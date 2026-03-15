NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With a win in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin was able to make a massive move in the point standings, as he leaped forward eight spots this weekend, and now sits fourth in the championship standings.

21 races remain until the "Chase" for the Cup begins, and Hamlin now sits 78 points out of the regular-season points lead.

Tyler Reddick, who won the opening three races of the season, continues to hold firm to the point lead, despite a 13th-place finish at Las Vegas. Reddick will head into next weekend's event at Darlington Raceway with a 61-point advantage.

Bubba Wallace, Reddick's 23XI Racing teammate, continues his very good start to the season as he heads out of Las Vegas as the runner-up driver in the championship standings. Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend's event at Phoenix, fell to third in the championship standings on Sunday, but sits just six points behind Wallace for the second spot.

After a last-place finish on Sunday, Shane van Gisbergen is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 21 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, van Gisbergen holds a zero-point advantage over Daniel Suarez and A.J. Allmendinger, who left Las Vegas with the same point total (117) as van Gisbergen.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Pennzoil 400

After race 5 of 36 (21 races remaining until the Chase)