Skip to main content
Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Martinsville Speedway

Toby Christie|
Chase Elliott leads the field late in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Chase Elliott leads the field late in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. | Buddy Ghi | Racing America On SI

Chase Elliott was able to take a step forward in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings thanks to his first win of the season, which came in Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Elliott vaulted forward one spot to fourth in the standings, and he now sits 104 points behind the point lead.

Tyler Reddick was able to keep ahold of his series points lead after a 15th-place finish. As Reddick heads into the NASCAR Cup Series offweekend, he will carry an 82-point advantage over Ryan Blaney, who remained the runner-up driver in the standings with a sixth-place result at Martinsville.

Denny Hamlin sits third in the standings, 94 points back, while William Byron is in the fifth position, 115 points back.

Daniel Suarez holds the final spot in the Chase grid, and he sits nine points above Michael McDowell, his Spire Motorsports teammate. Austin Cindric is next in line, 18 points below the cutline, and Ross Chastain ranks 31 points back.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Cook Out 400

After race 7 of 36 (19 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Behind

1

45

Tyler Reddick

353

--

2

12

Ryan Blaney

271

-82

3

11

Denny Hamlin

259

-94

4

9

Chase Elliott

249

-104

5

24

William Byron

238

-115

6

54

Ty Gibbs

222

-131

7

20

Christopher Bell

212

-141

8

6

Brad Keselowski

206

-147

9

5

Kyle Larson

206

-147

10

17

Chris Buescher

206

-147

11

23

Bubba Wallace

206

-147

12

22

Joey Logano

185

-168

13

60

Ryan Preece

180

-173

14

97

Shane van Gisbergen

174

-179

15

77

Carson Hocevar

171

-182

16

7

Daniel Suarez

167

-186

17

71

Michael McDowell

158

-195

18

2

Austin Cindric

149

-204

19

1

Ross Chastain

136

-217

20

16

AJ Allmendinger

134

-219

21

19

Chase Briscoe

131

-222

22

38

Zane Smith

126

-227

23

43

Erik Jones

119

-234

24

8

Kyle Busch

119

-234

25

21

Josh Berry

112

-241

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

109

-244

27

3

Austin Dillon

105

-248

28

34

Todd Gilliland

96

-257

29

4

Noah Gragson

93

-260

30

35

Riley Herbst

90

-263

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

87

-266

32

10

Ty Dillon

87

-266

33

88

Connor Zilisch

80

-273

34

41

Cole Custer

67

-286

35

51

Cody Ware

58

-295

36

48

Alex Bowman

23

-330

37

66

Casey Mears

9

-344

38

78

BJ McLeod

3

-350

39

33

Austin Hill

0

-353

40

48

Justin Allgaier

0

-353

41

33

Jesse Love

0

-353

42

67

Corey Heim

0

-353

43

44

JJ Yeley

0

-353

44

62

Anthony Alfredo

0

-353

45

66

Timmy Hill

0

-353

46

99

Corey LaJoie

0

-353

47

36

Chandler Smith

0

-353

48

84

Jimmie Johnson

0

-353

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/Standings