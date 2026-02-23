NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After EchoPark Speedway
Tyler Reddick was able to extend his NASCAR Cup Series point lead with his second consecutive race win to begin the 2026 campaign. Reddick led a race-high 53 laps in Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, and as Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar got into each other, Reddick was able to cruise to the victory.
Reddick will carry a 40-point advantage into next weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas, on the strength of his wins in the Autotrader 400 and Daytona 500 in back-to-back weekends.
Bubba Wallace sits second in the championship standings, while Chase Elliott (-44), Carson Hocevar (-51), and Zane Smith (-54) are the rest of the top-five in the standings.
Shane van Gisbergen is the final driver above the "Chase" cutline, as he holds a one-point advantage over Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon for the 16th spot in the standings.
NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Autotrader 400
After race 2 of 36 (24 races remaining until the Chase)
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Behind
Wins
1
45
Tyler Reddick
125
--
2
2
23
Bubba Wallace
85
-40
0
3
9
Chase Elliott
81
-44
0
4
77
Carson Hocevar
74
-51
0
5
38
Zane Smith
71
-54
0
6
22
Joey Logano
68
-57
0
7
7
Daniel Suarez
67
-58
0
8
12
Ryan Blaney
67
-58
0
9
6
Brad Keselowski
61
-64
0
10
17
Chris Buescher
61
-64
0
11
1
Ross Chastain
51
-74
0
12
4
Noah Gragson
50
-75
0
13
24
William Byron
50
-75
0
14
60
Ryan Preece
49
-76
0
15
19
Chase Briscoe
45
-80
0
16
97
Shane van Gisbergen
45
-80
0
CUTLINE
17
10
Ty Dillon
44
-81
0
18
16
A.J. Allmendinger
43
-82
0
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
43
-82
0
20
71
Michael McDowell
43
-82
0
21
5
Kyle Larson
42
-83
0
22
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
40
-85
0
23
35
Riley Herbst
39
-86
0
24
8
Kyle Busch
36
-89
0
25
21
Josh Berry
34
-91
0
26
2
Austin Cindric
34
-91
0
27
11
Denny Hamlin
32
-93
0
28
51
Cody Ware
30
-95
0
29
43
Erik Jones
29
-96
0
30
41
Cole Custer
29
-96
0
31
20
Christopher Bell
25
-100
0
32
48
Alex Bowman
18
-107
0
33
54
Ty Gibbs
17
-108
0
34
3
Austin Dillon
17
-108
0
35
34
Todd Gilliland
16
-109
0
36
88
Connor Zilisch #
14
-111
0
37
66
Casey Mears
9
-116
0
38
78
B.J. McLeod
3
-122
0
39
67
Corey Heim (i)
0
-125
0
40
44
J.J. Yeley (i)
0
-125
0
41
40
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-125
0
42
99
Corey LaJoie
0
-125
0
43
62
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-125
0
44
36
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-125
0
45
84
Jimmie Johnson
0
-125
0
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) ineligible to score points
