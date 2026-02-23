Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After EchoPark Speedway

Toby Christie|
Tyler Reddick holds a 40-point lead in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after his second consecutive win to start the 2026 season.
Tyler Reddick holds a 40-point lead in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after his second consecutive win to start the 2026 season.

Tyler Reddick was able to extend his NASCAR Cup Series point lead with his second consecutive race win to begin the 2026 campaign. Reddick led a race-high 53 laps in Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, and as Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar got into each other, Reddick was able to cruise to the victory.

Reddick will carry a 40-point advantage into next weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas, on the strength of his wins in the Autotrader 400 and Daytona 500 in back-to-back weekends.

Bubba Wallace sits second in the championship standings, while Chase Elliott (-44), Carson Hocevar (-51), and Zane Smith (-54) are the rest of the top-five in the standings.

Shane van Gisbergen is the final driver above the "Chase" cutline, as he holds a one-point advantage over Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon for the 16th spot in the standings.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Autotrader 400

After race 2 of 36 (24 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Behind

Wins

1

45

Tyler Reddick

125

--

2

2

23

Bubba Wallace

85

-40

0

3

9

Chase Elliott

81

-44

0

4

77

Carson Hocevar

74

-51

0

5

38

Zane Smith

71

-54

0

6

22

Joey Logano

68

-57

0

7

7

Daniel Suarez

67

-58

0

8

12

Ryan Blaney

67

-58

0

9

6

Brad Keselowski

61

-64

0

10

17

Chris Buescher

61

-64

0

11

1

Ross Chastain

51

-74

0

12

4

Noah Gragson

50

-75

0

13

24

William Byron

50

-75

0

14

60

Ryan Preece

49

-76

0

15

19

Chase Briscoe

45

-80

0

16

97

Shane van Gisbergen

45

-80

0

CUTLINE

17

10

Ty Dillon

44

-81

0

18

16

A.J. Allmendinger

43

-82

0

19

42

John Hunter Nemechek

43

-82

0

20

71

Michael McDowell

43

-82

0

21

5

Kyle Larson

42

-83

0

22

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

40

-85

0

23

35

Riley Herbst

39

-86

0

24

8

Kyle Busch

36

-89

0

25

21

Josh Berry

34

-91

0

26

2

Austin Cindric

34

-91

0

27

11

Denny Hamlin

32

-93

0

28

51

Cody Ware

30

-95

0

29

43

Erik Jones

29

-96

0

30

41

Cole Custer

29

-96

0

31

20

Christopher Bell

25

-100

0

32

48

Alex Bowman

18

-107

0

33

54

Ty Gibbs

17

-108

0

34

3

Austin Dillon

17

-108

0

35

34

Todd Gilliland

16

-109

0

36

88

Connor Zilisch #

14

-111

0

37

66

Casey Mears

9

-116

0

38

78

B.J. McLeod

3

-122

0

39

67

Corey Heim (i)

0

-125

0

40

44

J.J. Yeley (i)

0

-125

0

41

40

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-125

0

42

99

Corey LaJoie

0

-125

0

43

62

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-125

0

44

36

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-125

0

45

84

Jimmie Johnson

0

-125

0

# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
