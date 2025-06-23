NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Pocono
Chase Briscoe became the 11th driver to lock up a berth in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by way of his victory in Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Briscoe moved up to the ninth position in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season point standings with the race win.
Kyle Larson was able to carve 14 points out of William Byron's regular-season point lead with a seventh-place finish coupled with a 27th-place result for Byron. With nine races remaining in the regular season, Byron holds a 54-point advantage over Larson.
Denny Hamlin, a week after missing the event in Mexico City due to the birth of his third child, finished runner-up to Briscoe and moved back into the third position in the championship standings. Hamlin now sits 78 points away from the point leader, Byron.
Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, the 17th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Points
1
24
William Byron (y)
623
--
12
2
5
Kyle Larson (y)
569
-54
23
3
11
Denny Hamlin (y)
545
-78
19
4
20
Christopher Bell (y)
544
-79
16
5
9
Chase Elliott (x)
543
-80
0
6
12
Ryan Blaney (y)
503
-120
8
7
45
Tyler Reddick (x)
490
-133
0
8
1
Ross Chastain (y)
454
-169
5
9
19
Chase Briscoe (y)
450
-173
6
10
22
Joey Logano (y)
436
-187
7
11
17
Chris Buescher (x)
421
-202
-4
12
23
Bubba Wallace (x)
412
-211
2
13
48
Alex Bowman (x)
403
-220
0
14
60
Ryan Preece
383
-240
2
15
2
Austin Cindric (y)
368
-255
7
16
21
Josh Berry (y)
354
-269
6
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
344
-279
0
18
43
Erik Jones
341
-282
0
19
8
Kyle Busch
340
-283
0
20
77
Carson Hocevar
333
-290
0
21
71
Michael McDowell
332
-291
0
22
42
John Hunter Nemechek
332
-291
0
23
54
Ty Gibbs
319
-304
0
24
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
319
-304
0
25
38
Zane Smith
304
-319
0
26
3
Austin Dillon
297
-326
0
27
99
Daniel Suarez
296
-327
0
28
34
Todd Gilliland
295
-328
0
29
7
Justin Haley
265
-358
0
30
6
Brad Keselowski
261
-362
0
31
88
Shane van Gisbergen # (y)
248
-375
6
32
4
Noah Gragson
245
-378
0
33
10
Ty Dillon
240
-383
0
34
41
Cole Custer
219
-404
0
35
35
Riley Herbst #
197
-426
0
36
51
Cody Ware
109
-514
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
35
-588
0
38
Katherine Legge
12
-611
0
39
Derek Kraus
5
-618
0
40
Chad Finchum
3
-620
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-621
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-622
0
43
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-622
0
44
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-623
0
45
Corey Heim (i)
0
-623
0
46
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-623
0
47
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-623
0
48
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-623
0
49
Ryan Truex (i)
0
-623
0
50
Jesse Love (i)
0
-623
0
51
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-623
0
52
Austin Hill (i)
0
-623
0
53
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-623
0
54
44
Brennan Poole (i) *
0
-623
0
55
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-623
0
56
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-623
0
57
Helio Castroneves
0
-623
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(x) currently inside the Playoff cutline, but not locked in Playoffs
(y) locked into Playoffs by win or mathematical clinch
(z) locked up regular-season championship