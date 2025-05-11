Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Kansas

May 11, 2025; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson (5) and Chase Elliott (9) lead the field during a restart at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
May 11, 2025; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson (5) and Chase Elliott (9) lead the field during a restart at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson scored his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, and in doing so, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet collected maximum points as he won Stages 1 and 2, turned the Xfinity Fastest Lap, and won the race.

RESULTS: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas

Larson, who led a race-high 221 of the 267 laps, was challenged a couple of times in the race. Once when Chase Elliott won the race off pit road on Lap 170, which put Larson in dirty air for the first time in the race. However, after Elliott had bad luck on pit road at Lap 197, Larson was able to successfully battle Christopher Bell for the lead. On the final lap, Larson slowed as he felt a vibration, which he thought was a tire coming apart, but he had enough of a lead to still top Bell for the win by 0.712 seconds.

The win by Larson coupled with a subpar 24th-place finish by William Byron, who held a 13-point lead over Larson in the championship standings coming into the day, led to a chance atop the NASCAR Cup Series regular season points. Larson will now carry a 35-point advantage over Byron into the Coca-Cola 600 in a couple of weeks. Next week, is the non-points exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Here are the complete NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, the 12th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

5

Kyle Larson

469

--

23

2

24

William Byron

434

-35

8

3

20

Christopher Bell

384

-85

16

4

9

Chase Elliott

378

-91

0

5

12

Ryan Blaney

362

-107

2

6

45

Tyler Reddick

357

-112

0

7

11

Denny Hamlin

346

-123

12

8

48

Alex Bowman

325

-144

0

9

22

Joey Logano

318

-151

7

10

23

Bubba Wallace

310

-159

2

11

1

Ross Chastain

300

-169

0

12

17

Chris Buescher

284

-185

0

13

19

Chase Briscoe

278

-191

0

14

2

Austin Cindric

273

-196

7

15

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

258

-211

0

16

60

Ryan Preece

251

-218

1

17

21

Josh Berry

244

-225

6

18

8

Kyle Busch

244

-225

0

19

42

John Hunter Nemechek

234

-235

0

20

77

Carson Hocevar

230

-239

0

21

71

Michael McDowell

228

-241

0

22

3

Austin Dillon

227

-242

0

23

38

Zane Smith

227

-242

0

24

34

Todd Gilliland

227

-242

0

25

16

AJ Allmendinger

218

-251

0

26

54

Ty Gibbs

217

-252

0

27

99

Daniel Suarez

209

-260

0

28

7

Justin Haley

206

-263

0

29

43

Erik Jones

196

-273

0

30

10

Ty Dillon

188

-281

0

31

4

Noah Gragson

181

-288

0

32

35

Riley Herbst #

151

-318

0

33

6

Brad Keselowski

148

-321

0

34

41

Cole Custer

139

-330

0

35

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

138

-331

0

36

51

Cody Ware

68

-401

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

34

-435

0

38

Corey LaJoie

24

-445

0

39

JJ Yeley

9

-460

0

40

Katherine Legge

7

-462

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-467

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-468

0

43

Chad Finchum

1

-468

0

44

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-468

0

45

67

Corey Heim * (i)

0

-469

0

46

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-469

0

47

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-469

0

48

33

Jesse Love * (i)

0

-469

0

49

Austin Hill (i)

0

-469

0

50

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-469

0

51

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-469

0

52

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-469

0

53

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-469

0

54

Helio Castroneves

0

-469

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver is ineligible to score points

