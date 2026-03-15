NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Las Vegas Motor Speedway
With a win in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin was able to make a massive move in the point standings, as he leaped forward eight spots this weekend, and now sits fourth in the championship standings.
21 races remain until the "Chase" for the Cup begins, and Hamlin now sits 78 points out of the regular-season points lead.
Tyler Reddick, who won the opening three races of the season, continues to hold firm to the point lead, despite a 13th-place finish at Las Vegas. Reddick will head into next weekend's event at Darlington Raceway with a 61-point advantage.
Bubba Wallace, Reddick's 23XI Racing teammate, continues his very good start to the season as he heads out of Las Vegas as the runner-up driver in the championship standings. Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend's event at Phoenix, fell to third in the championship standings on Sunday, but sits just six points behind Wallace for the second spot.
After a last-place finish on Sunday, Shane van Gisbergen is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 21 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, van Gisbergen holds a zero-point advantage over Daniel Suarez and A.J. Allmendinger, who left Las Vegas with the same point total (117) as van Gisbergen.
NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Pennzoil 400
After race 5 of 36 (21 races remaining until the Chase)
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Behind
1
45
Tyler Reddick
255
--
2
23
Bubba Wallace
194
-61
3
12
Ryan Blaney
188
-67
4
11
Denny Hamlin
177
-78
5
9
Chase Elliott
168
-87
6
20
Christopher Bell
164
-91
7
5
Kyle Larson
157
-98
8
24
William Byron
157
-98
9
17
Chris Buescher
146
-109
10
54
Ty Gibbs
140
-115
11
22
Joey Logano
135
-120
12
6
Brad Keselowski
127
-128
13
60
Ryan Preece
125
-130
14
71
Michael McDowell
122
-133
15
77
Carson Hocevar
118
-137
16
97
Shane van Gisbergen
117
-138
17
7
Daniel Suarez
117
-138
18
16
A.J. Allmendinger
117
-138
19
38
Zane Smith
108
-147
20
1
Ross Chastain
94
-161
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
91
-164
22
8
Kyle Busch
90
-165
23
35
Riley Herbst
86
-169
24
3
Austin Dillon
81
-174
25
10
Ty Dillon
80
-175
26
19
Chase Briscoe
76
-179
27
43
Erik Jones
76
-179
28
4
Noah Gragson
73
-182
29
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
72
-183
30
2
Austin Cindric
71
-184
31
34
Todd Gilliland
68
-187
32
21
Josh Berry
56
-199
33
51
Cody Ware
52
-203
34
41
Cole Custer
52
-203
35
88
Connor Zilisch
50
-205
36
48
Alex Bowman
23
-232
37
66
Casey Mears
9
-246
38
78
BJ McLeod
3
-252
39
33
Austin Hill (i)
0
-255
40
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-255
41
33
Jesse Love (i)
0
-255
42
67
Corey Heim (i)
0
-255
43
44
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-255
44
48
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-255
45
99
Corey LaJoie
0
-255
46
36
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-255
47
84
Jimmie Johnson
0
-255
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie