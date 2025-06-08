NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Michigan
Even a 28th-place finish after running out of fuel coming to the white flag in Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway couldn't wipe out much of William Byron's NASCAR Cup Series point lead.
RESULTS: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
Despite Kyle Larson finishing the race in the fifth position, Byron only gave up seven of his 48-point lead, which puts him at 41 points ahead of Larson with 11 races remaining in the regular season. Byron was able to maintain his point lead thanks to piling up 19 Stage Points.
Denny Hamlin moved past his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate to take over the third-place spot in the championship standings on the strength of his third win of the season, which came in Sunday's race. Hamlin now sits 82 points behind Byron for the point lead. Bell, who finished 16th at Michigan, is now 96 points back in fourth.
Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, the 15th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
576
--
12
2
5
Kyle Larson
535
-41
23
3
11
Denny Hamlin
494
-82
18
4
20
Christopher Bell
480
-96
16
5
9
Chase Elliott
464
-112
0
6
45
Tyler Reddick
460
-116
0
7
12
Ryan Blaney
427
-149
8
8
1
Ross Chastain
414
-162
5
9
22
Joey Logano
395
-181
7
10
23
Bubba Wallace
383
-193
2
11
19
Chase Briscoe
363
-213
0
12
17
Chris Buescher
342
-234
-4
13
48
Alex Bowman
335
-241
0
14
60
Ryan Preece
322
-254
1
15
8
Kyle Busch
322
-254
0
16
2
Austin Cindric
318
-258
7
17
21
Josh Berry
309
-267
6
18
77
Carson Hocevar
304
-272
0
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
304
-272
0
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
302
-274
0
21
43
Erik Jones
286
-290
0
22
38
Zane Smith
285
-291
0
23
71
Michael McDowell
285
-291
0
24
54
Ty Gibbs
270
-306
0
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
270
-306
0
26
3
Austin Dillon
270
-306
0
27
34
Todd Gilliland
265
-311
0
28
99
Daniel Suarez
254
-322
0
29
7
Justin Haley
234
-342
0
30
10
Ty Dillon
232
-344
0
31
4
Noah Gragson
224
-352
0
32
6
Brad Keselowski
221
-355
0
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
192
-384
0
34
35
Riley Herbst #
185
-391
0
35
41
Cole Custer
175
-401
0
36
51
Cody Ware
95
-481
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
35
-541
0
38
Katherine Legge
7
-569
0
39
Derek Kraus
5
-571
0
40
Chad Finchum
3
-573
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-574
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-575
0
43
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-575
0
44
Corey Heim (i)
0
-576
0
45
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-576
0
46
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-576
0
47
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-576
0
48
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-576
0
49
Jesse Love (i)
0
-576
0
50
Austin Hill (i)
0
-576
0
51
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-576
0
52
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-576
0
53
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-576
0
54
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-576
0
55
Helio Castroneves
0
-576
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver is ineligible to score points