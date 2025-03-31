NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Martinsville
William Byron entered Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway with a 36-point lead over Kyle Larson in the regular-season championship standings. After a 22nd-place finish (full Cook Out 400 results here) in the Cook Out 400, Byron saw his point lead take a hit, but he was able to cling onto a 16-point lead.
The biggest gainers in the championship standings post-Martinsville were Todd Gilliland, who finished 10th and Ty Dillon, who finished 15th. Both drivers vaulted four spots up in the standings. Gilliland moved to the 22nd-spot in the standings, while Dillon now sits in the 25th position.
Josh Berry, who won a few weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway dropped seven spots after a disappointing 32nd-place finish at Martinsville following an alternator issue. Berry sits 19th in the regular-season standings, but is locked into the Playoffs by way of his Las Vegas win.
NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
259
--
6
2
5
Kyle Larson
243
-16
7
3
9
Chase Elliott
227
-32
0
4
20
Christopher Bell
224
-35
16
5
48
Alex Bowman
224
-35
0
6
11
Denny Hamlin
218
-41
7
7
45
Tyler Reddick
213
-46
0
8
23
Bubba Wallace
208
-51
1
9
22
Joey Logano
199
-60
2
10
12
Ryan Blaney
193
-66
2
11
17
Chris Buescher
177
-82
0
12
19
Chase Briscoe
169
-90
0
13
1
Ross Chastain
169
-90
0
14
60
Ryan Preece
165
-94
1
15
71
Michael McDowell
159
-100
0
16
8
Kyle Busch
150
-109
0
17
42
John Hunter Nemechek
148
-111
0
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
148
-111
0
19
21
Josh Berry
147
-112
6
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
146
-113
0
21
99
Daniel Suarez
125
-134
0
22
34
Todd Gilliland
125
-134
0
23
38
Zane Smith
124
-135
0
24
2
Austin Cindric
122
-137
1
25
10
Ty Dillon
117
-142
0
26
7
Justin Haley
114
-145
0
27
3
Austin Dillon
114
-145
0
28
77
Carson Hocevar
113
-146
0
29
43
Erik Jones
108
-151
0
30
6
Brad Keselowski
102
-157
0
31
54
Ty Gibbs
99
-160
0
32
4
Noah Gragson
90
-169
0
33
35
Riley Herbst #
89
-170
0
34
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
80
-179
0
35
41
Cole Custer
62
-197
0
36
Jimmie Johnson
34
-225
0
37
51
Cody Ware
34
-225
0
38
Corey LaJoie
21
-238
0
39
Katherine Legge
7
-252
0
40
JJ Yeley
3
-256
0
41
66
Casey Mears *
2
-257
0
42
50
Burt Myers *
1
-258
0
43
Martin Truex Jr
1
-258
0
44
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-259
0
45
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-259
0
46
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-259
0
47
Helio Castroneves
0
-259
0
48
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-259
0
49
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-259
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points