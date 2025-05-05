NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Texas
Joey Logano followed up his Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric's first win of the season a weekend ago at Talladega Superspeedway with a first win of the 2025 season of his own in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
RESULTS: Wurth 400 at Texas
Logano, who started 27th in the race, came to life in the closing laps, made a daring pass on Michael McDowell for the lead on Lap 264, and held off Ross Chastain for the win in an Overtime finish. With the win, Logano moved up two spots in the regular-season championship standings and now sits ninth after Texas.
William Byron, who carried a 31-point lead in the championship standings after a third-place finish last weekend at Talladega, leaves Texas Motor Speedway with a much-slimmer 13-point advantage over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Larson racked up 19 Stage Points and finished fourth, while Byron faded to finish 13th after suffering damage on a late-race pit stop.
Here are the complete NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the 11th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
421
--
8
2
5
Kyle Larson
408
-13
16
3
11
Denny Hamlin
338
-83
12
4
9
Chase Elliott
338
-83
0
5
45
Tyler Reddick
337
-84
0
6
20
Christopher Bell
335
-86
16
7
12
Ryan Blaney
313
-108
2
8
23
Bubba Wallace
306
-115
2
9
22
Joey Logano
288
-133
7
10
48
Alex Bowman
284
-137
0
11
1
Ross Chastain
281
-140
0
12
17
Chris Buescher
255
-166
0
13
19
Chase Briscoe
245
-176
0
14
2
Austin Cindric
241
-180
7
15
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
240
-181
0
16
8
Kyle Busch
228
-193
0
17
77
Carson Hocevar
219
-202
0
18
60
Ryan Preece
217
-204
1
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
217
-204
0
20
71
Michael McDowell
214
-207
0
21
3
Austin Dillon
212
-209
0
22
54
Ty Gibbs
208
-213
0
23
42
John Hunter Nemechek
207
-214
0
24
21
Josh Berry
206
-215
6
25
99
Daniel Suarez
206
-215
0
26
38
Zane Smith
203
-218
0
27
34
Todd Gilliland
202
-219
0
28
7
Justin Haley
200
-221
0
29
43
Erik Jones
191
-230
0
30
10
Ty Dillon
186
-235
0
31
4
Noah Gragson
158
-263
0
32
6
Brad Keselowski
142
-279
0
33
35
Riley Herbst #
141
-280
0
34
41
Cole Custer
127
-294
0
35
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
121
-300
0
36
51
Cody Ware
61
-360
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
34
-387
0
38
Corey LaJoie
24
-397
0
39
JJ Yeley
9
-412
0
40
Katherine Legge
7
-414
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-419
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-420
0
43
66
Chad Finchum *
1
-420
0
44
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-420
0
45
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-421
0
46
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-421
0
47
62
Jesse Love * (i)
0
-421
0
48
Austin Hill (i)
0
-421
0
49
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-421
0
50
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-421
0
51
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-421
0
52
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-421
0
53
Helio Castroneves
0
-421
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indiciates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points