NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Martinsville

Toby Christie

William Byron saw his point lead over Kyle Larson decrease at Martinsville, but he still carries the NASCAR Cup Series point lead heading into Darlington Raceway. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

William Byron entered Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway with a 36-point lead over Kyle Larson in the regular-season championship standings. After a 22nd-place finish (full Cook Out 400 results here) in the Cook Out 400, Byron saw his point lead take a hit, but he was able to cling onto a 16-point lead.

The biggest gainers in the championship standings post-Martinsville were Todd Gilliland, who finished 10th and Ty Dillon, who finished 15th. Both drivers vaulted four spots up in the standings. Gilliland moved to the 22nd-spot in the standings, while Dillon now sits in the 25th position.

Josh Berry, who won a few weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway dropped seven spots after a disappointing 32nd-place finish at Martinsville following an alternator issue. Berry sits 19th in the regular-season standings, but is locked into the Playoffs by way of his Las Vegas win.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

259

--

6

2

5

Kyle Larson

243

-16

7

3

9

Chase Elliott

227

-32

0

4

20

Christopher Bell

224

-35

16

5

48

Alex Bowman

224

-35

0

6

11

Denny Hamlin

218

-41

7

7

45

Tyler Reddick

213

-46

0

8

23

Bubba Wallace

208

-51

1

9

22

Joey Logano

199

-60

2

10

12

Ryan Blaney

193

-66

2

11

17

Chris Buescher

177

-82

0

12

19

Chase Briscoe

169

-90

0

13

1

Ross Chastain

169

-90

0

14

60

Ryan Preece

165

-94

1

15

71

Michael McDowell

159

-100

0

16

8

Kyle Busch

150

-109

0

17

42

John Hunter Nemechek

148

-111

0

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

148

-111

0

19

21

Josh Berry

147

-112

6

20

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

146

-113

0

21

99

Daniel Suarez

125

-134

0

22

34

Todd Gilliland

125

-134

0

23

38

Zane Smith

124

-135

0

24

2

Austin Cindric

122

-137

1

25

10

Ty Dillon

117

-142

0

26

7

Justin Haley

114

-145

0

27

3

Austin Dillon

114

-145

0

28

77

Carson Hocevar

113

-146

0

29

43

Erik Jones

108

-151

0

30

6

Brad Keselowski

102

-157

0

31

54

Ty Gibbs

99

-160

0

32

4

Noah Gragson

90

-169

0

33

35

Riley Herbst #

89

-170

0

34

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

80

-179

0

35

41

Cole Custer

62

-197

0

36

Jimmie Johnson

34

-225

0

37

51

Cody Ware

34

-225

0

38

Corey LaJoie

21

-238

0

39

Katherine Legge

7

-252

0

40

JJ Yeley

3

-256

0

41

66

Casey Mears *

2

-257

0

42

50

Burt Myers *

1

-258

0

43

Martin Truex Jr

1

-258

0

44

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-259

0

45

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-259

0

46

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-259

0

47

Helio Castroneves

0

-259

0

48

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-259

0

49

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-259

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

