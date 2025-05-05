Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Texas

Toby Christie

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) performs a burnout as he celebrates winning the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Joey Logano followed up his Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric's first win of the season a weekend ago at Talladega Superspeedway with a first win of the 2025 season of his own in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

RESULTS: Wurth 400 at Texas

Logano, who started 27th in the race, came to life in the closing laps, made a daring pass on Michael McDowell for the lead on Lap 264, and held off Ross Chastain for the win in an Overtime finish. With the win, Logano moved up two spots in the regular-season championship standings and now sits ninth after Texas.

William Byron, who carried a 31-point lead in the championship standings after a third-place finish last weekend at Talladega, leaves Texas Motor Speedway with a much-slimmer 13-point advantage over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Larson racked up 19 Stage Points and finished fourth, while Byron faded to finish 13th after suffering damage on a late-race pit stop.

Here are the complete NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the 11th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

421

--

8

2

5

Kyle Larson

408

-13

16

3

11

Denny Hamlin

338

-83

12

4

9

Chase Elliott

338

-83

0

5

45

Tyler Reddick

337

-84

0

6

20

Christopher Bell

335

-86

16

7

12

Ryan Blaney

313

-108

2

8

23

Bubba Wallace

306

-115

2

9

22

Joey Logano

288

-133

7

10

48

Alex Bowman

284

-137

0

11

1

Ross Chastain

281

-140

0

12

17

Chris Buescher

255

-166

0

13

19

Chase Briscoe

245

-176

0

14

2

Austin Cindric

241

-180

7

15

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

240

-181

0

16

8

Kyle Busch

228

-193

0

17

77

Carson Hocevar

219

-202

0

18

60

Ryan Preece

217

-204

1

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

217

-204

0

20

71

Michael McDowell

214

-207

0

21

3

Austin Dillon

212

-209

0

22

54

Ty Gibbs

208

-213

0

23

42

John Hunter Nemechek

207

-214

0

24

21

Josh Berry

206

-215

6

25

99

Daniel Suarez

206

-215

0

26

38

Zane Smith

203

-218

0

27

34

Todd Gilliland

202

-219

0

28

7

Justin Haley

200

-221

0

29

43

Erik Jones

191

-230

0

30

10

Ty Dillon

186

-235

0

31

4

Noah Gragson

158

-263

0

32

6

Brad Keselowski

142

-279

0

33

35

Riley Herbst #

141

-280

0

34

41

Cole Custer

127

-294

0

35

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

121

-300

0

36

51

Cody Ware

61

-360

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

34

-387

0

38

Corey LaJoie

24

-397

0

39

JJ Yeley

9

-412

0

40

Katherine Legge

7

-414

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-419

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-420

0

43

66

Chad Finchum *

1

-420

0

44

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-420

0

45

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-421

0

46

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-421

0

47

62

Jesse Love * (i)

0

-421

0

48

Austin Hill (i)

0

-421

0

49

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-421

0

50

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-421

0

51

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-421

0

52

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-421

0

53

Helio Castroneves

0

-421

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indiciates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

