Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Indianapolis

Toby Christie

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) celebrates on the yard of bricks Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) celebrates on the yard of bricks Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace captured a career-defining win in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and with the win, he has secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with four races remaining until they begin.

RESULTS: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

With the win, Wallace now has seven Playoff Points on the season, and he'll look to pad his total with more before the Playoffs begin.

Chase Elliott continues to hold the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season point lead, but he was fortunate to hang on for another week as he finished 13th in Sunday's race. William Byron scored a lot of Stage Points, and had it not been for running out of fuel on the last lap and finishing 16th, Byron would have reclaimed the point lead.

However, Elliott still holds a four-point lead over Byron, while Kyle Larson cut to within 15 points with his runner-up finish, and Denny Hamlin has pulled to within 20 points with his third-place run Sunday at Indianapolis.

Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 22nd race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

9

Chase Elliott (y)

726

--

6

2

24

William Byron (y)

722

-4

12

3

5

Kyle Larson (y)

711

-15

23

4

11

Denny Hamlin (y)

706

-20

24

5

20

Christopher Bell (y)

664

-62

17

6

45

Tyler Reddick * (x)

655

-71

1

7

12

Ryan Blaney (y)

616

-110

10

8

19

Chase Briscoe (y)

599

-127

7

9

48

Alex Bowman (x)

580

-146

0

10

17

Chris Buescher (x)

559

-167

-4

11

23

Bubba Wallace * (y)

550

-176

7

12

22

Joey Logano (y)

532

-194

7

13

1

Ross Chastain (y)

518

-208

6

14

60

Ryan Preece

517

-209

2

15

8

Kyle Busch

478

-248

0

16

54

Ty Gibbs

464

-262

0

17

2

Austin Cindric (y)

439

-287

8

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

435

-291

0

19

71

Michael McDowell

430

-296

1

20

42

John Hunter Nemechek

425

-301

0

21

21

Josh Berry (y)

414

-312

6

22

43

Erik Jones

412

-314

0

23

77

Carson Hocevar

410

-316

0

24

6

Brad Keselowski

398

-328

0

25

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

394

-332

0

26

38

Zane Smith *

394

-332

0

27

88

Shane van Gisbergen # (y)

392

-334

17

28

34

Todd Gilliland *

364

-362

0

29

7

Justin Haley

363

-363

0

30

3

Austin Dillon

356

-370

0

31

99

Daniel Suarez

351

-375

0

32

10

Ty Dillon

346

-380

0

33

41

Cole Custer

280

-446

0

34

4

Noah Gragson *

275

-451

0

35

35

Riley Herbst * #

262

-464

0

36

51

Cody Ware

149

-577

0

37

78

Katherine Legge *

56

-670

0

38

Jimmie Johnson

35

-691

0

39

Derek Kraus

5

-721

0

40

Chad Finchum

3

-723

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-724

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-725

0

43

Will Brown

1

-725

0

44

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-725

0

45

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-726

0

46

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-726

0

47

Corey Heim (i)

0

-726

0

48

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-726

0

49

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

0

-726

0

50

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-726

0

51

Ryan Truex (i)

0

-726

0

52

62

Jesse Love * (i)

0

-726

0

53

David Starr (i)

0

-726

0

54

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-726

0

55

Austin Hill (i)

0

-726

0

56

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-726

0

57

Brennan Poole (i)

0

-726

0

58

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-726

0

59

Helio Castroneves

0

-726

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(x) indicates a driver currently inside the Playoff Cutline, but not locked in
(y) indicates a driver locked into Playoffs by win or mathematical clinch
(z) indicates regular-season champion

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Standings