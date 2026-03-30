NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Martinsville Speedway

Chase Elliott was able to take a step forward in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings thanks to his first win of the season, which came in Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Elliott vaulted forward one spot to fourth in the standings, and he now sits 104 points behind the point lead.

Tyler Reddick was able to keep ahold of his series points lead after a 15th-place finish. As Reddick heads into the NASCAR Cup Series offweekend, he will carry an 82-point advantage over Ryan Blaney, who remained the runner-up driver in the standings with a sixth-place result at Martinsville.

Denny Hamlin sits third in the standings, 94 points back, while William Byron is in the fifth position, 115 points back.

Daniel Suarez holds the final spot in the Chase grid, and he sits nine points above Michael McDowell, his Spire Motorsports teammate. Austin Cindric is next in line, 18 points below the cutline, and Ross Chastain ranks 31 points back.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Cook Out 400

After race 7 of 36 (19 races remaining until the Chase)