NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Martinsville Speedway
Chase Elliott was able to take a step forward in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings thanks to his first win of the season, which came in Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Elliott vaulted forward one spot to fourth in the standings, and he now sits 104 points behind the point lead.
Tyler Reddick was able to keep ahold of his series points lead after a 15th-place finish. As Reddick heads into the NASCAR Cup Series offweekend, he will carry an 82-point advantage over Ryan Blaney, who remained the runner-up driver in the standings with a sixth-place result at Martinsville.
Denny Hamlin sits third in the standings, 94 points back, while William Byron is in the fifth position, 115 points back.
Daniel Suarez holds the final spot in the Chase grid, and he sits nine points above Michael McDowell, his Spire Motorsports teammate. Austin Cindric is next in line, 18 points below the cutline, and Ross Chastain ranks 31 points back.
NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Cook Out 400
After race 7 of 36 (19 races remaining until the Chase)
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Behind
1
45
Tyler Reddick
353
--
2
12
Ryan Blaney
271
-82
3
11
Denny Hamlin
259
-94
4
9
Chase Elliott
249
-104
5
24
William Byron
238
-115
6
54
Ty Gibbs
222
-131
7
20
Christopher Bell
212
-141
8
6
Brad Keselowski
206
-147
9
5
Kyle Larson
206
-147
10
17
Chris Buescher
206
-147
11
23
Bubba Wallace
206
-147
12
22
Joey Logano
185
-168
13
60
Ryan Preece
180
-173
14
97
Shane van Gisbergen
174
-179
15
77
Carson Hocevar
171
-182
16
7
Daniel Suarez
167
-186
17
71
Michael McDowell
158
-195
18
2
Austin Cindric
149
-204
19
1
Ross Chastain
136
-217
20
16
AJ Allmendinger
134
-219
21
19
Chase Briscoe
131
-222
22
38
Zane Smith
126
-227
23
43
Erik Jones
119
-234
24
8
Kyle Busch
119
-234
25
21
Josh Berry
112
-241
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
109
-244
27
3
Austin Dillon
105
-248
28
34
Todd Gilliland
96
-257
29
4
Noah Gragson
93
-260
30
35
Riley Herbst
90
-263
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
87
-266
32
10
Ty Dillon
87
-266
33
88
Connor Zilisch
80
-273
34
41
Cole Custer
67
-286
35
51
Cody Ware
58
-295
36
48
Alex Bowman
23
-330
37
66
Casey Mears
9
-344
38
78
BJ McLeod
3
-350
39
33
Austin Hill
0
-353
40
48
Justin Allgaier
0
-353
41
33
Jesse Love
0
-353
42
67
Corey Heim
0
-353
43
44
JJ Yeley
0
-353
44
62
Anthony Alfredo
0
-353
45
66
Timmy Hill
0
-353
46
99
Corey LaJoie
0
-353
47
36
Chandler Smith
0
-353
48
84
Jimmie Johnson
0
-353
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie