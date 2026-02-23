NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After EchoPark Speedway

Tyler Reddick was able to extend his NASCAR Cup Series point lead with his second consecutive race win to begin the 2026 campaign. Reddick led a race-high 53 laps in Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, and as Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar got into each other, Reddick was able to cruise to the victory.

Reddick will carry a 40-point advantage into next weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas, on the strength of his wins in the Autotrader 400 and Daytona 500 in back-to-back weekends.

Bubba Wallace sits second in the championship standings, while Chase Elliott (-44), Carson Hocevar (-51), and Zane Smith (-54) are the rest of the top-five in the standings.

Shane van Gisbergen is the final driver above the "Chase" cutline, as he holds a one-point advantage over Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon for the 16th spot in the standings.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Autotrader 400

After race 2 of 36 (24 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank Car Driver Points Behind Wins 1 45 Tyler Reddick 125 -- 2 2 23 Bubba Wallace 85 -40 0 3 9 Chase Elliott 81 -44 0 4 77 Carson Hocevar 74 -51 0 5 38 Zane Smith 71 -54 0 6 22 Joey Logano 68 -57 0 7 7 Daniel Suarez 67 -58 0 8 12 Ryan Blaney 67 -58 0 9 6 Brad Keselowski 61 -64 0 10 17 Chris Buescher 61 -64 0 11 1 Ross Chastain 51 -74 0 12 4 Noah Gragson 50 -75 0 13 24 William Byron 50 -75 0 14 60 Ryan Preece 49 -76 0 15 19 Chase Briscoe 45 -80 0 16 97 Shane van Gisbergen 45 -80 0 CUTLINE 17 10 Ty Dillon 44 -81 0 18 16 A.J. Allmendinger 43 -82 0 19 42 John Hunter Nemechek 43 -82 0 20 71 Michael McDowell 43 -82 0 21 5 Kyle Larson 42 -83 0 22 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 40 -85 0 23 35 Riley Herbst 39 -86 0 24 8 Kyle Busch 36 -89 0 25 21 Josh Berry 34 -91 0 26 2 Austin Cindric 34 -91 0 27 11 Denny Hamlin 32 -93 0 28 51 Cody Ware 30 -95 0 29 43 Erik Jones 29 -96 0 30 41 Cole Custer 29 -96 0 31 20 Christopher Bell 25 -100 0 32 48 Alex Bowman 18 -107 0 33 54 Ty Gibbs 17 -108 0 34 3 Austin Dillon 17 -108 0 35 34 Todd Gilliland 16 -109 0 36 88 Connor Zilisch # 14 -111 0 37 66 Casey Mears 9 -116 0 38 78 B.J. McLeod 3 -122 0 39 67 Corey Heim (i) 0 -125 0 40 44 J.J. Yeley (i) 0 -125 0 41 40 Justin Allgaier (i) 0 -125 0 42 99 Corey LaJoie 0 -125 0 43 62 Anthony Alfredo (i) 0 -125 0 44 36 Chandler Smith (i) 0 -125 0 45 84 Jimmie Johnson 0 -125 0

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) ineligible to score points