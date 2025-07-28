NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Indianapolis
Bubba Wallace captured a career-defining win in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and with the win, he has secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with four races remaining until they begin.
With the win, Wallace now has seven Playoff Points on the season, and he'll look to pad his total with more before the Playoffs begin.
Chase Elliott continues to hold the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season point lead, but he was fortunate to hang on for another week as he finished 13th in Sunday's race. William Byron scored a lot of Stage Points, and had it not been for running out of fuel on the last lap and finishing 16th, Byron would have reclaimed the point lead.
However, Elliott still holds a four-point lead over Byron, while Kyle Larson cut to within 15 points with his runner-up finish, and Denny Hamlin has pulled to within 20 points with his third-place run Sunday at Indianapolis.
Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 22nd race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
9
Chase Elliott (y)
726
--
6
2
24
William Byron (y)
722
-4
12
3
5
Kyle Larson (y)
711
-15
23
4
11
Denny Hamlin (y)
706
-20
24
5
20
Christopher Bell (y)
664
-62
17
6
45
Tyler Reddick * (x)
655
-71
1
7
12
Ryan Blaney (y)
616
-110
10
8
19
Chase Briscoe (y)
599
-127
7
9
48
Alex Bowman (x)
580
-146
0
10
17
Chris Buescher (x)
559
-167
-4
11
23
Bubba Wallace * (y)
550
-176
7
12
22
Joey Logano (y)
532
-194
7
13
1
Ross Chastain (y)
518
-208
6
14
60
Ryan Preece
517
-209
2
15
8
Kyle Busch
478
-248
0
16
54
Ty Gibbs
464
-262
0
17
2
Austin Cindric (y)
439
-287
8
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
435
-291
0
19
71
Michael McDowell
430
-296
1
20
42
John Hunter Nemechek
425
-301
0
21
21
Josh Berry (y)
414
-312
6
22
43
Erik Jones
412
-314
0
23
77
Carson Hocevar
410
-316
0
24
6
Brad Keselowski
398
-328
0
25
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
394
-332
0
26
38
Zane Smith *
394
-332
0
27
88
Shane van Gisbergen # (y)
392
-334
17
28
34
Todd Gilliland *
364
-362
0
29
7
Justin Haley
363
-363
0
30
3
Austin Dillon
356
-370
0
31
99
Daniel Suarez
351
-375
0
32
10
Ty Dillon
346
-380
0
33
41
Cole Custer
280
-446
0
34
4
Noah Gragson *
275
-451
0
35
35
Riley Herbst * #
262
-464
0
36
51
Cody Ware
149
-577
0
37
78
Katherine Legge *
56
-670
0
38
Jimmie Johnson
35
-691
0
39
Derek Kraus
5
-721
0
40
Chad Finchum
3
-723
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-724
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-725
0
43
Will Brown
1
-725
0
44
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-725
0
45
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-726
0
46
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-726
0
47
Corey Heim (i)
0
-726
0
48
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-726
0
49
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
0
-726
0
50
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-726
0
51
Ryan Truex (i)
0
-726
0
52
62
Jesse Love * (i)
0
-726
0
53
David Starr (i)
0
-726
0
54
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-726
0
55
Austin Hill (i)
0
-726
0
56
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-726
0
57
Brennan Poole (i)
0
-726
0
58
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-726
0
59
Helio Castroneves
0
-726
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(x) indicates a driver currently inside the Playoff Cutline, but not locked in
(y) indicates a driver locked into Playoffs by win or mathematical clinch
(z) indicates regular-season champion