NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Michigan

Toby Christie

Even a 28th-place finish after running out of fuel coming to the white flag in Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway couldn't wipe out much of William Byron's NASCAR Cup Series point lead.

RESULTS: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Despite Kyle Larson finishing the race in the fifth position, Byron only gave up seven of his 48-point lead, which puts him at 41 points ahead of Larson with 11 races remaining in the regular season. Byron was able to maintain his point lead thanks to piling up 19 Stage Points.

Denny Hamlin moved past his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate to take over the third-place spot in the championship standings on the strength of his third win of the season, which came in Sunday's race. Hamlin now sits 82 points behind Byron for the point lead. Bell, who finished 16th at Michigan, is now 96 points back in fourth.

Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, the 15th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

576

--

12

2

5

Kyle Larson

535

-41

23

3

11

Denny Hamlin

494

-82

18

4

20

Christopher Bell

480

-96

16

5

9

Chase Elliott

464

-112

0

6

45

Tyler Reddick

460

-116

0

7

12

Ryan Blaney

427

-149

8

8

1

Ross Chastain

414

-162

5

9

22

Joey Logano

395

-181

7

10

23

Bubba Wallace

383

-193

2

11

19

Chase Briscoe

363

-213

0

12

17

Chris Buescher

342

-234

-4

13

48

Alex Bowman

335

-241

0

14

60

Ryan Preece

322

-254

1

15

8

Kyle Busch

322

-254

0

16

2

Austin Cindric

318

-258

7

17

21

Josh Berry

309

-267

6

18

77

Carson Hocevar

304

-272

0

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

304

-272

0

20

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

302

-274

0

21

43

Erik Jones

286

-290

0

22

38

Zane Smith

285

-291

0

23

71

Michael McDowell

285

-291

0

24

54

Ty Gibbs

270

-306

0

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

270

-306

0

26

3

Austin Dillon

270

-306

0

27

34

Todd Gilliland

265

-311

0

28

99

Daniel Suarez

254

-322

0

29

7

Justin Haley

234

-342

0

30

10

Ty Dillon

232

-344

0

31

4

Noah Gragson

224

-352

0

32

6

Brad Keselowski

221

-355

0

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

192

-384

0

34

35

Riley Herbst #

185

-391

0

35

41

Cole Custer

175

-401

0

36

51

Cody Ware

95

-481

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

35

-541

0

38

Katherine Legge

7

-569

0

39

Derek Kraus

5

-571

0

40

Chad Finchum

3

-573

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-574

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-575

0

43

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-575

0

44

Corey Heim (i)

0

-576

0

45

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-576

0

46

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-576

0

47

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-576

0

48

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-576

0

49

Jesse Love (i)

0

-576

0

50

Austin Hill (i)

0

-576

0

51

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-576

0

52

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-576

0

53

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-576

0

54

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-576

0

55

Helio Castroneves

0

-576

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver is ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

