0

28

34

Todd Bodine

150

-196

0

29

10

Ty Dillon

146

-200

0

30

43

Erik Jones

139

-207

0

31

6

Brad Keselowski

132

-214

0

32

4

Noah Gragson

122

-224

0

33

35

Riley Herbst #

101

-245

0

34

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

98

-248

0

35

41

Cole Custer

85

-261

0

36

51

Cody Ware

45

-301

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

34

-312

0

38

01

Corey LaJoie *

24

-322

0

39

Katherine Legge

7

-339

0

40

JJ Yeley

4

-342

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-344

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-345

0

43

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-345

0

44

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-346

0

45

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-346

0

46

Austin Hill (i)

0

-346

0

47

33

Jesse Love (i)

0

-346

0

48

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-346

0

49

66

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-346

0

50

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-346

0

51

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-346

0

52

Helio Castroneves (i)

0

-346

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

