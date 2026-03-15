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NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Toby Christie|
Mar 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin (11) crosses the line to win the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Mar 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin (11) crosses the line to win the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With a win in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin was able to make a massive move in the point standings, as he leaped forward eight spots this weekend, and now sits fourth in the championship standings.

21 races remain until the "Chase" for the Cup begins, and Hamlin now sits 78 points out of the regular-season points lead.

Tyler Reddick, who won the opening three races of the season, continues to hold firm to the point lead, despite a 13th-place finish at Las Vegas. Reddick will head into next weekend's event at Darlington Raceway with a 61-point advantage.

Bubba Wallace, Reddick's 23XI Racing teammate, continues his very good start to the season as he heads out of Las Vegas as the runner-up driver in the championship standings. Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend's event at Phoenix, fell to third in the championship standings on Sunday, but sits just six points behind Wallace for the second spot.

After a last-place finish on Sunday, Shane van Gisbergen is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 21 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, van Gisbergen holds a zero-point advantage over Daniel Suarez and A.J. Allmendinger, who left Las Vegas with the same point total (117) as van Gisbergen.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Pennzoil 400

After race 5 of 36 (21 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Behind

1

45

Tyler Reddick

255

--

2

23

Bubba Wallace

194

-61

3

12

Ryan Blaney

188

-67

4

11

Denny Hamlin

177

-78

5

9

Chase Elliott

168

-87

6

20

Christopher Bell

164

-91

7

5

Kyle Larson

157

-98

8

24

William Byron

157

-98

9

17

Chris Buescher

146

-109

10

54

Ty Gibbs

140

-115

11

22

Joey Logano

135

-120

12

6

Brad Keselowski

127

-128

13

60

Ryan Preece

125

-130

14

71

Michael McDowell

122

-133

15

77

Carson Hocevar

118

-137

16

97

Shane van Gisbergen

117

-138

17

7

Daniel Suarez

117

-138

18

16

A.J. Allmendinger

117

-138

19

38

Zane Smith

108

-147

20

1

Ross Chastain

94

-161

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

91

-164

22

8

Kyle Busch

90

-165

23

35

Riley Herbst

86

-169

24

3

Austin Dillon

81

-174

25

10

Ty Dillon

80

-175

26

19

Chase Briscoe

76

-179

27

43

Erik Jones

76

-179

28

4

Noah Gragson

73

-182

29

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

72

-183

30

2

Austin Cindric

71

-184

31

34

Todd Gilliland

68

-187

32

21

Josh Berry

56

-199

33

51

Cody Ware

52

-203

34

41

Cole Custer

52

-203

35

88

Connor Zilisch

50

-205

36

48

Alex Bowman

23

-232

37

66

Casey Mears

9

-246

38

78

BJ McLeod

3

-252

39

33

Austin Hill (i)

0

-255

40

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-255

41

33

Jesse Love (i)

0

-255

42

67

Corey Heim (i)

0

-255

43

44

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-255

44

48

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-255

45

99

Corey LaJoie

0

-255

46

36

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-255

47

84

Jimmie Johnson

0

-255

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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