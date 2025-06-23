Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Pocono

Toby Christie

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Chase Briscoe celebrates winning the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 22, 2025. / Taj Falconer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe became the 11th driver to lock up a berth in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by way of his victory in Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Briscoe moved up to the ninth position in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season point standings with the race win.

RESULTS: The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono

Kyle Larson was able to carve 14 points out of William Byron's regular-season point lead with a seventh-place finish coupled with a 27th-place result for Byron. With nine races remaining in the regular season, Byron holds a 54-point advantage over Larson.

Denny Hamlin, a week after missing the event in Mexico City due to the birth of his third child, finished runner-up to Briscoe and moved back into the third position in the championship standings. Hamlin now sits 78 points away from the point leader, Byron.

Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, the 17th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Points

1

24

William Byron (y)

623

--

12

2

5

Kyle Larson (y)

569

-54

23

3

11

Denny Hamlin (y)

545

-78

19

4

20

Christopher Bell (y)

544

-79

16

5

9

Chase Elliott (x)

543

-80

0

6

12

Ryan Blaney (y)

503

-120

8

7

45

Tyler Reddick (x)

490

-133

0

8

1

Ross Chastain (y)

454

-169

5

9

19

Chase Briscoe (y)

450

-173

6

10

22

Joey Logano (y)

436

-187

7

11

17

Chris Buescher (x)

421

-202

-4

12

23

Bubba Wallace (x)

412

-211

2

13

48

Alex Bowman (x)

403

-220

0

14

60

Ryan Preece

383

-240

2

15

2

Austin Cindric (y)

368

-255

7

16

21

Josh Berry (y)

354

-269

6

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

344

-279

0

18

43

Erik Jones

341

-282

0

19

8

Kyle Busch

340

-283

0

20

77

Carson Hocevar

333

-290

0

21

71

Michael McDowell

332

-291

0

22

42

John Hunter Nemechek

332

-291

0

23

54

Ty Gibbs

319

-304

0

24

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

319

-304

0

25

38

Zane Smith

304

-319

0

26

3

Austin Dillon

297

-326

0

27

99

Daniel Suarez

296

-327

0

28

34

Todd Gilliland

295

-328

0

29

7

Justin Haley

265

-358

0

30

6

Brad Keselowski

261

-362

0

31

88

Shane van Gisbergen # (y)

248

-375

6

32

4

Noah Gragson

245

-378

0

33

10

Ty Dillon

240

-383

0

34

41

Cole Custer

219

-404

0

35

35

Riley Herbst #

197

-426

0

36

51

Cody Ware

109

-514

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

35

-588

0

38

Katherine Legge

12

-611

0

39

Derek Kraus

5

-618

0

40

Chad Finchum

3

-620

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-621

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-622

0

43

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-622

0

44

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-623

0

45

Corey Heim (i)

0

-623

0

46

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-623

0

47

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-623

0

48

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-623

0

49

Ryan Truex (i)

0

-623

0

50

Jesse Love (i)

0

-623

0

51

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-623

0

52

Austin Hill (i)

0

-623

0

53

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-623

0

54

44

Brennan Poole (i) *

0

-623

0

55

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-623

0

56

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-623

0

57

Helio Castroneves

0

-623

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(x) currently inside the Playoff cutline, but not locked in Playoffs
(y) locked into Playoffs by win or mathematical clinch
(z) locked up regular-season championship

Published
