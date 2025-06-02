NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Nashville
William Byron continues to not rack up many Playoff Points, but with a fifth-place finish in Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet extended his point lead in the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship standings.
RESULTS: Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
Exiting Nashville, Byron now has a 48-point advantage over Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.
While Byron extended his point lead, Ryan Blaney secured his berth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with his first win of the 2025 season. Blaney joins Byron, Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Josh Berry as the drivers who have locked into the Playoffs with a win through the opening 14 races of the season.
Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, the 14th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
547
--
11
2
5
Kyle Larson
499
-48
23
3
20
Christopher Bell
459
-88
16
4
11
Denny Hamlin
443
-104
13
5
9
Chase Elliott
442
-105
0
6
45
Tyler Reddick
429
-118
0
7
12
Ryan Blaney
417
-130
8
8
22
Joey Logano
380
-167
7
9
1
Ross Chastain
377
-170
5
10
23
Bubba Wallace
343
-204
2
11
19
Chase Briscoe
342
-205
0
12
48
Alex Bowman
334
-213
0
13
2
Austin Cindric
303
-244
7
14
17
Chris Buescher
297
-250
-5
15
8
Kyle Busch
291
-256
0
16
60
Ryan Preece
289
-258
1
17
77
Carson Hocevar
287
-260
0
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
285
-262
0
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
284
-263
0
20
21
Josh Berry
278
-269
6
21
71
Michael McDowell
278
-269
0
22
42
John Hunter Nemechek
267
-280
0
23
34
Todd Gilliland
261
-286
0
24
43
Erik Jones
259
-288
0
25
38
Zane Smith
255
-292
0
26
3
Austin Dillon
252
-295
0
27
54
Ty Gibbs
236
-311
0
28
99
Daniel Suarez
231
-316
0
29
7
Justin Haley
218
-329
0
30
10
Ty Dillon
217
-330
0
31
4
Noah Gragson
214
-333
0
32
6
Brad Keselowski
194
-353
0
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
173
-374
0
34
41
Cole Custer
173
-374
0
35
35
Riley Herbst #
173
-374
0
36
51
Cody Ware
84
-463
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
35
-512
0
38
Corey LaJoie
24
-523
0
39
Katherine Legge
7
-540
0
40
Derek Kraus
5
-542
0
41
66
Chad Finchum *
3
-544
0
42
Casey Mears
2
-545
0
43
Burt Myers
1
-546
0
44
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-546
0
45
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-547
0
46
67
Corey Heim * (i)
0
-547
0
47
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-547
0
48
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-547
0
49
Jesse Love (i)
0
-547
0
50
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-547
0
51
Austin Hill (i)
0
-547
0
52
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
0
-547
0
53
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-547
0
54
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-547
0
55
Helio Castroneves
0
-547
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver that's ineligible to score points