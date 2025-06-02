Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Nashville

Toby Christie

Jun 1, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads driver William Byron (24) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Jun 1, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads driver William Byron (24) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

William Byron continues to not rack up many Playoff Points, but with a fifth-place finish in Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet extended his point lead in the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship standings.

RESULTS: Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville

Exiting Nashville, Byron now has a 48-point advantage over Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.

While Byron extended his point lead, Ryan Blaney secured his berth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with his first win of the 2025 season. Blaney joins Byron, Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Josh Berry as the drivers who have locked into the Playoffs with a win through the opening 14 races of the season.

Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, the 14th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

547

--

11

2

5

Kyle Larson

499

-48

23

3

20

Christopher Bell

459

-88

16

4

11

Denny Hamlin

443

-104

13

5

9

Chase Elliott

442

-105

0

6

45

Tyler Reddick

429

-118

0

7

12

Ryan Blaney

417

-130

8

8

22

Joey Logano

380

-167

7

9

1

Ross Chastain

377

-170

5

10

23

Bubba Wallace

343

-204

2

11

19

Chase Briscoe

342

-205

0

12

48

Alex Bowman

334

-213

0

13

2

Austin Cindric

303

-244

7

14

17

Chris Buescher

297

-250

-5

15

8

Kyle Busch

291

-256

0

16

60

Ryan Preece

289

-258

1

17

77

Carson Hocevar

287

-260

0

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

285

-262

0

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

284

-263

0

20

21

Josh Berry

278

-269

6

21

71

Michael McDowell

278

-269

0

22

42

John Hunter Nemechek

267

-280

0

23

34

Todd Gilliland

261

-286

0

24

43

Erik Jones

259

-288

0

25

38

Zane Smith

255

-292

0

26

3

Austin Dillon

252

-295

0

27

54

Ty Gibbs

236

-311

0

28

99

Daniel Suarez

231

-316

0

29

7

Justin Haley

218

-329

0

30

10

Ty Dillon

217

-330

0

31

4

Noah Gragson

214

-333

0

32

6

Brad Keselowski

194

-353

0

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

173

-374

0

34

41

Cole Custer

173

-374

0

35

35

Riley Herbst #

173

-374

0

36

51

Cody Ware

84

-463

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

35

-512

0

38

Corey LaJoie

24

-523

0

39

Katherine Legge

7

-540

0

40

Derek Kraus

5

-542

0

41

66

Chad Finchum *

3

-544

0

42

Casey Mears

2

-545

0

43

Burt Myers

1

-546

0

44

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-546

0

45

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-547

0

46

67

Corey Heim * (i)

0

-547

0

47

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-547

0

48

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-547

0

49

Jesse Love (i)

0

-547

0

50

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-547

0

51

Austin Hill (i)

0

-547

0

52

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

0

-547

0

53

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-547

0

54

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-547

0

55

Helio Castroneves

0

-547

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver that's ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

