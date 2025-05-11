NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Kansas
Kyle Larson scored his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, and in doing so, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet collected maximum points as he won Stages 1 and 2, turned the Xfinity Fastest Lap, and won the race.
RESULTS: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
Larson, who led a race-high 221 of the 267 laps, was challenged a couple of times in the race. Once when Chase Elliott won the race off pit road on Lap 170, which put Larson in dirty air for the first time in the race. However, after Elliott had bad luck on pit road at Lap 197, Larson was able to successfully battle Christopher Bell for the lead. On the final lap, Larson slowed as he felt a vibration, which he thought was a tire coming apart, but he had enough of a lead to still top Bell for the win by 0.712 seconds.
The win by Larson coupled with a subpar 24th-place finish by William Byron, who held a 13-point lead over Larson in the championship standings coming into the day, led to a chance atop the NASCAR Cup Series regular season points. Larson will now carry a 35-point advantage over Byron into the Coca-Cola 600 in a couple of weeks. Next week, is the non-points exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Here are the complete NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, the 12th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
5
Kyle Larson
469
--
23
2
24
William Byron
434
-35
8
3
20
Christopher Bell
384
-85
16
4
9
Chase Elliott
378
-91
0
5
12
Ryan Blaney
362
-107
2
6
45
Tyler Reddick
357
-112
0
7
11
Denny Hamlin
346
-123
12
8
48
Alex Bowman
325
-144
0
9
22
Joey Logano
318
-151
7
10
23
Bubba Wallace
310
-159
2
11
1
Ross Chastain
300
-169
0
12
17
Chris Buescher
284
-185
0
13
19
Chase Briscoe
278
-191
0
14
2
Austin Cindric
273
-196
7
15
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
258
-211
0
16
60
Ryan Preece
251
-218
1
17
21
Josh Berry
244
-225
6
18
8
Kyle Busch
244
-225
0
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
234
-235
0
20
77
Carson Hocevar
230
-239
0
21
71
Michael McDowell
228
-241
0
22
3
Austin Dillon
227
-242
0
23
38
Zane Smith
227
-242
0
24
34
Todd Gilliland
227
-242
0
25
16
AJ Allmendinger
218
-251
0
26
54
Ty Gibbs
217
-252
0
27
99
Daniel Suarez
209
-260
0
28
7
Justin Haley
206
-263
0
29
43
Erik Jones
196
-273
0
30
10
Ty Dillon
188
-281
0
31
4
Noah Gragson
181
-288
0
32
35
Riley Herbst #
151
-318
0
33
6
Brad Keselowski
148
-321
0
34
41
Cole Custer
139
-330
0
35
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
138
-331
0
36
51
Cody Ware
68
-401
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
34
-435
0
38
Corey LaJoie
24
-445
0
39
JJ Yeley
9
-460
0
40
Katherine Legge
7
-462
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-467
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-468
0
43
Chad Finchum
1
-468
0
44
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-468
0
45
67
Corey Heim * (i)
0
-469
0
46
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-469
0
47
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-469
0
48
33
Jesse Love * (i)
0
-469
0
49
Austin Hill (i)
0
-469
0
50
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-469
0
51
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-469
0
52
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-469
0
53
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-469
0
54
Helio Castroneves
0
-469
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver is ineligible to score points